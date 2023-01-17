EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Walmart has made a statement in response to the active shooter incident at the Evansville West Walmart location last night. “The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associate at this time. As we learn more, we’ll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy.

