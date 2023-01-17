ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

whereyat.com

NOLA Krewe of West Africa Announces Annual Cultural Festival

The Queens of Africa United International Foundation, also known as the Krewe of West Africa Culture Ancestry, has announced that its annual West Africa Cultural Festival will take place on Saturday, February 11. The group works to promote West African tourism as well as monetarily support various charities within the region. The group also focuses on educating New Orleans about its connection with West African traditions that were brought over during the Atlantic slave trade. The group hopes that the event will help to foster education regarding the ancestral history of West African diasporas within New Orleans.
klax-tv.com

Chef John Folse is LEH’s Humanist of the Year

January 19, 2023 / New Orleans, Louisiana —Chef John Folse—culinary professional, food historian, tv personality, restauranteur and Louisiana culture bearer—has been named the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ 2023 Humanist of the Year. In addition to the Humanist of the Year award, the LEH has announced eight Humanities Awards recipients, recognizing documentary filmmakers and photographers, literacy and language advocates, historians and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eater

The 8 Most Anticipated New Orleans Bar and Restaurant Openings of 2023

2023 is another promising year for exciting New Orleans restaurant debuts, ranging from an outpost of a world-renowned NYC bar to first-time shops from hugely popular homegrown pop-ups. In just the first few months of the year, there are restaurants lined up from Chris Dupont, the acclaimed chef behind Birmingham, Alabama’s renowned Cafe Dupont; the partners behind Uptown’s hit Spanish restaurant Costera; and the couple who built a devoted fan following with a pandemic-born ice cream pop-up. From the French Quarter to Metairie, here are just eight of the most anticipated restaurant openings for the year so far, arranged alphabetically.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Creole White Beans with Shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
CREOLE, LA
fox8live.com

Bacchus Bash 2023: Music lineup announced for free Mardi Gras block party

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Bag of Donuts, Mannie Fresh, Bucktown Allstars, The Topcats and Category 6 are among the acts performing at this year’s Bacchus Bash 2023 at Generations Hall on Feb. 19. Organizers of Bacchus Bash, the day-long party that precedes the renowned Bacchus parade, announced the...
WDSU

Longtime NOPD officer named Saints Fan of the Year

NEW ORLEANS — A longtime New Orleans Police Department officer has been given a new title. Stephen Harrell has been one of New Orleans's finest for 35 years. He is a retired police veteran and is now part of a new club — the Saints Fan of the Year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park

Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Evan Crosby

10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?

Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations

Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

