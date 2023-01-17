You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves scuff marks with his or her shoes on your white carpet. So, what do you do if your partner leaves scuff marks on your carpet and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

2 DAYS AGO