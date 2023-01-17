Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball returns home on Saturday, January 21st, to take on their arch-rival, Gannon, in the evening game at 5:30 p.m. The Lakers recorded an important win this past Wednesday, as they defeated Cal (Pa.) and moved up to 6-4 conference record. They sit behind Gannon, IUP, and Pitt-Johnstown, as the Lady Knights are currently in the first spot in the PSAC West Standings with an 8-2 conference record and 16-2 overall. Mercyhurst proved that they can beat tough opponents, as they have defeated Buffalo, IUP, and Cal (Pa.) this season, and the matchup on Saturday is set to be another challenge for the Lakers.

