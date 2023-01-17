Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
phsnews.com
Strawberry Festival Music Lineup
The Florida strawberry festival is an annual event hosted in plant city Florida for the 88th year this March. Started in 1930 by the Plant City Lions Club, it’s a celebration of bountiful strawberry harvests. The festival is known for its rides, strawberry-themed foods, and anticipated music. The 2023 Strawberry festival lineup has been posted, and this year has a lot of big names.
Andy’s Frozen Custard to Open Orlando Location
“Orlando is currently a franchise market and we’re excited that we have some good franchisees on board.”
wogx.com
This weekend is your last chance to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you want to take one last ride with Brer Rabbit and his friends on Splash Mountain, you better hurry: this weekend is your last chance before it closes for good at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park. Disney announced last month that Splash Mountain would officially...
Inside the Magic
Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going
There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
villages-news.com
Rocky and the Rollers and Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop pull plug in sold-out show
Pull the plug on Rocky and the Rollers along with Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop and you never know what you might hear. That was true Tuesday before a packed house in Savannah Center as two of the most popular groups in The Villages turned down the amps and turned up the heat in a rousing performance that featured everything from Dean Martin to Judas Priest.
Chef-Owned Pizzeria to Open in Daytona Beach
It is notable that Aria will be run by Italian Chef Stefano Paoletti who also owns and operates Aria Cucina Italiana in Ormond Beach.
Inside the Magic
Several Guests Injured on Universal Studios Attractions
The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida reported a few Guest injuries last year. A new injury report has been released detailing various incidents across multiple theme parks, including the Universal Orlando Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort. Seven injuries were reported in Walt Disney World, involving Guests facing...
Inside the Magic
“Disgusting” Universal Guest Finds Something In Popular Snack
Churros, Popcorn, sodas, and are just some of the things Guests can find while wandering around Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando is home to two different theme parks: Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each Universal Park includes different attractions for Guests and families to enjoy. While many Guests go to Universal for the thrills and attractions, they also go for the merchandise, shows, and restaurants located at Universal Parks.
Inside the Magic
Guest Claims “Cockroach Infestation” at Universal Resort
Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic and thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests from around the world. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house many fun rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, E.T. Adventure, and Revenge of the Mummy, just to name a few.
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
The Mad Utter to Open Rockledge Location
“Our ice cream is something straight out of a fairy tale. Send your taste buds down our rabbit hole of flavor on a journey you will never forget!”
Locally Owned Bar in Palm Bay Seems to be Undergoing Changes
"Our owner was inspired to open Pour 4 by her experiences working as a wine-tasting host at a boutique, family-owned winery in wine country in Sonoma, California.”
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL
While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
Invicta Now Open at Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach announces the addition of premium watch retailer Invicta Stores to its extensive line-up. The retailer is now open near Under Armour at the outlet shopping destination, complementing more than 75 popular brands, including Vera Bradley, H&M and Adidas.
