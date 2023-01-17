ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

macaronikid.com

Why I Love At-Home Workouts With Bulldog Online Yoga & Fitness

The other night, my husband said to me he thinks his less-than-flexible body might benefit from taking yoga classes. I'm always looking for ways to make us more active, so I was certainly not going to pass up on the opportunity to pursue this new interest. Not only will it keep us more active, but yoga is also something we can do together.
thebrag.com

Abbie Chatfield lashes out at speculation about her sudden weight loss

Abbie Chatfield has slammed people who’ve speculated how and why she’s suddenly lost a considerable about of weight. The reality star’s Instagram is littered with comments from followers pointing out Chatfield’s weight loss. However, the 27-year-old told Stellar Magazine that her “changing body” is “no one’s business”.
shefinds

3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue

Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
Nancy on Norwalk

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
boxrox.com

Best Biceps and Triceps Workout For Bigger Arms

Check out the best biceps and triceps workout for bigger arms from Mike Thurston. Mike Thurston is a social media star and fitness entrepreneur. He founded an app that delivers specialised training and nutritional plans for members looking to get into shape. His YouTube channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers.
boxrox.com

How to Get Great Six Pack Abs in 22 Days (2023 Ab Workout)

Kickstart your 2023 by learning how to get great six pack abs in 22 days. This intelligent and challenging program has been devised by Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “If you want to get six pack abs without any equipment and you’re not sure what ab workout to do, then this is the one for you. This six pack workout is designed to do two things in only 22 days. The first is to train your abs they way they should be in order to get stronger abs. Your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques will be trained through their functions to most effectively hit them.”
MedicalXpress

Ten weight training tips for beginners

Years ago, weightlifting was thought to be reserved solely for bodybuilders and athletes. However, there has been significant research on the medical benefits of lifting weights. Everyone benefits from stronger bones and muscles. Plan to incorporate weight training into your routine, regardless of your age, ability or fitness level. Weight...
macaronikid.com

Open House at Blacksburg Boxing & Fitness

Did you miss our first open house of the year? That's okay, we are having another one on January 21st at 12 PM. There will be free pizza and raffle entries. Whether you are looking to get back in shape with fun fitness classes, release a little stress, learn a form of self-defense, make friends, gain confidence, or even compete in the ring, we can help! There’s something for everybody here! We promise you won’t regret it! ALL are welcome and NO experience is necessary!
BLACKSBURG, VA
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Carpet Scuffs

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves scuff marks with his or her shoes on your white carpet. So, what do you do if your partner leaves scuff marks on your carpet and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Fatherly

The Case for Calisthenics, The Original Bodyweight Workout

It’s usually a good rule of thumb for your workout of choice to not give you nostalgic vibes. Jazzersize, step aerobics, the Thighmaster — you might remember these fondly, but you shouldn’t try to bring them back. These fitness fads didn’t actually get people fit because they hit the same muscle groups over and over with an intensity that never varied. Here’s an exception to the rule: Calisthenics, those moves you did on your high school PE test, is worth reviving. Calisthenics offer virtually everything your body needs to grow muscle, boost cardio, and improve your flexibility. And you don’t need an instruction manual to do it.
MedicalXpress

Study shows cyclic breathing technique more effective in reducing stress than mindfulness meditation

At team of researchers at Stanford University reports evidence that people who engage in cyclic sighing breathing exercises see a greater reduction in stress than those engaging in mindfulness meditation. In their paper published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, the researchers describe their study of several different types of stress reduction techniques.
macaronikid.com

40 Indoor Activities for Kids

Winter blues have you stuck inside? We've all had those days where we look at our kids and think:. How on earth am I going to keep these kids entertained for the next 12 hours?. Before you run whimpering to hide your head under a pillow (we've all been there...

