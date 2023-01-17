Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboy Wrestling Set to Host Pair of Big 12 Teams Over the Weekend
The No. 12 Oklahoma State wrestling team (6-1 overall; 2-0 Big 12) returns home for a pair of conference duals over the weekend. OSU will take on Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. CT on Friday night before hosting No. 23 West Virginia at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday. This will be the first time the Cowboys wrestle in Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2023, having not had a home dual since Dec. 4.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Oklahoma State Track & Field Travels to Lubbock and Norman for Multi-Meet Weekend
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State indoor track & field hits the road for a pair of meets in Lubbock, Texas, and Norman, Okla. Charlie Bartholomew opens his sophomore indoor season coming off an outdoor campaign that included two gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2022 U20 World Track & Field Championships in Cali, Colombia. Bartholomew also set the outdoor school record in the 400 Meters at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships with a time of 45.40 seconds.
Report: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Could Become a Candidate if Alabama Job Opens
ESPN's Pete Thamel told Paul Finebaum on Wednesday that if Nick Saban needs an offensive coordinator, one potential candidate currently resides in Norman.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirl Tennis Set To Open Spring Season At Tulsa
Cowgirl Match Notes (PDF) Oklahoma State's women's tennis team (0-0 overall; 0-0 Big 12) is set to face Tulsa in its first non-conference matchup of the year. The action starts Saturday at 1:00 p.m. when the Cowgirls take on the Hurricane (3-0 overall; 0-0 American Athletic) in Tulsa. Following the...
sportsspectrum.com
Jacie Hoyt leading through faith in 1st season at Oklahoma State: 'He is on the move'
It hasn’t taken long for Jacie Hoyt to make an impact on the Oklahoma State women’s basketball program. In her first year at the helm, she has a Cowgirls team that went 9-20 last season off to a 13-4 start and riding a three-game winning streak in Big 12 play.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football down to 3rd in all-time Associated Press Top-25 rankings
In the long history of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll — which now spans 87 seasons — only one school (Alabama) has been ranked in the top five more often than the Oklahoma football team. Since 1936, when the first AP college-football poll was issued,...
Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar
Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
news9.com
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game
Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
Purcell Register
Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame
Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
KOCO
At least one person shot after basketball game in Del City, officials confirm
DEL CITY, Okla. — Officials have confirmed at least one person was shot after a basketball game in Del City. On Tuesday, police said there was one adult male who was shot and was taken to a hospital. Officials said shots were fired both inside and outside the fieldhouse....
Journal Tribune
Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories
Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
Tulsa's Brookside sees big changes coming in new year
Driving down Peoria on Brookside, you may be noticing some changes. Several chain restaurants and even a Tulsa icon, Claud’s Hamburgers, are now closed.
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
A license plate mix up has OKC man seeking help
“It's very frustrating,” said Lucky Lofton. “I don't want to be put in collections for something we didn't do.”
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 9-17
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 9-17 include:. Toby John Alexander, 30, Ponca City, drug charges. Deon James Anderson, 30, Coyle, DUI. Brittany Suzann Bagnell, 34, Oklahoma City, driving with suspended license. Noah Jack Ballard, 20, DUI and...
