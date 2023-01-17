Read full article on original website
Who Will Be the New Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’?
The upcoming phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will include two more Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. But at this point, who are the Avengers? Half of the team was killed or retired at the end of Avengers: Endgame. At this point, just three founding members — the Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor — are alive and kicking in the MCU.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Russell Crowe Won’t Return For ‘Gladiator 2’
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator is now considered one of the best historical epics ever. Unfortunately, its star won’t be returning for the sequel. The long-in-development Gladiator 2 is going to be helmed once again by director Ridley Scott. But Crowe doesn’t generally make sequels, and the story of the film doesn’t necessarily lend itself to an appearance by his character anyway.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Reveals a Big Change From the Games
The following post contains SPOILERS for the first two episodes of The Last of Us. The Last of Us isn’t just a great adaptation of a video game; it’s an extremely faithful one. Besides the characters, the backstories, and the premise, the first two episodes of HBO’s adaptation include images and even lines of dialogue lifted straight out of the game. Some moments combine both — like when Ellie gazes out at the ruined skyline of Boston and remarks “But man, you can’t deny that view.” Heck, a lot of the characters wear the same clothes as in the game.
Netflix Announces ‘Cobra Kai’ Will End With Season 6
After four movies and six seasons, The Karate Kid saga will finally come to an end. That’s the word from Netflix today, as they announced that Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, will return for a sixth season on the streamer — but that that season will also be the end of the series.
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 2: Full Easter Egg Breakdown
In The Last Of Us Episode 1, there was a mention of Jakarta on a radio. Well, the opening scenes of Episode 2 take place in Jakarta, at the start of the fungal outbreak that will lead to the show’s zombie apocalypse. That’s where a scientist examines one of the first victims of the fungus, and declares that there is no cure or vaccine and instead recommends bombing — and later we see that bombs were used in cities to stop the spread.
Rian Johnson Wants A Different Subtitle on Future ‘Knives Out’ Sequels
When Glass Onion came out, Netflix and Rian Johnson decided it should get the subtitle A Knives Out Mystery. A lot of people ended up scratching their heads when the film came out with what seemed like an unnecessary subtitle, but apparently, it was important that people knew the movie was related to Knives Out for the sake of marketing it to fans of the film.
