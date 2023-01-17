ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

WAFF

Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur

Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland P. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park. Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony at Snead State Community...
DECATUR, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

The race to see who gets appointed to fill out Congressman Dale Strong’s term as chairman of the Madison County Commission may be coming to a close. It sounds like the applicants will each meet with Gov. Kay Ivey and her staff next week for interviews. Local politicos fall in to one of two camps: Those supporting former Speaker Mac McCutchen or the “Pick-a-Phil” camp that would like to see either of the two current Commissioners Phil Vandiver or Phil Riddick get promoted to the job. Candidates will be appointed by the governor.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

New Owners to Re-open Historic Business

The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. Fantasy Playhouse Presents Snow White And The Seven …. The new take on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Regional Clinic strengthens medical community

Photo: Regional Clinic staff pose for a photo with two patients, 100-year-old twins Lonzie Gray and Vernia Ray, during the clinic’s open house last year. Pictured, standing, from left: Dr. Krishna Keri, MD, Nephrology; Dr. John Pirani, MD, FACS, Urology; Dr. Chellamuthu, MD, MBA, Nephrology; Dr. Davenport, MD, FACS, Surgery; Justin Ford, DNP, CRNP; Gray; Alberto Echeverri, MD, Surgery; Cody Gray, CRNP; William Mullins, CRNP; Dr. Nicolas Bordas, MD, Infectious Disease; Josh McCamy, CRNP. Pictured, front row, sitting: Vernia Ray. (Courtesy of Teresa Taylor, Regional Clinic)
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Candle Bar to Open Soon

A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner

VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt. 
VINEMONT, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Etowah County Crash

One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Martha Ann Newton Beeler (updated)

Martha Ann Newton Beeler, age 82, of Cullman, Alabama, peacefully slipped free of her pain surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren and friends, on Jan. 18, 2023. Martha was born on July 15, 1940, in Lebanon Junction, KY, to Joseph Ethel Newton and Martha Rebecca Hayden Newton. Preceded in death by her brothers: Joseph Robert Newton, John Hayden Newton and Charles William Newton; her son, David Andrew Beeler, and grandson, Cole Hansen Kilgore. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dr. Henry Stewart Beeler, Jr.; children: Henry Stewart Beeler, III (Kathy), Moria Shawn Jaquiss (Ian), Rebekah Lili Speakman (Dell); grandchildren:...
CULLMAN, AL

