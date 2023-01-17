Read full article on original website
America's largest party supply store files for bankruptcy
Party City filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, weighed down by competition and years of financial losses.
teslarati.com
Much-loved EV startup Arcimoto warns of bankruptcy, idles factory
Well-loved EV startup Arcimoto, which produces “ultra-efficient, affordable electric vehicles,” has warned of a potential bankruptcy in a recent filing. The company also noted that it had idled its factory in Eugene, Oregon because it was almost out of funding. In its filing, Arcimoto noted that it is...
Crypto lender Gemini just filed for bankruptcy. Here are the biggest creditors
The company owes $3.4 billion to top firms including Genesis and ByBit's venture arm.
Health Care — A key hurdle for over-the-counter naloxone
We should all try to be on our phones less, but not so much that we can’t be reached. This is the case for the rapper known as Ye, whose former lawyers want to run newspaper ads so he’s aware they’re not representing him anymore. In health news, Moderna jumps into the older adult RSV vaccine…
financemagnates.com
Genesis is Reportedly Preparing to File for Bankruptcy within Days
Troubled crypto lender Genesis Global Trading, which has halted withdrawals, is in the final stages of preparation to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to multiple media reports. Anonymous insiders have revealed that the company might confirm the bankruptcy filings within the week if it fails to raise any cash.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Autoblog
Carvana adopts a 'poison pill,' sells off $4 billion of auto loans
Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. The company's shares gained 6.5% to $7.47 in afternoon trade. Ally Bank and Ally Financial...
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them
By Bernard Wolfson | Kaiser Health News A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called […] The post ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
CMS to audit nursing homes for inappropriate use of antipsychotics
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a new initiative to audit nursing homes to determine if they are inappropriately dispensing antipsychotic medication to residents.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Current prior authorization practices are adding to burnout, surgeon general says
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services outlined changes that will be made to speed up and align the prior authorization process across all payers, during a press call on Tuesday. CMS released the proposed rule on expanding access to health information and improving the prior authorization process on December...
Planet Fitness 'An Illegal Billing Operation With Gyms On The Side': Short Seller
A leading gym operator in the United States is the target of a new short report. The Thursday report from Bear Cave lays out a case that Planet Fitness has issues with overbilling, uncancellable memberships and is lying about the locations of its gyms. What Happened: With over 2,000 locations...
Lawmakers call on 8 states to pass wealth taxes to help pay for childcare, affordable housing, and ending homelessness
Taxing the ultra-wealthy could raise billions to help middle-class families afford childcare and housing, lawmakers say.
agupdate.com
USDA production report shakes grain markets
USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
