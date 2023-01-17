Hugh Freeze was confident that he’d be able to retool Auburn’s roster “fairly fast” upon taking the job on the Plains. While it remains to be seen how successful he is on that front — the results will play out on the field — the first-year coach and his staff certainly put in the effort to restock the team’s personnel and address some key areas of need during the early signing period and, in a more immediate sense, the NCAA’s first transfer portal window. That 45-day transfer period ended this week, with Auburn’s haul of transfers — 12 new additions, plus the retention of defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, who previously left the team in October — ranked third nationally in the 247Sports team transfer rankings.

AUBURN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO