‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ On All-Time Box Office List
With great power comes the way of water. James Cameron’s Avatar sequel continues to steamroll its way up the all-time list of biggest box-office hits. As of today, it has officially passed Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.916 billion worldwide) to become the #6 film all-time. The film has only been in theaters for a little over a month.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’
It's been a couple of years since Zack Snyder released a new film. That’s set to change in December of 2023. Snyder’s last outing for Netflix was Army Of The Dead, which was a zombie heist thriller. His next project will mark a major new chapter in his career as a director.
Kang Wants to Help Ant-Man in New ‘Quantumania’ Trailer
We’re exactly one month from the start of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. To coincide with the film getting closer to its release date — and to hype the fact that tickets for the movie are on sale now – there’s a new extended TV spot for the film.
Michael Jackson Biopic Finds Director
Will the King of Pop become the King of Biographical Movies?. Lionsgate certainly hopes so. They’ve been prepping a biopic about Michael Jackson for a while now. (The project was officially announced last February.) The script for the film, which has the tentative title of Michael, was written by John Logan, the scribe behind movies like Gladiator, The Aviator, Spectre, and Alien: Covenant. Graham King, he producer of one of the most successful musical biopics ever, Bohemian Rhapsody, is also involved as well.
Who Will Be the New Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’?
The upcoming phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will include two more Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. But at this point, who are the Avengers? Half of the team was killed or retired at the end of Avengers: Endgame. At this point, just three founding members — the Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor — are alive and kicking in the MCU.
Everything New on Disney+ in February
Disney+ has a lot of new Marvel stuff coming in February. At the beginning of the month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its streaming debut on the service. A week later, the making-of Assembled special about Wakanda Forever debuts. A few weeks after that, there’s Voices Rising, a series about the making of the music in the film.
‘The Mandalorian’: All the Easter Eggs in the Season 3 Trailer
The Mandalorian Season 3 promises not only to continue the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, but to also tie the show in to other aspects of the wider Star Wars universe. There are plot threads here that connect back to earlier Star Wars movies as well as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
Russell Crowe Won’t Return For ‘Gladiator 2’
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator is now considered one of the best historical epics ever. Unfortunately, its star won’t be returning for the sequel. The long-in-development Gladiator 2 is going to be helmed once again by director Ridley Scott. But Crowe doesn’t generally make sequels, and the story of the film doesn’t necessarily lend itself to an appearance by his character anyway.
Netflix Announces ‘Cobra Kai’ Will End With Season 6
After four movies and six seasons, The Karate Kid saga will finally come to an end. That’s the word from Netflix today, as they announced that Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, will return for a sixth season on the streamer — but that that season will also be the end of the series.
‘Ted Lasso’ Announces Season 3 Return
After winning back-to-back Emmys for Best Comedy Series, Ted Lasso is coming back for the hat trick. (Wait, hat trick, that’s hockey. What’s a hat trick in soccer? A turkey? No, that’s bowling. Eh, I give up.) The much-anticipated third season of Ted Lasso will premiere soon,...
Netflix Unveils Full Lineup of 2023 Movies
David Fincher. Zack Snyder. Kenya Barris. Wes Anderson. Robert Smigel. F. Gary Gray. What does this extremely eclectic group of filmmakers have in common? They are all filmmakers with big Netflix movies coming in 2023. The streaming service unveiled their slate of titles coming in the next year. The highlights include a new film from Fincher and Andrew Kevin Walker (the team behind Se7en!) starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, a new Luther movie starring Idris Elba, and a sequel to the Netflix comedy hit Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
‘The Last of Us’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg
The most amazing thing about The Last of Us is how it uses its Cordyceps fungus — which is a real thing, by the way — is not just the thing that creates the series’ zombies, it works as a perfect metaphor for what the zombies do to society. The fungus infection strips people of their humanity — and the uninfected people we see on the show have also been stripped of his humanity. Like Pedro Pascal’s Joel, who loses his daughter, and becomes a cold shell of the loving person he was before the fungal outbreak.
‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha’ Begins Production This Week
The first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show spun off from another MCU TV show was Agatha all along. Marvel’s first Disney+ series, WandaVision, is about to unleash a spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show stars Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role from WandaVision as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who spent much of WandaVision secretly manipulating Wanda Maximoff and trying to claim her chaos magic powers for herself. In the WandaVision finale, Wanda defeated Agatha and reverted her back to her persona as “Agnes,” the character she played in the sitcom world of Westview that Wanda had created. Wanda also cast a spell that would prevent Agatha from using her own magic ever again.
‘Tron 3’ Is Finally Happening With Jared Leto
It took 28 years to get Tron: Legacy after the first Tron. So only taking 13 to 15 years for a Tron 3, that’s like nothing!. Fans who have been waiting since 2010 for a third Tron film might finally be getting their wish. It looks like the project, which has been teased off and on since Tron: Legacy was released, may finally be coming together. Tron: Legacy director (and Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker) Joseph Kosinski worked on a follow-up to his own movie for a while, and then actor Jared Leto — who supposedly loves Tron — got involved. But so far, there’s been no additional Trons to show for all that development work.
Ghostface Returns in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer
Guys, if you ever find yourself in a horror movie and the phone starts to ring ... maybe just let it go to voicemail. Sadly, the folks in the Scream saga never seem to do that. They answer. They get tormented by Ghostface. And, invariably, they die. A new Ghostface is back in the trailer for the new Scream VI, and he’s got another batch of victims to stalk. They include returning series veterans like Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and newcomers like Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori.
