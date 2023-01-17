ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating another shooting on Harris Street, the second shooting on that street this week. APD said they responded to Harris Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 19) in reference to reports of gunshots. Officers found a 30-year-old Alexandria man who had been shot in his right shoulder, laying in the middle of Harris Street near the Branch Street intersection. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition.

