Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction
No one knows what Tom Brady will be doing next season. Brady himself probably doesn’t have a clue at the moment. There’s been endless speculation about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retiring, or going to another team. His friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, knows Brady better than most. And he made a couple of Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight
It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers was talking about his NFL future -- and whether he...
Central Illinois Proud
Why Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady Is Moving on From Buccaneers
The quarterback’s former Patriots teammate thinks he needs a change of scenery next season. Tom Brady’s future for next season is still up in the air. Will he stay with the Buccaneers, retire (again) from the NFL or be traded to another team?. According to Brady’s former Patriots...
Tom Brady Speaks on His Future in the NFL
After losing badly to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Tom Brady kept it brief about his future. The GOAT is making no promises about next season. He frankly, didn’t even want to talk about tomorrow in his postgame comments. Tom Brady just didn’t...
Stop Saying Tom Brady is the Best Available Quarterback in Free Agency
Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob discuss Buccaneers QB Tom Brady’s future in the NFL.
Rob Gronkowski: 1 NFL Team 'Proved Me Wrong' This Year'
A lot of people were wrong about a lot of predictions they made for the 2022 NFL season. For former tight end Rob Gronkowski, he's ready to eat crow about one team in particular. Appearing on Up & Adams, Gronkowski admitted that he was wrong about the Dallas Cowboys after calling them ...
NBC Sports
Mahomes and Kelce trail only Montana and Rice, Brady and Gronk for playoff TD passes
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are only in their fifth postseason together, but they’re already in elite company in their playoff accomplishments. Mahomes has thrown 11 touchdown passes to Kelce in the postseason, which is the third-most in NFL history for any quarterback-receiver pair. The only pairs who have...
tigerdroppings.com
Awesome Clip Of Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Supporting Kicker Brett Maher After His Misses
As we all know, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a very rough go despite the team's victory on Monday, missing all four extra points he attempted. On Thursday, this awesome clip of his teammate, star WR CeeDee Lamb, supporting him through it all...
Comments / 0