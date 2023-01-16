Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SCCH offers simulated training to EMS workers
Sullivan, Ind. (WTWO/ WAWV) — The Rural Health Innovation Collaborative’s (RHIC) Mobile Sim Unit made its way to Sullivan for Sullivan County Community Hospital’s (SCCH) annual paramedic refresher course, complete with real life simulated scenarios. Maddison Barbarick, Director of Emergency Services at Sullivan County Community Hospital, said...
$2.8 million generated in Vigo Co. tourism in 2022
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau collected $2.8 million from the innkeepers tax last year. This is a record number for Vigo County and officials believe that this trend will continue. THCVB Executive Director David Patterson said that besides 2020, which was heavily...
Children’s fever reducers still scarce
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When searching for infant and children’s fever and pain reducers, like Tylenol and Motrin, as well as cough and cold medicines parents are faced with bare shelves. Trever Wolf, Pharmacist at Shakamak Pharmacy says there is a shortage of raw materials causing a...
Terre Haute cabin makes list of best rentals in US
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A cabin here in the Wabash Valley has been added to a list of the best places to rent across the country. Thrillist recently published an article detailing some of the best cabins to stay in across the United States. Providing unique cabin options from several different states, Thrillist has compiled many beautiful places to stay with a wide range of styles, designs, and amenities.
Linton-Stockton closes early due to water pressure issue
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton-Stockton School Corporation announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the school would close an hour early and cancel after-school programs due to a water pressure issue. According to the post, elementary school dismissal took place at 1:55 p.m., and the middle school...
New free mental health resource opens in Marshall, IL
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new mental health resource called “The Living Room” has opened in Marshall, Illinois and it’s provided free of charge. The new service opened Monday in the basement of the Forsythe Center, located in the Human Resources Center building at 406 N. Second street.
12 Points library construction to begin next month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The construction process to bring a library to 12 Points will begin next month. The plan is to turn the old Thomas Funeral Home on N 13th Street into the new library branch. Vigo County Public Library Executive Director Kristi Howe said that construction should begin in early February. They’re hopeful that construction will be complete early next year.
Lilly Endowment awards Rose-Hulman’s AskRose $3.5M
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (RHIT) was awarded a $3.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Incorporated for the AskROSE homework help program. For over 30 years, Rose-Hulman’s AskRose free tutoring program has conducted more than 750,000 tutoring sessions, supporting Indiana students in grades 6-12 in...
Terminal Public House: New pub in an old building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming pub house that’s giving new life to a historic building in downtown Terre Haute is ready to celebrate its grand opening. The Terminal Public House officially opens Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. It’s run by the owners of Charlie’s Pub House.
TH Airport touts $273 million in economic impact in 2022
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Regional Airport held its “State of the Airport” address for the first time in several years, touting $273 million in economic impact over 2022. Executive director Jeff Hauser said the number came from a study done by the Indiana Department...
A new head golf pro has joined the TH Country Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The County Club of Terre Haute has announced its new PGA Head Golf Professional, Charles Pasco. Pasco has over 26 years of experience as a PGA Golf Professional and has been a member with the PGA of America since 1996. His background includes four years as the Director of Golf at Quail Creek Country Club in Robinson, Illinois. As well as several years as an Assistant Golf Professional at various golf courses including The Orchards Golf Club, Plum Hollow Golf Club, and Grosse Ile Country Club.
