Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Where the Cowboys Present the Biggest Threat Against the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers will find this facet of the Dallas Cowboys to be a difficult one.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Brett Maher BREAKING: Cowboys Sign New Kicker
Brett Maher made the wrong kind of NFL history on Monday, and the Dallas Cowboys' contingency plans are rather scarce at this time of year. But they just signed a new guy ... just in case.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football
Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff Game
The National Football League and Dallas Cowboys witnessed something never witnessed before in history during the Dallas Cowboys Monday night wild card playoff match versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Is Tom Brady Retiring Because Gisele Went for a Jog? An Investigation
Gisele went for a jog and Tom Brady played football. Coincidence!?
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
Brett Maher bought Nebraska home while in talks to sign with Dallas Cowboys
Maybe Brett Maher could foresee a not-so-long future with the Dallas Cowboys. The embattled 33-year-old kicker, who failed four different times to score extra points for the team in Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased a roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Nebraska two months before officially signing on with the Texas team. On June 1, 2022, Maher bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Lincoln for $670,000, records obtained by The Post show. In what’s now his third stint with the team, Maher signed on to play for the Cowboys on Aug. 9, 2022, in a one-year contract for...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Jerry Jones Goes Full Jerry Jones When Asked About Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher
Everyone was giving it to Dallas Cowboy kicker Brett Maher last night during his dreadful 1-of-5 night on extra points. Whether it was Dak Prescott on the sideline or Peyton Manning on the ManningCast, his struggles were very well documented during Dallas’ 31-14 win over Tampa Bay in the NFC Wild Card Game.
Dan Quinn lands second head coach interview
Dan Quinn’s defense put together an impressive performance on Monday night, and that may have helped him land a head coach interview. Quinn already had an interview lined up with the Denver Broncos on Friday for their head coach vacancy. But ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Tuesday that the Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview... The post Dan Quinn lands second head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Cowboys-Bucs Announcement
Monday night's wild-card showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys ended in somewhat anticlimactic fashion. Yes, the game featured the defining performance of Dak Prescott's career. But Dallas got off to a hot start and Tom Brady was never able to get the Bucs out of ...
