Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Concealed Carry Holder Thwarts Attempted Robbery on Chicago CTA TraincreteChicago, IL
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?Ted RiversIllinois State
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Related
Illinois Racing Fans Are Excited For Return Of Go-Karting On Ice
If you're looking for a thrill this winter in Illinois, then ice go-karting is something you should definitely check out. Ever since I had my first experience on a go-kart in the Wisconsin Dells, I've been a huge fan. Luckily, when I was growing up there was a track just a short bike ride from my house. To me, it doesn't matter if it's a family-friendly ride or high-speed racing, I enjoy it all.
Each Day, Illinois Produces A Crazy Amount Of A Certain Candy
With a little over 3 weeks to go before Valentine's Day, it's no surprise to see all sorts of stories being published about Valentine's candy. There are articles all over the place about the candies we love, the candies we hate, each state's favorite and least favorite candy...yada, yada, yada.
Did You Know Illinois is Home to the Largest Arcade in the United States?
Gamers from all over the country flock to the Galloping Ghost Arcade in Brookfield, Illinois for three very big reasons; the size, the vibe, and the deals!. This building located at 9415 Ogden Ave. in Brookfield, Illinois may not look like anything terribly exciting, but inside you will well over 800 arcade games and pinball machines!
These Illinois Snowplow Names Are So Ridiculous You Can’t Help But Laugh
For the time ever, the City of Chicago is holding a naming contest for its new fleet of snowplows, and the 50 name options residents have to choose from are super creative, yet quite ridiculous. What's In a Name?. Choosing names for anything can be tough, especially if you want...
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
The Top Ranked ‘Dog-Friendly’ Beach in the USA is in Illinois
If you are trying to take your four-legged family member on a trip they will never forget they you have to take them to the number one dog beach in the USA, and it is right here in the Land of Lincoln!. The travel website tripsavvy.com released a list called...
Hot Dogging it: The History of the Chicago-Style Wiener
Ladies and gentlemen, gather 'round because it's time to talk about one of Chicago's most beloved delicacies: the Chicago-style hot dog. This iconic dish has a rich history that dates back to the early 20th century, and it's a story that's filled with as much flavor as the hot dog itself.
Should This Illinois Man Be Charged After Slapping TikTok Pranker?
Well, well, well. It looks like someone's got themselves in a little situation. According to this post to Reddit, an Illinois man was out and about, minding his own business, and unloading groceries into his car with his wife, at a Jewel-Osco in Chicago, when all of a sudden, some idiot Youtuber or Tiktoker or something comes out of nowhere and starts whispering sweet nothings in his ear.
Illinois Woman Runs Over Boyfriend With Car After Ugly Argument
A fight between an Illinois couple turns violent when the man was hit by his girlfriend's car. Being in a relationship is not easy. Many people that have been part of a couple understand sometimes it's just not meant to be. You can try and try but it's just not going to work. Hopefully, they figure it out early enough so there isn't a lot of ugliness. Things can get nasty between two people that don't get along but won't break up.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight
It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
How Did This Drunk at a Bar Illinois Mom Forget Four Kids In Back Seat?
This Illinois "Mom of The Year 2022" candidate, might be a hard one to beat! She was drinking in a Joliet, Illinois bar...while her four kids were in the car! PATCH. Joliet Police were called to the Rey De Copas Bar, because as mommy drank the night away...her four kids were in the car!
Unbelievable Event With 100,000 Balloons Popping Up In Lake Geneva
Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because things are about to get wild and crazy at The Big Balloon Build Lake Geneva! That's right, we're talking 75 of the world's most talented balloon artists descending upon Covenant Harbor Jackson Family Activity Center. And the best part? All proceeds will benefit non-profits that provide people with disabilities with everything they need to thrive.
Illinois Police Arrest Comedian Over Scary Road Rage Freak Out
This ugly road rage incident by a popular Illinois comedian is no laughing matter. I believe we all have our bad moments when driving. Another person behind the wheel can make an inappropriate move that rubs us the wrong way and the natural reaction is to get angry. Some drivers will take serious offense and it could elevate to a road rage incident. That's when it gets scary because you don't know exactly what people are capable of.
6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1
Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
This Frank Lloyd Wright Home Is A Masterpiece And A Bargain
Are you in the market for a new home and looking for a steal of a deal? Look no further! There's a historical gem in Oak Park, Illinois available for purchase and it's a bargain you won't want to miss. Not only is it a home built by the legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright, but it's also seen multiple price drops within one month!
Employee Steals $2.3 Million From Popular Illinois Art Museum
This famous museum in Illinois lost millions of dollars from an employee's illegal operation. Illinois Is Home To One Of The Most Famous Art Museums In The World. When you think of Illinois, of course, Chicago immediately comes to mind. It's a world-class city with many famous attractions. One of the most popular is the Art Institute. Visitors come from all over to experience it for themselves. The museum is filled with priceless items.
Stupid Illinois Criminal Arrested By Leaving Many Clues For Cops
If you're looking to spend some time in jail, I just found the perfect way for you to end up there. Stupid Criminals Doing Dumb Crimes Are Going To Get Busted Every Time. When it comes to your normal everyday type of crimes, you're usually going to find the criminals to not be too bright. That's why the majority of the time they get caught. The old saying is "don't do the crime if you can't do the time." Well, I think they have plenty of time. Sometimes, I wonder if they actually want to go to jail. That's exactly what I believe about this recent situation.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0