NOLA Krewe of West Africa Announces Annual Cultural Festival
The Queens of Africa United International Foundation, also known as the Krewe of West Africa Culture Ancestry, has announced that its annual West Africa Cultural Festival will take place on Saturday, February 11. The group works to promote West African tourism as well as monetarily support various charities within the region. The group also focuses on educating New Orleans about its connection with West African traditions that were brought over during the Atlantic slave trade. The group hopes that the event will help to foster education regarding the ancestral history of West African diasporas within New Orleans.
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
Chef John Folse is LEH’s Humanist of the Year
January 19, 2023 / New Orleans, Louisiana —Chef John Folse—culinary professional, food historian, tv personality, restauranteur and Louisiana culture bearer—has been named the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ 2023 Humanist of the Year. In addition to the Humanist of the Year award, the LEH has announced eight Humanities Awards recipients, recognizing documentary filmmakers and photographers, literacy and language advocates, historians and more.
Eater
The 8 Most Anticipated New Orleans Bar and Restaurant Openings of 2023
2023 is another promising year for exciting New Orleans restaurant debuts, ranging from an outpost of a world-renowned NYC bar to first-time shops from hugely popular homegrown pop-ups. In just the first few months of the year, there are restaurants lined up from Chris Dupont, the acclaimed chef behind Birmingham, Alabama’s renowned Cafe Dupont; the partners behind Uptown’s hit Spanish restaurant Costera; and the couple who built a devoted fan following with a pandemic-born ice cream pop-up. From the French Quarter to Metairie, here are just eight of the most anticipated restaurant openings for the year so far, arranged alphabetically.
WAFB.com
Creole White Beans with Shrimp
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
fox8live.com
Bacchus Bash 2023: Music lineup announced for free Mardi Gras block party
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Bag of Donuts, Mannie Fresh, Bucktown Allstars, The Topcats and Category 6 are among the acts performing at this year’s Bacchus Bash 2023 at Generations Hall on Feb. 19. Organizers of Bacchus Bash, the day-long party that precedes the renowned Bacchus parade, announced the...
NSU Cenla Campus Manager Lia Henton Brings New Life to College Student Experience
College students are looking for affordable and more accessible ways to earn a higher education. The NSU Cenla Campus takes pride in providing a welcoming student experience. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a new staff member is helping the campus grow. NSU Cenla Campus...
WDSU
Longtime NOPD officer named Saints Fan of the Year
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime New Orleans Police Department officer has been given a new title. Stephen Harrell has been one of New Orleans's finest for 35 years. He is a retired police veteran and is now part of a new club — the Saints Fan of the Year.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts man in murder of New Orleans-born rapper Young Greatness
A New Orleans jury late Thursday convicted a man of the 2018 slaying of the New Orleans-born rapper Young Greatness, who was shot in the back and died as he fled from his attackers, running so fast, Orleans Parish prosecutors said, that he slipped out of his red sneakers before he collapsed.
NOLA.com
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NOLA.com
Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park
Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
NOLA.com
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?
Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Little-Known Story Of The Colfax Massacre, The Worst Episode Of Racial Violence During Reconstruction
After the 1872 gubernatorial election in Louisiana, KKK members and former Confederates stormed a courthouse occupied by Black militiamen — and killed as many as 150 of them. In 1873, the losing side of the most recent Louisiana gubernatorial election took up arms and marched on a local seat...
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
