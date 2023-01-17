Read full article on original website
A new Buc-ee’s could possibly open in central Florida
OCALA, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to bring another site to Ocala, east of Interstate...
Rejected! License plates deemed too obscene by Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Dozens of requests for personalized license plates were rejected last year by the State of Florida. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) receives hundreds of requests each year, many of which are later determined to be obscene or objectionable. In those cases, the department will recall the plate.
Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why
It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
Man And Woman Wanted In Oklahoma And Arkansas Arrested In Florida
A man wanted in two states, and a woman wanted in one were both arrested in Florida and await extradition out of the sunshine state. According to investigators, on Thursday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies received information that John Norman Pitts Jr was at Suwannee Belle
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Places with the Most Retirees
It's no secret that Florida is a popular landing spot for retirees. The sunshine state has some attributes that are attractive to those ending their careers. The weather is warm. The tax structure is mostly friendly, and many cities have amenities meant to attract an older population.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Is Florida getting another Buc-ee’s location?
Exciting news! The popular travel center and gas station that originated in Texas, may be getting a third location in the Sunshine State.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Building on Ocala’s past for a better tomorrow
In Ocala’s historic district, you’ll find a majestic, 6,000-plus-square-foot home, originally built in 1908. Once dilapidated, the stately home has come to life again with the pitter-patter of little feet scuttling across a bamboo-finished hardwood floor. Echoes of laughter bounce off towering walls painted white, highlighted by tall...
Florida is 2nd most expensive state for car insurance, study says
A new study says Florida has the second highest insurance costs in the country. So, which parts of Florida have the most expensive car insurance costs?
Any Suggestions for Date Night Spots in Lake County, Florida?
I saw a post the other day from someone looking for places to take their date in Lake County, Florida. I know of a few good spots, but I'm curious to know if you can think of something that I'm not considering. Here are a few of my favorite choices:
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
