MANCHESTER, NH – The following update was issued by the city to confirm recent approvals needed to move forward with alternative sheltering options. Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said there have been no firm dates set as yet for the opening of a shelter on Beech Street or the former bus station on Canal Street, which are still being set up. The Cashin Center remains open as an emergency overnight shelter and the 1269 Cafe has extended its morning hours so that it can be accessed by 8:30 a.m. where lunch is served. In addition to this update, crews from public works spent hours Wednesday removing items left behind following the evacuation of the encampment outside the Families in Transition shelter, which was conducted under police supervision.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO