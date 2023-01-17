ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

teslarati.com

Much-loved EV startup Arcimoto warns of bankruptcy, idles factory

Well-loved EV startup Arcimoto, which produces “ultra-efficient, affordable electric vehicles,” has warned of a potential bankruptcy in a recent filing. The company also noted that it had idled its factory in Eugene, Oregon because it was almost out of funding. In its filing, Arcimoto noted that it is...
The Hill

Health Care — A key hurdle for over-the-counter naloxone

We should all try to be on our phones less, but not so much that we can’t be reached. This is the case for the rapper known as Ye, whose former lawyers want to run newspaper ads so he’s aware they’re not representing him anymore.  In health news, Moderna jumps into the older adult RSV vaccine…
financemagnates.com

Genesis is Reportedly Preparing to File for Bankruptcy within Days

Troubled crypto lender Genesis Global Trading, which has halted withdrawals, is in the final stages of preparation to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to multiple media reports. Anonymous insiders have revealed that the company might confirm the bankruptcy filings within the week if it fails to raise any cash.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
Autoblog

Carvana adopts a 'poison pill,' sells off $4 billion of auto loans

Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. The company's shares gained 6.5% to $7.47 in afternoon trade. Ally Bank and Ally Financial...
allnurses.com

Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
Virginia Mercury

ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them

By Bernard Wolfson | Kaiser Health News A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called […] The post ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Vox

A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients

Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
Benzinga

Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Current prior authorization practices are adding to burnout, surgeon general says

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services outlined changes that will be made to speed up and align the prior authorization process across all payers, during a press call on Tuesday. CMS released the proposed rule on expanding access to health information and improving the prior authorization process on December...
agupdate.com

USDA production report shakes grain markets

USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
