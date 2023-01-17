Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge
It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
Marconews.com
Health improving, Eagles send message to rest of NFL with demolition of Giants | Opinion
PHILADELPHIA – Fly, Eagles, Fly. For the past month, the NFC East champions' (in)famous victory song seemed more like exhortation as Philadelphia closed the regular season with two losses and one unimpressive win. Saturday night, it was sung with resounding exclamation as the conference's No. 1 seed throttled the...
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the Super Bowl...
Bengals fans celebrate win, look forward to AFC title game
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game after beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 Sunday. Members of the Columbus Bengals Nation gathered at The Pub in Gahanna to watch the game and celebrate the win. Fans showed up and showed out in their favorite Bengals attire. Tom Magin, […]
Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
Marconews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: 3 keys to the NFC divisional round NFL playoff game
The NFL divisional playoff round concludes Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET when the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is riding an NFL-best 11-game winning streak dating back to Week 7 of the regular season. The Niners' Brock Purdy is set to become the...
Marconews.com
Rematch against Bengals adds perspective to Buffalo’s rebound from Damar Hamlin’s setback
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – What happened the last time the Buffalo Bills were on the field with the Cincinnati Bills will never be forgotten. Shouldn’t be. Can’t be. Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter. His heart stopped beating. As emergency responders worked to save the life of the second-year Bills safety, the big, primetime showdown in Cincinnati pitting two of the top teams in the AFC became an afterthought. The NFL ultimately canceled the game.
Marconews.com
Former NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion 'wreaking havoc' in a rural Colorado neighborhood
Former NFL player Derek Wolfe had a busy week. On Thursday, Wolfe posted on Instagram that he had killed a mountain lion in Colorado earlier this week after it was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood." According to his post, the giant male mountain lion had already killed two of...
What are NFL players wearing on their necks?
If you've been watching any NFL games recently, you might have noticed some players sporting white (or in some cases, black) horseshoe-shaped collars around their necks. But what are they?
Marconews.com
The Cowboys haven’t had this much pressure to win in over 20 years, but can they do it?
This isThe Morning Win. Robert Zeglinski is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's monument to being all talk and no substance. Not only are the Cowboys the arguably most popular team in professional football, they carry themselves like it. And what does "America's Team" have...
Marconews.com
Report: Bears executive Ian Cunningham turned down Cardinals GM offer
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was a hot commodity during this GM cycle. but he'll be back with Chicago for at least another year. Cunningham interviewed for both GM vacancies with the Cardinals and Titans. While it was revealed Cunningham was a finalist for the Tennessee job — which ultimately went to Ran Carthon — there's an interesting update about Arizona's GM search.
