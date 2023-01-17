Just three weeks into the 2024 election cycle, the list of candidates moving toward potential Senate runs continues to grow. In Arizona, where independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not yet said if she’s running for re-election, the Washington Post reports that the list of potential GOP candidates includes Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor last year and Blake Masters, who lost last year’s Senate race.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO