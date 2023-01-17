Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are going to be back on the market for a quarterback during the 2023 off-season. While Jameis Winston is still under contract, it would be hard to imagine that the team doesn’t bring in some competition for him as he was benched this season in favor of Andy Dalton.
Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane
Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision
When Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching job at Colorado, transfers en masse were expected. And on Tuesday, another one that was anticipated and expected occurred, as quarterback JT Shrout will transfer from the Buffaloes. Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, “Sources: Colorado quarterback JT Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.” Source: Read more... The post Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders’ assistant coach goes full drill sergeant in first team meeting of year
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders shocked the college football recently when he announced he was headed to Colorado. It was believed that there were other programs in position to be turned around and make some noise in the college football landscape. Clearly, Sanders enjoys a challenge. He is...
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
Brett Maher bought Nebraska home while in talks to sign with Dallas Cowboys
Maybe Brett Maher could foresee a not-so-long future with the Dallas Cowboys. The embattled 33-year-old kicker, who failed four different times to score extra points for the team in Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased a roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Nebraska two months before officially signing on with the Texas team. On June 1, 2022, Maher bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Lincoln for $670,000, records obtained by The Post show. In what’s now his third stint with the team, Maher signed on to play for the Cowboys on Aug. 9, 2022, in a one-year contract for...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
Former LSU 5-star quarterback transfer heading to Ole Miss
Walker Howard turned heads when he entered the college football transfer portal, taking an important name out of LSU's quarterback rotation. Now, the quarterback has made his decision final, announcing that he will attend Ole Miss for the 2023 football season. Football insider Glenn Guilbeau ...
Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ...
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is at home on 49ers staff
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
Report: Browns assistant coach interviews for new role
He previously coached with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota
Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission
Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
