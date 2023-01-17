ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernstar.info

Poll: Should NIU have a fall break?

Students look forward to school breaks such as Thanksgiving break and spring break, using the time to relax and study. At most universities, a fall break tends to be two days, such as a Thursday and a Friday or a Friday and a Monday, Executive Vice President and Provost Beth Ingram said.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

Braven: The class experience explained

A new online course at NIU, Braven Leadership and Career Accelerator, aims to help students improve their career searching and networking skills. The course, UNIV 301, is run in part by both NIU career service specialists and Braven professional coaches. “(Braven) is a nonprofit based out of Chicago that seeks...
northernstar.info

What’s Up With: The College Grind cafe in Holmes

Editor’s note: This piece is the first story in the Northern Star’s new series: “What’s Up With?” You can fill out a submission form here for potential coverage. On an ordinary day, the College Grind, a cafe in the Holmes Student Center, is filled with students on computers, either their own laptops or the attached computer lab, relaxing and studying. However, the cafe itself is still closed, with signs promising now absent flatbread and coffee.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

Wedding vendors to come to Barsema Center

DeKALB – Students, faculty and alumni are invited to attend the Great Wedding Showcase to meet with numerous wedding vendors to assist in extravagant event planning. NIU Outreach Conference Services will be hosting the showcase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors center.
northernstar.info

Women’s soccer adds Taryn Jakubowski as volunteer assistant

DeKALB – NIU Athletics and women’s soccer head coach Michael O’Neill welcomed Taryn Jakubowski as a volunteer assistant on the women’s soccer coaching staff on Wednesday. Jakubowski played four years with Creighton University and served as the team captain in 2019. She was also named as...
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

NIU adds six newcomers to 2023 roster

DeKALB – NIU football head coach Thomas Hammock welcomed one freshman and five transfers to the 2023 football roster as the Spring 2023 semester kicks off. The Huskies were able to find help at multiple positions on both sides of the ball. On offense, they added sophomore running back Gavin Williams along with senior wide receiver Davis Patterson. On defense, they added redshirt senior cornerback Gabriel Amegatcher, freshman cornerback Cam’Ron Dabney and junior linebacker Tyler Jackson. The Huskies also added recent Northridge High School graduate linebacker Ridge Howard.
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy