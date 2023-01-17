Read full article on original website
Out-of-State Recovery Experts Arrive to California to Assist with Winter Storm Impacts
As Californians impacted by the atmospheric river system begin their road to recovery, states across the country are lending their support to California communities. As of January 19, 2023, 14 total recovery experts from eight states are providing assistance:. Louisiana: 4 Public Assistance Specialists. New Jersey: 1 Individual Assistance Specialist,...
Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Merced County to Assist Californians Impacted by 2023 Winter Storms
In partnership with Merced County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) on Wednesday, January 18. The DRC will offer information on available resources to homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage...
$2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Open Trauma Recovery Center Satellite Offices in Central California
SACRAMENTO—A Trauma Recovery Center (TRC) funded by the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) will open three new satellite offices in Central California to support crime victims in rural or underserved communities. With a $2.5 million grant approved Thursday by CalVCB, Amanecer Community Counseling Service (ACCS) of Los Angeles County...
Philanthropic Efforts Underway for Californians Impacted by January Winter Storms
With support from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), Philanthropy California and the League of California Community Foundations (LCCF) have launched an official GoFundMe to help communities affected by the California winter storms. Through GoFundMe, the fund will allow individual donors to contribute for the first...
Broad Coalition Urges State to Craft Budget with Transit Operations in Mind
MTC this week joined dozens of other organizations from around California as signatories to a letter urging the chairs of the budget committees in both the state Senate and Assembly to include a major, multi-year funding commitment for transit agency operations in the fiscal 2023-24 state budget now being developed in Sacramento.
SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to California Businesses and Residents Affected by Winter Storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents as a result of President Biden’s major disaster declaration, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced. The declaration covers Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties as a result of severe...
CalHHS Office of Youth and Community Restoration and Vera Institute of Justice Launch Partnership
Competitive process opens today for first-of-its-kind initiative to end girls’ incarceration. The initiative aims for comprehensive system change efforts, led by county probation departments and community organizations. SACRAMENTO – The Office of Youth and Community Restoration (OYCR) of the California Health & Human Services Agency and the Vera Institute...
Shana Hazan Reappointed to the California Children and Families Commission
SACRAMENTO – Today, the Senate Rules Committee, chaired by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), reappointed Shana Hazan to the California Children and Families Commission, also known as First 5 California. “Shana Hazan has served with distinction on the California Children and Families Commission and has...
Notice of Updates to the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program Guidelines for the On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program and Infrastructure
Topics — On-Road Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Incentives. Programs — On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program, Carl Moyer Program: Infrastructure , Community Air Protection Incentives. Contact. Diesel Hotline. Email. Phone. (866) 634-3735 / 866 6-DIESEL. Based on recommendations from 2022 Incentive Program Advisory Group (IPAG), the California Air Resources Board (CARB...
Staff, residents rally for charitable donations
In the final quarter of 2022, incarcerated residents and CDCR staff across California raised thousands for charitable causes. The Blythe Cancer Resource Center received over $14,200 from Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (CVSP). Through various fundraisers, such as the eighth annual gift card tree and the 15th annual Steps for a...
