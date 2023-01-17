Read full article on original website
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
WAFF
Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland P. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park. Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony at Snead State Community...
Scratchwood Candle Bar opening in Florence next week
"It's a new activity to the Shoals area, and that's what people have been wanting around here," the owner said. "It's just a unique, family-oriented environment."
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
The race to see who gets appointed to fill out Congressman Dale Strong’s term as chairman of the Madison County Commission may be coming to a close. It sounds like the applicants will each meet with Gov. Kay Ivey and her staff next week for interviews. Local politicos fall in to one of two camps: Those supporting former Speaker Mac McCutchen or the “Pick-a-Phil” camp that would like to see either of the two current Commissioners Phil Vandiver or Phil Riddick get promoted to the job. Candidates will be appointed by the governor.
ems1.com
Ala. ambulance service faces possible fine for failure to meet response time requirement
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur-Morgan Hospital Ambulance Service failed to meet the city's required response times in the police jurisdiction during the final quarter of 2022, according to preliminary data, a potential ordinance violation that could subject it to a fine and other penalties. An official determination of its...
WHNT-TV
New Owners to Re-open Historic Business
The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. Fantasy Playhouse Presents Snow White And The Seven …. The new take on the...
WAFF
‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
WHNT-TV
Hazel Green Family Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide (7 a.m., January 20, 2023)
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. (7 a.m., January 20, 2023) Hazel Green Family Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide …. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Regional Clinic strengthens medical community
Photo: Regional Clinic staff pose for a photo with two patients, 100-year-old twins Lonzie Gray and Vernia Ray, during the clinic’s open house last year. Pictured, standing, from left: Dr. Krishna Keri, MD, Nephrology; Dr. John Pirani, MD, FACS, Urology; Dr. Chellamuthu, MD, MBA, Nephrology; Dr. Davenport, MD, FACS, Surgery; Justin Ford, DNP, CRNP; Gray; Alberto Echeverri, MD, Surgery; Cody Gray, CRNP; William Mullins, CRNP; Dr. Nicolas Bordas, MD, Infectious Disease; Josh McCamy, CRNP. Pictured, front row, sitting: Vernia Ray. (Courtesy of Teresa Taylor, Regional Clinic)
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
WAFF
Huntsville attorney details possible repercussions for 2 students found with guns in area schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents and guardians are still searching for answers to many questions the Huntsville City Schools superintendent and board members have yet to answer regarding the two students who were found with firearms in their possession at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School on Wednesday.
WHNT-TV
Candle Bar to Open Soon
A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck on University Drive
A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on University Drive.
Three men arrested after running from Decatur Police
Investigators say three men were arrested on various charges after they fled an apartment parking lot in Decatur Wednesday.
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt.
weisradio.com
One Hurt in Etowah County Crash
One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident taking place early Wednesday in neighboring Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – around 5:00am a 2016 Toyota Tundra left the roadway on I-59 near the 182 mile marker after the male driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a guardrail.
Man wanted for out-of-state gun charges arrested in Lauderdale County after search
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a man wanted in Indiana after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and search of part of the county Friday night.
WAFF
16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
Obituary: Martha Ann Newton Beeler (updated)
Martha Ann Newton Beeler, age 82, of Cullman, Alabama, peacefully slipped free of her pain surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren and friends, on Jan. 18, 2023. Martha was born on July 15, 1940, in Lebanon Junction, KY, to Joseph Ethel Newton and Martha Rebecca Hayden Newton. Preceded in death by her brothers: Joseph Robert Newton, John Hayden Newton and Charles William Newton; her son, David Andrew Beeler, and grandson, Cole Hansen Kilgore. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dr. Henry Stewart Beeler, Jr.; children: Henry Stewart Beeler, III (Kathy), Moria Shawn Jaquiss (Ian), Rebekah Lili Speakman (Dell); grandchildren:...
