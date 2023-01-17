Read full article on original website
Takeaways from Auburn’s 81-66 win at South Carolina
No.16 Auburn relied on double-doubles from Wendell Green and Johni Broome in a wire-to-wire 81-66 victory during Saturday’s road win against South Carolina. Broome led the Tigers in scoring with a season-high 27 points. He also led the team with 11 rebounds. Green had a team-leading 12 assists and 16 points in the victory. Auburn jumped to a 9-2 lead, with Broome scoring on consecutive dunks. Green followed with a midrange jumper and deep three.
Nimari Burnett reportedly returning for Alabama men’s basketball
Multiple outlets have reported that Alabama guard Nimari Burnett will return from his wrist injury for tonight’s game at Missouri. The team confirmed the news on social media about 20 minutes before the 5 p.m. tipoff. Burnett underwent left wrist surgery in December and head coach Nate Oats originally...
‘Glad to be an Auburn man:’ Keldric Faulk details his flip from FSU to the Tigers
Keldric Faulk’s college decision went down to the Early Signing Day wire. A month later, the former Highland Home star has no regrets. “I’m glad to be an Auburn man,” Faulk said last week at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual Mr. Football banquet. Faulk flipped...
Auburn wide receiver, former 4-star recruit transfers to North Alabama
Former Auburn wide receiver J.J. Evans, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, has transferred to North Alabama. Evans spent two-plus seasons at Auburn after signing with the Tigers as part of their 2020 recruiting class, which was ranked seventh in the nation, but he left the program one week into the 2022 season and opted to enter the transfer portal. North Alabama announced the addition of Evans on Friday afternoon.
What time is the No. 16 Auburn-South Carolina game? Live stream, how to watch online, TV info
No. 16 Auburn visits the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Jan. 21. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each scored 14 points to lead Auburn to its fourth straight victory, 67-49 over LSU on Wednesday night. Auburn (15-3, 5-1) never...
Jonathan Jones’ Auburn tailgate could lead to top honor
The five finalists for the 2023 NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award include New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. A former Auburn standout, Jones just completed his seventh season with the Patriots. The Alan Page Community Award is considered the NFLPA’s top honor. Presented annually, the award recognizes...
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
Alabama residents can get replacement SNAP benefits after Autauga tornado
Recipients of SNAP benefits who lost food items in the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for free replacements. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for recipients who “experienced storm-related food losses” in the six affected counties – Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.
USDA releases inspection of Montgomery Zoo after cheetah dies from eating part of lunchbox
The United States Department of Agriculture gave the Montgomery Zoo until April 1 to adjust handling and exhibition of animals after a cheetah died in November. Santiago the cheetah passed away a few days after consuming parts of a lunchbox - and the food items inside of it - dropped by a visitor. After a necropsy examination, a “large amount of undigested lunch box material was found in the animal’s stomach,” the report read.
Troy University museum will celebrate the birthday of Rosa Parks on Feb. 4
The Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University will celebrate what would have been the civil rights icon’s 110th birthday on Feb. 4 with free admission to the museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a series of activities throughout the day. The museum will host arts and crafts...
Teen charged in 64-year-old Montgomery woman’s death; police chief calls killing ‘unfathomable’
A Montgomery teen has been charged in the shooting death of a 64-year-old woman at her home. Montgomery police Chief Darryl J. Albert held a rare Sunday morning press conference to announce that Jamorian J’Quan Bell, 18, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of Stephanie Stone. Jail...
37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting
An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
Victim found fatally shot in Montgomery ID’d as 64-year-old woman
A victim found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Montgomery has been identified, police said Friday. Montgomery police and fire medics were called to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane around 12:20 p.m. Thursday on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Saba Coleman. The victim, identified Friday as...
Coosa County sheriff’s office investigating fatal shooting
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in investigating a fatal shooting. On Jan. 14 at about 2:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in responding to a shooting on Coosa County 5. Law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene when the sheriff’s office personnel arrived.
