California State

Broad Coalition Urges State to Craft Budget with Transit Operations in Mind

MTC this week joined dozens of other organizations from around California as signatories to a letter urging the chairs of the budget committees in both the state Senate and Assembly to include a major, multi-year funding commitment for transit agency operations in the fiscal 2023-24 state budget now being developed in Sacramento.
SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to California Businesses and Residents Affected by Winter Storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents as a result of President Biden’s major disaster declaration, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced. The declaration covers Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties as a result of severe...
CalHHS Office of Youth and Community Restoration and Vera Institute of Justice Launch Partnership

Competitive process opens today for first-of-its-kind initiative to end girls’ incarceration. The initiative aims for comprehensive system change efforts, led by county probation departments and community organizations. SACRAMENTO – The Office of Youth and Community Restoration (OYCR) of the California Health & Human Services Agency and the Vera Institute...
Shana Hazan Reappointed to the California Children and Families Commission

SACRAMENTO – Today, the Senate Rules Committee, chaired by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), reappointed Shana Hazan to the California Children and Families Commission, also known as First 5 California. “Shana Hazan has served with distinction on the California Children and Families Commission and has...
Notice of Updates to the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program Guidelines for the On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program and Infrastructure

Topics — On-Road Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Incentives. Programs — On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program, Carl Moyer Program: Infrastructure , Community Air Protection Incentives. Contact. Diesel Hotline. Email. Phone. (866) 634-3735 / 866 6-DIESEL. Based on recommendations from 2022 Incentive Program Advisory Group (IPAG), the California Air Resources Board (CARB...
Staff, residents rally for charitable donations

In the final quarter of 2022, incarcerated residents and CDCR staff across California raised thousands for charitable causes. The Blythe Cancer Resource Center received over $14,200 from Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (CVSP). Through various fundraisers, such as the eighth annual gift card tree and the 15th annual Steps for a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

