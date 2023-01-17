ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Takeaways from Auburn’s 81-66 win at South Carolina

No.16 Auburn relied on double-doubles from Wendell Green and Johni Broome in a wire-to-wire 81-66 victory during Saturday’s road win against South Carolina. Broome led the Tigers in scoring with a season-high 27 points. He also led the team with 11 rebounds. Green had a team-leading 12 assists and 16 points in the victory. Auburn jumped to a 9-2 lead, with Broome scoring on consecutive dunks. Green followed with a midrange jumper and deep three.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn wide receiver, former 4-star recruit transfers to North Alabama

Former Auburn wide receiver J.J. Evans, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, has transferred to North Alabama. Evans spent two-plus seasons at Auburn after signing with the Tigers as part of their 2020 recruiting class, which was ranked seventh in the nation, but he left the program one week into the 2022 season and opted to enter the transfer portal. North Alabama announced the addition of Evans on Friday afternoon.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Jonathan Jones’ Auburn tailgate could lead to top honor

The five finalists for the 2023 NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award include New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. A former Auburn standout, Jones just completed his seventh season with the Patriots. The Alan Page Community Award is considered the NFLPA’s top honor. Presented annually, the award recognizes...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

USDA releases inspection of Montgomery Zoo after cheetah dies from eating part of lunchbox

The United States Department of Agriculture gave the Montgomery Zoo until April 1 to adjust handling and exhibition of animals after a cheetah died in November. Santiago the cheetah passed away a few days after consuming parts of a lunchbox - and the food items inside of it - dropped by a visitor. After a necropsy examination, a “large amount of undigested lunch box material was found in the animal’s stomach,” the report read.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Coosa County sheriff’s office investigating fatal shooting

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in investigating a fatal shooting. On Jan. 14 at about 2:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in responding to a shooting on Coosa County 5. Law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene when the sheriff’s office personnel arrived.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
