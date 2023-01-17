Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Biden to laud economic wins with McConnell as GOP takes over House
President Joe Biden will open the new year with a bipartisan show of support to tout one of his major legislative wins, appearing with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky to announce a major project funded by the infrastructure law. The appearance with McConnell, R-Ky., and other regional leaders...
Eyes on 2024: Potential Senate candidates weigh their options
Just three weeks into the 2024 election cycle, the list of candidates moving toward potential Senate runs continues to grow. In Arizona, where independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not yet said if she’s running for re-election, the Washington Post reports that the list of potential GOP candidates includes Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor last year and Blake Masters, who lost last year’s Senate race.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
AOL Corp
Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg deftly shut down accusations raised by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday about bringing his husband on an international presidential delegation, asking why it should be “any different” from trips taken by other government officials with their spouses. Appearing as a guest on...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Mom of Hunter Biden’s child wants daughter’s last name changed to Biden. Here’s why
Previously, DNA testing proved Hunter Biden is the father of the 4-year-old girl, court records show.
DeSantis considers banning 'hostile nation' China from buying Florida real estate, polishing tough-on-China foreign policy stance amid 2024 speculation
The Republican governor also said that he bought Chinese-made toys for his three children recently, but they broke quickly. "Santa Claus may need to not do Chinese toys," he said.
Donald Trump Jr. Says Pete Buttigieg Only Got Job Because He's Gay
Donald Trump Jr. is the latest Republican figure to attack Buttigieg following the grounding of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Here are the Democrats who support investigating Biden's classified documents
Some Democrats are distancing themselves from President Joe Biden as he faces a number of investigations into the classified documents that were found at his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware.
Trump Addresses Hunter Biden $50K Rent Rumor as 'Greatest' Scam of All Time
Donald Trump is tying President Joe Biden's classified documents uncovered in Delaware to Hunter Biden's monthly rent payments.
Biden's whirlwind final days as vice president had aides scrambling to close his White House office
The early days of 2017 were a whirlwind for Vice President Joe Biden: swearing in a new Congress, a surprise Medal of Freedom, a speech at Davos and one final trip to Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump
Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
Top Republican Patrick McHenry calls FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried a "world-class sociopath"
The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Patrick McHenry, thinks FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is a "world class sociopath" who "represents what is [the] absolute worst about the world of crypto." Earlier this month, Bankman-Fried entered a not guilty plea on a host of fraud charges stemming from...
Comments / 0