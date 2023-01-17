ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dollar General Announces New Partnership: It Will Help Shoppers "Stretch Their Budget"

In an effort to help shoppers save money, discount retailer Dollar General has announced a new partnership with Ibotta, an app that provides cash back rebates. Inflation continues to be a major concern for consumers as prices for goods and services continue to rise. In an effort to help shoppers save money, discount retailer Dollar General has announced a new partnership with Ibotta, an app that provides cash back rebates.

