Derry, NH

Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely

The four offers the state received for the 220-acre former Laconia State School property ranged widely, from a request the state donate the site for community sports fields to proposals of multi-use developments, each with a unique focus. One pitch came with financial demands. The Department of Administrative Services, which is overseeing the sale of […] The post From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Activists gathered in Manchester say King's work must continue

MANCHESTER, N.H. — At a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Manchester on Monday, activists said his message, though made decades in the past, remains as timely and relevant as ever. The 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration honored King's work to address racism and...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Concord casino proposal approved by planning board

CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Former Shelter Director Calls Out The City of Manchester

Former Director of New Horizons Homeless Center Charlie Sherman told Good Morning NH with Jack Heath on The Pulse of NH that Manchester is mishandling the current homeless population. A Judge today ruled that Manchester City officials can break up a large homeless encampment in the state’s largest city.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in

BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Executive Council Approved Shelter In State Building

A state-owned building in Manchester is going to be used as a homeless shelter for the next three-years. The Executive Council approved the measure yesterday. The city will be responsible for maintenance and housekeeping at Tirrell House on Brook Street. The initial plan is to house 16 women there as part of the effort to ease the city’s homeless crisis.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

City preparing to open 40-bed shelter on Beech Street

MANCHESTER, NH – The city is preparing to open a 24-hour shelter at an abandoned factory at 39 Beech Street, as well as an emergency shelter at the former bus depot on Canal Street. During Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin reported to the...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 18 Emergency Operation Center update

MANCHESTER, NH – The following update was issued by the city to confirm recent approvals needed to move forward with alternative sheltering options. Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said there have been no firm dates set as yet for the opening of a shelter on Beech Street or the former bus station on Canal Street, which are still being set up. The Cashin Center remains open as an emergency overnight shelter and the 1269 Cafe has extended its morning hours so that it can be accessed by 8:30 a.m. where lunch is served. In addition to this update, crews from public works spent hours Wednesday removing items left behind following the evacuation of the encampment outside the Families in Transition shelter, which was conducted under police supervision.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Joseph Azzara, 19

LACONIA — Joseph “Joey” Azzara, 19, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, at his home. Joey was born in Laconia on Sept. 19, 2003, to James Azzara and Sara (Carter) Hoey.
LACONIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Funny Video Shows Manchester, New Hampshire, Dog Sing Along Only to Luke Combs Songs

Our listener Jeanelle sent us a message on the WOKQ app, and it said:. "Kira and Logan: I listen to you guys every morning and all day long while working. I rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs and I thought you guys would get a kick out of my newest rescue! Ruger is a Luke Combs fan. Whenever you play a Luke Combs song he sings his little heart out. He will only sing along to Luke Combs which makes it that much funnier because I've always been a huge Luke Combs fan"
MANCHESTER, NH

