Former Auburn wide receiver J.J. Evans, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, has transferred to North Alabama. Evans spent two-plus seasons at Auburn after signing with the Tigers as part of their 2020 recruiting class, which was ranked seventh in the nation, but he left the program one week into the 2022 season and opted to enter the transfer portal. North Alabama announced the addition of Evans on Friday afternoon.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO