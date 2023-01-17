ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction

No one knows what Tom Brady will be doing next season. Brady himself probably doesn’t have a clue at the moment. There’s been endless speculation about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retiring, or going to another team. His friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, knows Brady better than most. And he made a couple of Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady Is Moving on From Buccaneers

The quarterback’s former Patriots teammate thinks he needs a change of scenery next season. Tom Brady’s future for next season is still up in the air. Will he stay with the Buccaneers, retire (again) from the NFL or be traded to another team?. According to Brady’s former Patriots...
Tom Brady Speaks on His Future in the NFL

After losing badly to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Tom Brady kept it brief about his future. The GOAT is making no promises about next season. He frankly, didn’t even want to talk about tomorrow in his postgame comments. Tom Brady just didn’t...
Rob Gronkowski: 1 NFL Team 'Proved Me Wrong' This Year'

A lot of people were wrong about a lot of predictions they made for the 2022 NFL season. For former tight end Rob Gronkowski, he's ready to eat crow about one team in particular. Appearing on Up & Adams, Gronkowski admitted that he was wrong about the Dallas Cowboys after calling them ...
Mahomes and Kelce trail only Montana and Rice, Brady and Gronk for playoff TD passes

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are only in their fifth postseason together, but they’re already in elite company in their playoff accomplishments. Mahomes has thrown 11 touchdown passes to Kelce in the postseason, which is the third-most in NFL history for any quarterback-receiver pair. The only pairs who have...

