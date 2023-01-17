Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical GardenRoger MarshFlorida State
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Miami-Dade government to purchase $175 million worth of electric busesUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Biggest cinema in Miami Beach to closeAsh JurbergMiami Beach, FL
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Can Jalen Hurts end 40-year playoff drought for Alabama QBs?
Jalen Hurts hopes to go Saturday night where no former Alabama quarterback has gone in 40 years – into a winning locker room after starting an NFL playoff game. Hurts will be under center when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants at 7:15 p.m. CST Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
Aaron Rodgers in No. 12 for Jets? Joe Namath hopes it happens
In the 47 seasons since Joe Namath left New York for his final NFL campaign with the Los Angeles Rams, the Jets have posted a 318-408-2 record and gone to the postseason 12 times. By losing their final six games in 2022, the Jets finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs...
NFL Playoffs Week 2: Alabama high schools returning to Super Bowl
Neither Alabama nor Auburn is guaranteed to have a former player in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. None of the state’s other college football programs is either. But there will be former Alabama high school players in the NFL’s title game for the 17th year in a row, and at least one will walk off the field at State Farm Stadium as a world champion.
Charles Barkley: ‘Alabama’s the best team in the country, and that’s painful for me to say’
When it comes to college basketball, Alabama rises above the rest, according to Charles Barkley. The former Auburn and NBA star, who joined “The Next Round” on Wednesday, admitted as much about his former rival. “Alabama’s the best team in the country, honestly,” Barkley said. “I’ve watched them...
Auburn’s Owen Pappoe won’t play in Senior Bowl due to injury
Former Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe won’t play in the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl due to injury, executive director Jim Nagy confirmed Friday. Pappoe’s withdrawal leaves fellow linebackers Etu Leota and Derick Hall as the Tigers’ representatives in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase, set for Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Pappoe’s exit was “disappointing,” Nagy said.
Eagles’ James Bradberry aims to eliminate his old team
Millions will watch on national television when the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles square off in the NFC playoffs on Saturday night. But for Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, the game will be like park ball. “I know those guys over there, I know some coaches over there, so it’s...
Bengals to play without another offensive lineman on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without left offensive tackle Jonah Williams in Sunday’s AFC playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The former Alabama All-American sustained a dislocated kneecap in the Bengals’ 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a Super Wild-Card Weekend game on Sunday night. :. ·...
Eagles to test rookie Evan Neal on what he’s learned
Evan Neal will have the opportunity show what he’s learned in his first NFL season when the New York Giants square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night. The Giants acquired the former Alabama All-American with the seventh selection in the NFL Draft on...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5 on NBA Friday or NFL Playoffs, get $200 in bonus bets
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Heading into a big sports weekend, new sports bettors in Ohio can find a home at FanDuel, as our FanDuel Ohio promo code...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0