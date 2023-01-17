Read full article on original website
Steve Payne
4d ago
Considering how the poor woman died, you would think they could’ve maybe put some beautiful flowers as background instead of fire. seems kind of weird
Prayer For
2d ago
Always keep a hammer in you glove department!!! because of SITUATIONS like this She could of bussed out the Windows climbed out......Prayers for the family🙏😞♥🌹
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field
HERMAN, Wis. — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field.No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman.The turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground, according to the National Weather Service.Mark Dietrich, whose father owns the property where the collapse occurred, told WISN-TV that a nearby resident said that when it collapsed "they both heard it and it shook their house."Dietrich said he's glad nobody was hurt, although massive pieces of debris were left scattered across the ground and there is a large crater from the impact."That's a lot of weight coming down at one time. It left quite the crater," he said.NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it believe that "this was an isolated incident as turbine malfunctions are rare."The company said it is working to determine "the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site as a quality-control measure."
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man dies while snorkeling in the Virgin Islands, incident under investigation
(WFRV) – A 78-year-old man from Wisconsin drowned while snorkeling with his wife and son in the Virgin Islands. According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 a.m., detectives were notified of a possible drowning that happened on Maho Bay. Authorities say that a man, his wife and his son went to Maho Bay to snorkel on a charter vessel.
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Stupid Illinois Criminal Arrested By Leaving Many Clues For Cops
If you're looking to spend some time in jail, I just found the perfect way for you to end up there. Stupid Criminals Doing Dumb Crimes Are Going To Get Busted Every Time. When it comes to your normal everyday type of crimes, you're usually going to find the criminals to not be too bright. That's why the majority of the time they get caught. The old saying is "don't do the crime if you can't do the time." Well, I think they have plenty of time. Sometimes, I wonder if they actually want to go to jail. That's exactly what I believe about this recent situation.
Stranger Steals Wisconsin Woman's Car While She Was Asleep In The Backseat
Police believe he was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the incident.
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm
OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21 year old who was trying to go home after a party found herself in jail instead. Iowa State Patrol took to social media to tell people about one of their latest arrests. The post did not say when the traffic stop happened,...
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
Body found in Monroe Co. believed to be that of missing woman
MONROE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is opening a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning in the Township of La Grange. According to authorities, deputies found the body of a woman shortly after 10 a.m. in a rural area of the county. They found the body while searching for Felicia J. Wanna, who…
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
