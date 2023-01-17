ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge

It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
NBC4 Columbus

Bengals fans celebrate win, look forward to AFC title game

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game after beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 Sunday. Members of the Columbus Bengals Nation gathered at The Pub in Gahanna to watch the game and celebrate the win. Fans showed up and showed out in their favorite Bengals attire. Tom Magin, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marconews.com

Rematch against Bengals adds perspective to Buffalo’s rebound from Damar Hamlin’s setback

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – What happened the last time the Buffalo Bills were on the field with the Cincinnati Bills will never be forgotten. Shouldn’t be. Can’t be. Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter. His heart stopped beating. As emergency responders worked to save the life of the second-year Bills safety, the big, primetime showdown in Cincinnati pitting two of the top teams in the AFC became an afterthought. The NFL ultimately canceled the game.
BUFFALO, NY
Marconews.com

Report: Bears executive Ian Cunningham turned down Cardinals GM offer

Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was a hot commodity during this GM cycle. but he'll be back with Chicago for at least another year. Cunningham interviewed for both GM vacancies with the Cardinals and Titans. While it was revealed Cunningham was a finalist for the Tennessee job — which ultimately went to Ran Carthon — there's an interesting update about Arizona's GM search.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy