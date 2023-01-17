Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Antibiotics in wastewater and sewage contaminating global waterways, boosting drug-resistant superbugs
SOLNA, Sweden — Antibiotic residues in wastewater and sewage works are contributing to antibiotic resistance, a new study warns. The findings are a threat to human health worldwide as antibiotic resistance could make common medications useless against more resilient strains of bacteria. Researchers in Sweden found the residue of 92 antibiotics in the West Pacific Region, including parts of China, and 45 of them in the South East Asia region, which includes India.
Daily Californian
Antibiotic resistance: The silent pandemic
In 2012, doctor Ali Khodadoust was in the intensive care unit, suffering from a deadly bacterial infection. Khodadoust had just had a successful heart surgery where surgeons placed a plastic mesh over his aorta. However, that lifesaving plastic mesh was contaminated with a deadly bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, or P. aeruginosa. Within 48 hours of being treated, Khodadoust became very ill and his surgeons found a P. aeruginosa bacterial infection had taken over his sternum.
GM bacteria could combat antibiotic resistance, study suggests
Genetically modified bacteria could be used to treat intractable lung infections, according to research aiming to combat the threat of antibiotic resistance. The research, in mice, showed that a re-engineered bacteria could be used to target drug-resistant infections and make them susceptible to antibiotics that would otherwise be ineffective. Dr...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
Eating one fish from U.S. lakes or rivers likened to drinking month's worth of contaminated water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat...
Scientists develop cranberry-infused lipstick to ward off viruses like Covid, the flu and Ebola
Researchers from Valencia created a cranberry-infused antimicrobial lipstick which can help ward off viruses including surrogates of Covid, flu and Ebola.
How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Cell migration, or how cells move in the body, is essential to both normal body function and disease progression. Cell movement is what allows body parts to grow in the right place during early development, wounds to heal and tumors to become metastatic.
scitechdaily.com
Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
Science Focus
COVID-fighting chemicals identified in sea sponges and marine bacteria
The three compounds discovered are effective against several variants including delta and omicron. Three compounds that effectively fight COVID-19 infection in human cells have been discovered by researchers based at the University of British Columbia. One, Alotaketal C, was derived from a sea sponge collected in Howe Sound, British Columbia,...
Colds, flu and COVID: How diet and lifestyle can boost your immune system
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Every day, we are exposed to a wide array of potentially harmful microorganisms — such as colds, the flu and even COVID. But our immune system — a network of intricate pathways within our body — helps protect us against these microorganisms and other potential diseases. Essentially, it recognizes foreign invaders, such as viruses and bacteria, and takes immediate action to defend us.
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal genetic predisposition to immunity against new variants of COVID-19
The SARS-CoV-2 delta variant that caused the third wave of COVID-19 in mid-2021 turned out to be more contagious than earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants. In addition, protein mutations in the delta variant were found to significantly reduce the effect of acquired humoral immunity to COVID-19 from prior infection or vaccination. Acquired...
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows Gut Bacteria Affect Brain Health – Reveals New Approach to Treating Alzheimer’s Disease
Findings from research on mice suggest a new approach to treating Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. A growing pile of evidence indicates that the tens of trillions of microbes that normally live in our intestines — the so-called gut microbiome — have far-reaching effects on how our bodies function. Members of this microbial community produce vitamins, help us digest food, prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria and regulate the immune system, among other benefits. Now, a new study suggests that the gut microbiome also plays a key role in the health of our brains, according to researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Cough medicine Ambroxol a key to stop Parkinson’s disease
The placebo-controlled Phase III study will examine if Ambroxol, a long-established cough medication might halt the advancement of Parkinson’s disease and enhance the quality of life for patients. Currently, the medication Ambroxol is used to treat respiratory diseases. It has anti-inflammatory effects, facilitates coughing, and encourages mucus clearing. How...
Could Gut Bacteria Help Spur Parkinson's Disease?
Cases of Parkinson's disease have more than doubled in the past 25 years. Researchers suspect gut bacteria may be involved in the disease, which damages the brain over many years. Study found different levels of gut bacterial species in Parkinson's patients compared to those without Parkinson's. THURSDAY, Jan. 19, 2023...
Gut Microbiome May Play Role in Irritable Bowel Syndrome
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers believe they have found a link between lower bacterial diversity in the intestine's microbiome and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Normally, “more than 10,000 species of microorganism live in the human intestine,” noted study co-author Dr. Jung Ok Shim, a professor of pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition at Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul. To study this, the investigators combined their own...
MedicalXpress
Modified pigs as new experimental platform to test ALS gene and cell therapies
A research team led by Professor Haruhisa Inoue of CiRA and Professor Hiroshi Nagashima of Meiji University has created a new porcine ALS model by introducing the human superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene with a mutation associated with familial ALS into the pig genome. ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that...
Medical News Today
Melanoma: Newly-identified protein contributes to skin cancer spread
Researchers studied melanoma tumor cells to better understand how these cells are able to migrate through physically dense tissues and spread throughout the body. They discovered a nuclear membrane protein called LAP1 that enables melanoma cells to change the shape of their large and stiff nucleus, thus permitting the tumor cell to migrate through confined spaces.
Phys.org
Parasitic mites' biting rate may drive transmission of Deformed wing virus in honey bees
Varroa destructor is an ectoparasitic mite that can cause European honey bee colonies to collapse by spreading Deformed wing virus as they feed. A study published in PLOS Pathogens by Zachary Lamas and colleagues at the USDA-ARS and the University of Maryland suggests a relatively small number of mites can contribute to a large number of infected bees.
