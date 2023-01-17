Camila Alves & Matthew McConaughey Celebrate Son Livingston's Double-Digit Birthday with an Adorable Rare Photo

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey belatedly shared a rare photo of their son Livingston blowing out candles on the ice cream cake he requested for his 10th birthday.

“Nothing fancy … just us … All [Livingston] wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!” Camila said.

Sounds like a great way for the December baby to celebrate double digits! In the Brazilian author and model’s post, she encouraged her son to keep the simplicity in his heart as he grows “in this complicated world!!”

“You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!”

She followed this with her signature line of alternating green and yellow heart emojis and then shared the same message again in Portuguese.

Commenters congratulated the McConaugheys on raising such a down-to-earth child who asked for such a simple birthday. Perhaps he absorbed this laid back style from years of hearing his father, an actor and gun control activist from Uvalde, Texas, repeat his Dazed and Confused character’s infamous line, “Alright, alright, alright.”

Livingston is the youngest of the McConaughey kids , following in the [presumably] humble footsteps of Levi, 14 and Vida , 13.

The McConaughey family celebrates several birthdays this time of year. Vida entered her teen years on Jan. 3. Last year, for Vida’s 12th birthday, Camila shared a hilarious throwback photo of her daughter in which she rocks a sassy, mismatched look.

“From the moment she was conceived, we only had one name ‘VIDA’ and that represents HER a ‘BRIGHT LITE OF LIFE’ she teaches me daily, challenges me daily, the closest to my personality and being.”

On Jan. 7, Matthew’s mother turned 91. In an Instagram tribute , Camila said her mother-in-law impresses her daily: “To 100 we go babe!”

In a video posted by Camila, Kay McConaughey shared some advice for followers, telling them to not stress so much — “It will age you!” — to eat clean, and to exercise.

“I do pilates four times a week for an hour,” the senior said. “It energizes me!”

And then at the end of the month, Camila will celebrate her own birthday, and we wonder if a trampoline park and ice cream cake are in store for her. At the very least, we hope she gets a complimentary post from her husband like she did last year.

“Welcome to 38 Hotmamma,” he said, hyping up his stunning wife and knocking a few years off the 40-year-old’s age.

Before you go, check out these celebrity parents who are raising bilingual kids .

