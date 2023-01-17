ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Damar Hamlin Update

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make tremendous strides in his recovery from his cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. Hamlin spent last Sunday at home watching the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round. It remains to be seen if he'll be at Highmark Stadium for Sunday's game ...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
The Comeback

Buccaneers make ‘sweeping’ coaching staff changes

Following an 8-9 regular season and a 31-14 Wild Card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making some significant changes to their coaching staff. According to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, The Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The Bucs have fired Read more... The post Buccaneers make ‘sweeping’ coaching staff changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
AL.com

Bill O’Brien has long-anticipated interview with NFL team

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien interviewed Thursday for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position, NFL Network reported. O’Brien’s interview came after months of speculation he could return to New England as play caller after the Massachusetts native previously served in that role for the Patriots from 2009-11.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers' Significant Changes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through a full coaching staff overhaul. On Thursday, the team fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and wide receivers coach Kevin Garver. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has also decided to retire after 43 years of coaching. Understandably, these ...
TAMPA, FL
