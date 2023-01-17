ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
AL.com

Can Jalen Hurts end 40-year playoff drought for Alabama QBs?

Jalen Hurts hopes to go Saturday night where no former Alabama quarterback has gone in 40 years – into a winning locker room after starting an NFL playoff game. Hurts will be under center when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants at 7:15 p.m. CST Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

NFL Playoffs Week 2: Alabama high schools returning to Super Bowl

Neither Alabama nor Auburn is guaranteed to have a former player in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. None of the state’s other college football programs is either. But there will be former Alabama high school players in the NFL’s title game for the 17th year in a row, and at least one will walk off the field at State Farm Stadium as a world champion.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Auburn’s Owen Pappoe won’t play in Senior Bowl due to injury

Former Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe won’t play in the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl due to injury, executive director Jim Nagy confirmed Friday. Pappoe’s withdrawal leaves fellow linebackers Etu Leota and Derick Hall as the Tigers’ representatives in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase, set for Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Pappoe’s exit was “disappointing,” Nagy said.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Eagles’ James Bradberry aims to eliminate his old team

Millions will watch on national television when the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles square off in the NFC playoffs on Saturday night. But for Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, the game will be like park ball. “I know those guys over there, I know some coaches over there, so it’s...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Bengals to play without another offensive lineman on Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without left offensive tackle Jonah Williams in Sunday’s AFC playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The former Alabama All-American sustained a dislocated kneecap in the Bengals’ 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a Super Wild-Card Weekend game on Sunday night. :. ·...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Eagles to test rookie Evan Neal on what he’s learned

Evan Neal will have the opportunity show what he’s learned in his first NFL season when the New York Giants square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night. The Giants acquired the former Alabama All-American with the seventh selection in the NFL Draft on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy