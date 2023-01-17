ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Camila Alves & Matthew McConaughey Celebrate Son Livingston's Double-Digit Birthday with an Adorable Rare Photo

By Rebecca Rakowitz
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZIF6_0kHcKYpc00

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey belatedly shared a rare photo of their son Livingston blowing out candles on the ice cream cake he requested for his 10th birthday.

“Nothing fancy … just us … All [Livingston] wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!” Camila said.

Sounds like a great way for the December baby to celebrate double digits! In the Brazilian author and model’s post, she encouraged her son to keep the simplicity in his heart as he grows “in this complicated world!!”

“You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!”

She followed this with her signature line of alternating green and yellow heart emojis and then shared the same message again in Portuguese.

Commenters congratulated the McConaugheys on raising such a down-to-earth child who asked for such a simple birthday. Perhaps he absorbed this laid back style from years of hearing his father, an actor and gun control activist from Uvalde, Texas, repeat his Dazed and Confused character’s infamous line, “Alright, alright, alright.”

Livingston is the youngest of the McConaughey kids , following in the [presumably] humble footsteps of Levi, 14 and Vida , 13.

The McConaughey family celebrates several birthdays this time of year. Vida entered her teen years on Jan. 3. Last year, for Vida’s 12th birthday, Camila shared a hilarious throwback photo of her daughter in which she rocks a sassy, mismatched look.

“From the moment she was conceived, we only had one name ‘VIDA’ and that represents HER a ‘BRIGHT LITE OF LIFE’ she teaches me daily, challenges me daily, the closest to my personality and being.”

On Jan. 7, Matthew’s mother turned 91. In an Instagram tribute , Camila said her mother-in-law impresses her daily: “To 100 we go babe!”

In a video posted by Camila, Kay McConaughey shared some advice for followers, telling them to not stress so much — “It will age you!” — to eat clean, and to exercise.

“I do pilates four times a week for an hour,” the senior said. “It energizes me!”

And then at the end of the month, Camila will celebrate her own birthday, and we wonder if a trampoline park and ice cream cake are in store for her. At the very least, we hope she gets a complimentary post from her husband like she did last year.

“Welcome to 38 Hotmamma,” he said, hyping up his stunning wife and knocking a few years off the 40-year-old’s age.

Before you go, check out these celebrity parents who are raising bilingual kids .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmCFS_0kHcKYpc00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kate Hudson compares kissing Matthew McConaughey to ‘gentler’ Billy Crudup

Kate Hudson has once again addressed kissing her former co-stars, Matthew McConaughey and Billy Crudup.The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star has appeared in a handful of romcoms throughout her career, most notably How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days (2003) and Fool’s Gold (2008) opposite McConaughey and Almost Famous (2000) opposite Crudup. Hudson has famously spoken numerous times about her on-screen kisses. Just last month, she explained why kissing McConaughey was “not that fun to shoot”. And even earlier, in 2020, she admitted that Crudup was a “good” kisser on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The goop Podcast in...
Robb Report

Matthew McConaughey Is Leaving Behind the Bourbon He Created With Wild Turkey

Everything comes to an end, whether it’s The Walking Dead, human existence or a celebrity-booze brand collaboration. And we have some news to share regarding the latter—the partnership between Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey will end on December 31, 2022, although the fruits of this relationship, Longbranch Bourbon, will continue along its whiskey journey. Longbranch launched in 2018, two years after McConaughey was named creative director at the Wild Turkey Distillery. As a nod to his Texas roots, this eight-year-old bourbon is filtered through mesquite charcoal to give it a bit of a smoky finish while still retaining those familiar Wild...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas

Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
E! News

The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
People

John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch

John Travolta shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella, 22, as well as late son Jett, with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is enjoying quality time with his family this holiday season. On Monday, the Pulp Fiction star, 68, sat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, in front of the family's Christmas tree to record a joyful message. The short clip documented the actor, with Ben's dog Peanut perched on his knee, and his children wishing fans a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," he...
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Reveals Prince William Had Suspicions of King Charles III’s Affair Which ‘Tormented’ Him

Knowing what we know now about King Charles III‘s longtime affair with Queen Consort Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana, it’s hard to think that a few members of the royal family were still in the dark about their relationship. In a new excerpt from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir Spare, out Jan 10, the royal opened up about what it felt like for him and his brother Prince William to live through it and it’s quite heartbreaking to hear.
RadarOnline

Suspended 'GMA' Host T.J. Holmes Panicked & Sad In Last-Minute Shopping Splurge For Daughter Hours Before Her Birthday

Toys won't make it better, T.J. Holmes. The benched Good Morning America anchor took a brief timeout from his public romp with Amy Robach to play daddy ahead of his daughter Sabine's tenth birthday. Despite being under investigation for their alleged affair and filing for divorce from Sabine's mom, T.J. broke cover to go on a last-minute shopping splurge for his youngest child, RadarOnline.com has learned.The television vet, 45, looked panicked and sad as he scoured through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, looking for the perfect "I'm sorry" gift for his daughter. It appears T.J....
SheKnows

SheKnows

95K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy