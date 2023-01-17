Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball Set to Face Off Against Gannon in High-Stakes Matchup
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball returns home on Saturday, January 21st, to take on their arch-rival, Gannon, in the evening game at 5:30 p.m. The Lakers recorded an important win this past Wednesday, as they defeated Cal (Pa.) and moved up to 6-4 conference record. They sit behind Gannon, IUP, and Pitt-Johnstown, as the Lady Knights are currently in the first spot in the PSAC West Standings with an 8-2 conference record and 16-2 overall. Mercyhurst proved that they can beat tough opponents, as they have defeated Buffalo, IUP, and Cal (Pa.) this season, and the matchup on Saturday is set to be another challenge for the Lakers.
Women's Bowling Returns To Action With Northeast Classic
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Bowling returns to action on Friday, January 20th as they take part in Northeast Classic, hosted in Deptford, NJ. The Lakers get back in the bowling alley after two months of inactivity and return for the second part of the season. During 2022 part of the schedule, Mercyhurst earned top five positions in four out of five events. They kicked off the year with a first-place win in the Mercyhurst University Invite. They also secured back-to-back second-place finishes in the Bearcat Open and the Medaille Brunswick Invite, for a total of three top-two finishes in their campaign.
Lakers Host Gannon
Erie, Pa. - After winning their mid-week matchup with Cal on Wednesday, Mercyhurst Men's Basketball turns their attention to the Gannon Golden Knights as the two teams are set to face off Saturday night. The Lakers come into the matchup riding a three-game winning streak and hope to extend that against their cross-town rivals.
Women's Basketball Secures Win Against Cal (Pa.)
California, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball records another huge win on the road as they defeat Cal (Pa.) by a score of 61-51. The Lakers move up to 10-6 on the year and 6-4 in conference play as they grab their sixth win on the road. How It Happened.
Huge Win in the Books for Men's Hockey
ERIE, Pa. - The Lakers took down the Yellow Jackets tonight, Jan. 20, 2023, in the Mercyhurst Ice Center. Mercyhurst downed the 2022 AHA Champions, 4-1. Paul Maust found the opening, dumped his first puck into the net this season, and scored the first goal of the game. Dustin Geregach and Cade Townend assisted at a time of 16:27.
Men's Hockey Hits Home Ice to Take on AIC
ERIE, Pa. - The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team is back at home to face AIC on Jan. 20 and 21, 2023. The puck will drop at 7:05 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. Make sure to follow @HurstMensHockey for content leading up to the games as well as in-game updates. Previously on...
