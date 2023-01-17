Read full article on original website
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workers
Police reported that a former Walmart employee shot one of his former coworkers on Thursday night at the Evansville, Indiana, store. At a news conference on Friday, authorities said that the 25-year-old man ordered a group of about a dozen individuals to line up against a wall as he attended a nightly team meeting armed with a revolver.
Plea agreement reached in Posey Co. Councilman’s battery case
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County Councilman has been sentenced to nine months of probation. Court records show there was a plea agreement for Aaron Wilson. They say the count of intimidation was dropped, and Wilson pleaded guilty to battery. [ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and...
Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash let to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
Reports Of Criminal Damage To Property Made To The White County Sheriff’s Department
On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, White County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Brown was notified of Criminal Damage that occurred Saturday night at the Crossville dog pound. Brown spoke by phone with Sgt. Craig Poole, who said he received reports of four possible juveniles jumping the fence and taking a dog out of the fenced-in area. There may be some damage and they have had issues there in the past. Brown went to the pound, which sits on the north side of West Main St. in Crossville, and met with Mark Pearce of Crossville. Pearce showed where the fence had been pulled back and the area where the individuals had cut the fence. At that point the two went into the office where Pearce showed the Deputy the security footage of the incident. Pearce and an unidentified person signed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department. No other information is available.
Deputies: New York fugitive wanted on rape charge arrested in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Union County after officials say he attempted to avoid prosecution for a rape charge issued in New York. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Miguel Tzoc “groomed” a teenage girl and arranged for the girl to be taken from her home in Guatemala. Officials say after making it across the border and ending up in California, she traveled to New York by bus, where she was united with Tzoc.
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
Man convicted in Perry Co. rape case
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been convicted in a Perry County rape case. The Perry County Prosecutor says Ernesto Lopez-Morales was convicted of rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement. The prosecutor says the attack happened in May last year. [Previous Story: Perry Co. man facing several sex...
EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosley were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
Man recently arrested in Evansville drug trafficking investigation arrested again in Madisonville
A man who was arrested just a few days ago as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Evansville, Indiana, was arrested again with a variety of drugs on him in Madisonville, Kentucky, according to police. As we reported Wednesday, Christopher Barnes was one of three people arrested after investigators...
EPD neutralize shooter at Walmart West, Vanderburgh Sheriff gives information
The Evansville Police Department tweeted on Thursday night that there was an active shooter inside the Walmart West on South Red Bank Road.
Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night. Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.
Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
Parents Blame Hospital For Son’s Death
The parents of eight year old Marco Gabriel have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Evansville. Marco was taken to St. Vincent Urgent Care last September to be seen by a doctor. Then told to take him to the emergency room for an MRI. His parents say,...
Two suspects flee Webster County apartment during drug investigation, police say
Police in Providence, Kentucky, say they're looking for two people who fled from an apartment after learning that officers were on their way to look for drugs. The Providence Police Department says late Wednesday night around 9 p.m., officers were headed to the Saddle Club Apartments to investigate a disturbance, drug activity, and a report of a felon with a gun.
EPD to give briefing on Walmart active shooter incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department Public Information Officers will be back on scene at Walmart at 5 a.m. CST Friday morning to give a briefing of Thursday night’s active shooter incident. A press conference regarding the incident will also be held on Thursday. Details on that have yet to be released. These […]
