$100,000 bond for man accused of multiple burglaries in Louisiana
A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
kalb.com
APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that happened early Friday morning, (Jan. 20), in the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area. Detectives are trying to identify the unknown suspect. This is Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023. According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers...
Eunice News
Shooting scene in Opelousas
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
kadn.com
Opelousas woman arrested after her toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
kalb.com
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
kalb.com
APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating another shooting on Harris Street, the second shooting on that street this week. APD said they responded to Harris Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 19) in reference to reports of gunshots. Officers found a 30-year-old Alexandria man who had been shot in his right shoulder, laying in the middle of Harris Street near the Branch Street intersection. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DeRidder teen dies in early Friday crash
State Police say the pick-up truck failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer
An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer.
wbrz.com
Trucker booked for negligent homicide weeks after crash that killed 3 Southern band members
BATON ROUGE - A man who was behind the wheel of a semi truck that went off-road and killed three Southern University students while they were trying to change a tire along I-49 last month has been arrested in their deaths. Louisiana State Police told WBRZ on Friday that Clyde...
Sheriff: Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose; mother arrested
theadvocate.com
Opelousas mother arrested on negligent homicide after toddler’s death from fentanyl overdose
An Opelousas mother has been arrested on a negligent homicide charge six months after her toddler’s death, following confirmation from investigators the child died of a fentanyl overdose, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said. On July 14, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office’s juvenile detectives were contacted after...
kadn.com
Opelousas Police arrest eight students with terrorizing in connection to school threat
Opelousas, La(KADN)- "Them poor kids." Two weeks into the new year and Opelousas High School has already dealt with a false school threat by eight students now charged with terrorizing. Mother of four, Carla Ferguson hates this has become a reality for all parents. "It's not good for the kids...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for aggravated battery
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Johnny Price (B/M, 63 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for aggravated battery with domestic violence for a stabbing that occurred last week. On January 12, 2023 around 9:52 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street in reference to...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Opelousas Police investigating shooting that injured one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 7 pm Monday in the 200 block of Elementary Lane that injured one adult female victim.
Pine Prairie police chief charged with driving while intoxicated
Pine Prairie Police Chief L.C. Deshotel was arrested Wednesday night in Turkey Creek and charged with driving while intoxicated.
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
