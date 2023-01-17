Read full article on original website
‘Glad to be an Auburn man:’ Keldric Faulk details his flip from FSU to the Tigers
Keldric Faulk’s college decision went down to the Early Signing Day wire. A month later, the former Highland Home star has no regrets. “I’m glad to be an Auburn man,” Faulk said last week at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual Mr. Football banquet. Faulk flipped...
What they’re saying nationally about Hugh Freeze’s 1st Auburn transfer portal haul
Hugh Freeze was confident that he’d be able to retool Auburn’s roster “fairly fast” upon taking the job on the Plains. While it remains to be seen how successful he is on that front — the results will play out on the field — the first-year coach and his staff certainly put in the effort to restock the team’s personnel and address some key areas of need during the early signing period and, in a more immediate sense, the NCAA’s first transfer portal window. That 45-day transfer period ended this week, with Auburn’s haul of transfers — 12 new additions, plus the retention of defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, who previously left the team in October — ranked third nationally in the 247Sports team transfer rankings.
Auburn wide receiver, former 4-star recruit transfers to North Alabama
Former Auburn wide receiver J.J. Evans, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, has transferred to North Alabama. Evans spent two-plus seasons at Auburn after signing with the Tigers as part of their 2020 recruiting class, which was ranked seventh in the nation, but he left the program one week into the 2022 season and opted to enter the transfer portal. North Alabama announced the addition of Evans on Friday afternoon.
Why 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb has yet to sign with Auburn
Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, the first in the brief tenure of head coach Hugh Freeze, has racked up some decisive wins: Two four-stars flipped on signing day; Four transfers secured from within the Southeastern Conference; Over 30 new players added to the roster overall, the byproduct of an active coaching staff pulling on old connections. Yet, there’s something missing.
Nate Oats wants team to ignore ‘idiots’, potential taunts after Darius Miles arrest
Alabama men’s basketball already had a growing target on its back as a top-five team in the country, and Sunday’s arrest of bench player Darius Miles for capital murder could provide fodder for opposing fans to try to rattle the players that remain on the team. Nate Oats...
5 transfer portal players that could immediately impact Auburn on offense
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze didn’t waste time since he got hired in December 2022 to replace former Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin. Freeze rebuilt the Tiger coaching staff and is now working on the roster. Freeze knew the Tigers would have several prominent players leaving the program via...
No. 7 Auburn gymnastics vs. No. 25 Arkansas live stream (1/20): How to watch online, TV, time
The No. 7 Auburn gymnastics team will open its home season against No. 25 Arkansas on Friday, Jan. 20. The meet will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Auburn is coming off back-to-back meets against four of the current top five teams in the country. The squad opened the season against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 UCLA in Las Vegas, while traveling to No. 2 Florida last week.
Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia
Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
Position-by-position breakdown of Alabama 2023 roster after transfer portal window closes
Alabama’s 2023 roster is mostly set. Two significant deadlines passed this week to help solidify the Tide’s roster: Monday was the final day underclassmen could enter the 2023 NFL draft, and Wednesday was the final day of the NCAA’s 45-day window for undergraduates to enter the transfer portal.
No. 11 Alabama gymnastics vs. No. 2 Florida live stream (1/20): How to watch online, TV, time
The No. 11 Alabama gymnastics team will host No. 2 Florida on Friday, Jan. 20. The meet will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The meet features the two most recent SEC Champions, with both teams owning undefeated records this season. Alabama defeated Michigan State and Arkansas to start...
Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse on Darius Miles, Alabama tragedy: ‘This game means nothing’
Jerry Stackhouse took the stat sheet and crumpled it up Monday night after No. 4 Alabama’s 78-66 win at Vanderbilt. “This game means nothing,” the Vanderbilt coach said. Stackhouse was asked about Alabama reserve junior forward Darius Miles being charged Sunday, a day after Alabama already had announced he would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Investigators said Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot early Sunday near campus.
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Alabama residents can get replacement SNAP benefits after Autauga tornado
Recipients of SNAP benefits who lost food items in the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for free replacements. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for recipients who “experienced storm-related food losses” in the six affected counties – Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance for Jan. 12 tornadoes, storms
People in three more Alabama counties are now eligible for federal assistance in the wake of last’s weeks storms and tornadoes after FEMA added Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the designated disaster area. The Jan. 12 storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its...
Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees
An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
Opelika Jane Doe identified after 11 years: Father and his wife arrested
After more than a decade of searching for the identity of a young girl whose skeletal remains were found in an Opelika trailer park, authorities now know who she is and have arrested her father and his wife. Opelika Jane Doe, also known as Baby Jane, who investigators long suspected...
Alabama city unconstitutionally jails people for unpaid trash bills, lawsuit claims: ‘We do not have debtors’ prison’
The city of Valley’s threatening of residents who don’t pay their trash bills with imprisonment and then jailing those residents violates multiple constitutional rights, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday. The city had come under fire in November when police arrested and jailed Martha Menefield, an 82-year-old...
Victim found fatally shot in Montgomery ID’d as 64-year-old woman
A victim found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Montgomery has been identified, police said Friday. Montgomery police and fire medics were called to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane around 12:20 p.m. Thursday on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Saba Coleman. The victim, identified Friday as...
