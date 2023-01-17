ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers

$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane

Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Comeback

Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision

When Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching job at Colorado, transfers en masse were expected. And on Tuesday, another one that was anticipated and expected occurred, as quarterback JT Shrout will transfer from the Buffaloes. Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, “Sources: Colorado quarterback JT Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.” Source: Read more... The post Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
NBC Sports

Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust

The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Brett Maher bought Nebraska home while in talks to sign with Dallas Cowboys

Maybe Brett Maher could foresee a not-so-long future with the Dallas Cowboys. The embattled 33-year-old kicker, who failed four different times to score extra points for the team in Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased a roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Nebraska two months before officially signing on with the Texas team. On June 1, 2022, Maher bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Lincoln for $670,000, records obtained by The Post show. In what’s now his third stint with the team, Maher signed on to play for the Cowboys on Aug. 9, 2022, in a one-year contract for...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission

Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
INDIANA STATE

