

NBC News

Biden to laud economic wins with McConnell as GOP takes over House

President Joe Biden will open the new year with a bipartisan show of support to tout one of his major legislative wins, appearing with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky to announce a major project funded by the infrastructure law. The appearance with McConnell, R-Ky., and other regional leaders...

NBC News

Eyes on 2024: Potential Senate candidates weigh their options

Just three weeks into the 2024 election cycle, the list of candidates moving toward potential Senate runs continues to grow. In Arizona, where independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not yet said if she’s running for re-election, the Washington Post reports that the list of potential GOP candidates includes Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor last year and Blake Masters, who lost last year’s Senate race.

Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).

CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Washington Examiner

Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...


