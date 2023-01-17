Read full article on original website
Two River Theater Aims at Racism, High Art in "Living & Breathing"
What happens when life imitates art too literally? Lots of drama. Two River Theater is presenting the world debut of “Living & Breathing,” a world premiere play by Mando Alvarado. This new play examines the world of high art, racial identity, and a friend group that’s ready to buckle. Jersey Arts goes to rehearsal in Red Bank to learn more from the team behind this new show.
She Could Have Danced All Night: "My Fair Lady" is Back
Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle and The Company © Jeremy Daniel. Sami Murphy, veteran actress, is back in a huge play yet again, this time in My Fair Lady. She’s not the star, but a co-star who appears as numerous different characters in the show. You see her again and again and again.
The Adelphi Orchestra presents Symphonic Voyages
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 69th Season of "Music for All" with "Symphonic Voyages" on March 18th & 19th. The concert is under the baton of maestro Jason Tramm and features cello virtuoso Bethany Bobbs, (A prize winner of the 2022 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in Dvorak's Concerto for Cello in B minor. Also on the program is Rossini's La Cenerentola Overture and Mendelssohn's Symphony no 3 in A minor, Op. 56 "Scottish".
Musicians on a Mission & Monmouth County Park System Present "Come to Your Senses"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Musicians on Mission (MOAM) and the Monmouth County Park System have teamed to present “Come to Your Senses,” a sensory feast that will benefit Special People United to Ride (SPUR), a nonprofit that provides the disabled with the opportunity to achieve personal goals through therapeutic horsemanship. The event takes place on Sunday, February 26 at The Gallery at Thompson Park on Newmans Spring Road (Route 520) in the Lincroft section of the township. It begins at 5:00pm and will stimulate all five senses.
Centenary Stage Company presents "The Ladykillers"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company presents The Ladykillers from February 17 – March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus in Hackettstown. In the play, a sweet little old lady alone in her house is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing.
NJPAC presents Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show
(NEWARK, NJ) -- All hail the queen! Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show makes it way to Newark on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8:00pm in NJPAC's intimate Victoria Theater. Sasha Velour is a gender-fluid drag queen. Her first book, The Big Reveal, An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, will be published April 2023 with Harper.
Art in the Atrium presents "Soul of African American Art" visual art exhibit at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Art in the Atrium, Inc. (ATA), a non-profit volunteer arts organization founded in Morris County that champions Black art excellence, returns with its second major exhibition at Mayo Performing Arts Center's Art Upstairs and Starlight Galleries. In its continued partnership with MPAC, ATA presents "Soul of African American Art." The exhibit runs now through March 5.
Newton Theatre presents The Last Waltz Celebration
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents The Last Waltz Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band with the TTBB Horns & special guests on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Doors are at 7:00pm, the concert begins at 8:00pm. From Woodstock to The Last Waltz, The Band has been at the center...
Dan and Claudia Zanes to perform a family-friendly concert at Nassau Presbyterian Church
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Discover “the gold standard in kids’ music” (NPR) when Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes present a fun-filled afternoon at Nassau Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 21 at 5:00pm. The duo will perform Dan’s greatest hits as well as folk and blues classics from their popular new songbook, ‘Dan Zanes House Party! A Family Roots Music Treasury.”
"Just Epic!" Daniil Trifonov and the NJSO LIVE! at MPAC
It’s a brisk Sunday, January 8, 2023 afternoon as music lovers make their way inside Morristown, NJ’s MPAC for a concert by classical piano virtuoso Daniil Trifonov and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Xian Zhang. Daniil Trifonov was born in the Soviet Union...
The Excellent Documentary The Language I Speak opens the 2023 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, January 27!
The Language I Speak, an excellent and very informative documentary on regional varieties of spoken English in America, will be playing online for 24 hours and in-person at Voorhees Hall #105/Rutgers University, 71 Hamilton Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey at 7PM on the Festival opening day-Friday, January 27, 2023. Here...
Makin Waves Album of the Month: "Live in Asbury Park" by Sean Tobin
Asbury Park-based singer-songwriter Sean Tobin is the 2022 Makin Waves Male Artist of the Year and one of my Dirty Jersey Dozen independent acts who made the most waves, whose preceding LP, “Ghost of the Arcade,” was a Top 3 album that spawned two Top 10 songs on my year-end lists. And that’s just a small portion of the success he had in 2022, so what he does next has a lot to live up to. But the three-song EP “Live in Asbury Park” due on Jan. 20 is more like a souvenir from an 11-state tour that proved Sean and his band, the Boardwalk Fire, have the goods to be Asbury’s next national act.
And We’re Off! - Pro Arts Jersey City and SHIM Art Network presented by Clifton Arts Center
(CLIFTON, NJ) -- And We’re Off! - Pro Arts Jersey City and SHIM Art Network presented by Clifton Arts Center, on display from January 21 to February 25, 2023. This is their first exhibition of 2023. The leadership team of Pro Arts knows that once the new year begins, they are in a race to carry-out the busy exhibition & event calendar they promise members every year.
Upcoming Shows at White Eagle Hall
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- In the New Year, White Eagle Hall continues an exciting schedule of events for everyone for everyone. Originally constructed in 1910 and reopened in 2017 after a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, the 800-person capacity music venue in Jersey City currently has nine shows scheduled this month. The...
First Exhibition for Art at Whitechapel Projects Opens Feb. 5th
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- "Finely Bursting Through" - Inaugural exhibition for Art at Whitechapel Projects will open on February 5, 2023 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. The exhibition features work by Elaine Su-Hui, Amanda Morales, Scott Szegeski, and Ori Carino. It was organized by Aimée McElroy & Summer Deaver. The...
The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two Exhibits by Christopher López
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two exhibits by photo-based artist and arts educator, Christopher López. "The Fires: Hoboken 1978-1982" shines a light on horrific events from Hoboken's early period of gentrification. This visual and oral history project will be on display in their Main Gallery. A companion installation "(UN)ERASED" will be on display in their Upper Gallery. Both exhibits open on Sunday, Sunday January 22 and an opening reception will take place that day at 2:00pm.
Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces 2023 Bauer Boucher Playwriting Award Winners
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company in residence at Kean University, has named Kean University student Chad Colacurcio (Class of ’23) and alumnus Steven Patrick (Class of ‘78 ) as the winners of the 2023 Bauer Boucher Playwriting Awards, named for longtime donors W. John Bauer and Nancy Boucher. Both winners will receive a cash prize and a one-day developmental reading of their plays with a professional cast and director.
Artworks presents Exhibitions featuring Phillip McConnell and Dionne Jackson
(TRENTON, NJ) -- Artworks Trenton is celebrating the beginning of their 35th season with the opening of two groundbreaking new exhibitions featuring the of Phillip McConnell and Dionne Jackson. The exhibitions presented in 2023 will capture the organization’s commitment to creativity, community, and connection. From January 24th - February 25th McConnell’s show, Context is King, will be presented in the Main Gallery alongside Jackson’s show, Just As I Am, in the Community Gallery with a 2023 Season Opening Reception on February 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00pm.
Just Add Sound Presents National Day of Racial Healing
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Just ADD Sound presents 2023 National Day of Racial Healing on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:00pm on ZOOM and Facebook LIVE. Through interviews, performances and a Q & A, Just ADD Sound explores “Redefining and Rebuilding Community” related to race and racism. This event is Free and Open to the Public but audiences must register in advance.
Light of Day Announces Asbury Angels Class of 2023
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The Light of Day WinterFest 2023 has announced the Asbury Angels class of 2023 and inductees include Gerald "Gerry" Carboy, Dolores "Dee" Holland, Gerard "Arthur" Robrecht (aka Arthur Kill) and Guardian Angels, Tex and Marion Vinyard. The inductees will be recognized on January 13th at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park by Eileen Chapman, Jean Mikle and Tony Pallagrosi.
