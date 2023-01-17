ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Report: Magic F Jonathan Isaac to play first game since 2020

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will play his first NBA game since 2020 on Monday against the visiting Boston Celtics, The Athletic reported Sunday. The former lottery pick tore the ACL in his left knee in the NBA bubble at the Disney Sports complex on Aug. 2, 2020, during the COVID-shortened season.
ORLANDO, FL
Albany Herald

NBA roundup: Celtics run win string to nine by edging Raptors

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games, matching their longest of the season. Reserves Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon added 25 and 23 points for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored all 12...
BOSTON, MA
Albany Herald

Minus four starters, Suns still defeat Pacers

Dependable Mikal Bridges had 22 points and four steals, Bismack Biyombo and Josh Okogie made surprising contributions and the Phoenix Suns overcame the absence of four starters to defeat the visiting Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Starting in place of Deandre Ayton, Biyombo anchored a strong defensive effort with...
PHOENIX, AZ
Albany Herald

Tyrese Maxey leads shorthanded Sixers past Kings

Tyrese Maxey recorded 32 points and six assists and the Philadelphia 76ers withstood the absences of Joel Embiid and James Harden to notch a 129-127 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Tobias Harris had 17 points and six assists before fouling out for Philadelphia, which completed a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Albany Herald

Winning streak over, Grizzlies aim to start new one in Phoenix

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to return to the win column on Sunday night when they continue their season-high five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies squandered a 13-point lead in the third quarter and saw their franchise-record-tying 11-game winning streak end with a 122-121 setback at the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Albany Herald

Joel Embiid, James Harden sit with foot injuries

Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden are sitting out Saturday night's road game against the Sacramento Kings due to foot injuries. Embiid is dealing with a left foot injury while Harden has a right foot strain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Raptors, Knicks coaches seek better defense from their teams

The Toronto Raptors will have one final chance this month to take advantage of their home court when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday before going on a seven-game road trip. The Raptors have dropped three straight after losing 106-104 to the injury-depleted Boston Celtics on Saturday to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

