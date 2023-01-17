Read full article on original website
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Tiny & Cute: Meet The Irish Pub That Will Travel To You!Dianna CarneyReading, MA
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely
The four offers the state received for the 220-acre former Laconia State School property ranged widely, from a request the state donate the site for community sports fields to proposals of multi-use developments, each with a unique focus. One pitch came with financial demands. The Department of Administrative Services, which is overseeing the sale of […] The post From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Gilford High School student killed in skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain
GILFORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim was a freshman at Gilford High School. "This is...
WMUR.com
Activists gathered in Manchester say King's work must continue
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Manchester on Monday, activists said his message, though made decades in the past, remains as timely and relevant as ever. The 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration honored King's work to address racism and...
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
thepulseofnh.com
Former Shelter Director Calls Out The City of Manchester
Former Director of New Horizons Homeless Center Charlie Sherman told Good Morning NH with Jack Heath on The Pulse of NH that Manchester is mishandling the current homeless population. A Judge today ruled that Manchester City officials can break up a large homeless encampment in the state’s largest city.
WMUR.com
Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in
BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
thepulseofnh.com
Executive Council Approved Shelter In State Building
A state-owned building in Manchester is going to be used as a homeless shelter for the next three-years. The Executive Council approved the measure yesterday. The city will be responsible for maintenance and housekeeping at Tirrell House on Brook Street. The initial plan is to house 16 women there as part of the effort to ease the city’s homeless crisis.
manchesterinklink.com
City preparing to open 40-bed shelter on Beech Street
MANCHESTER, NH – The city is preparing to open a 24-hour shelter at an abandoned factory at 39 Beech Street, as well as an emergency shelter at the former bus depot on Canal Street. During Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin reported to the...
WBUR
Newburyport man, leader of hate group, charged for racist banner in N.H.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has filed a civil rights case against NSC-131, a hate group active in New England, as well as its leader and another member, for allegedly trespassing and then hanging a racist banner in Portsmouth last summer. Prosecutors allege in court documents released Tuesday...
WCVB
Blake's Restaurant - popular New Hampshire eatery, ice cream parlor - to close final location
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Blake's Restaurant, a popular eatery and ice cream parlor in New Hampshire, will be closing its final location on Saturday, but the Manchester-based company isn't leaving the business. Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream is a Manchester institution that dates back to 1900. The location on South...
NH group charged over race-motivated banner
NSC-131 has been identified as a New England-based neo-Nazi group.
manchesterinklink.com
Jan. 18 Emergency Operation Center update
MANCHESTER, NH – The following update was issued by the city to confirm recent approvals needed to move forward with alternative sheltering options. Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said there have been no firm dates set as yet for the opening of a shelter on Beech Street or the former bus station on Canal Street, which are still being set up. The Cashin Center remains open as an emergency overnight shelter and the 1269 Cafe has extended its morning hours so that it can be accessed by 8:30 a.m. where lunch is served. In addition to this update, crews from public works spent hours Wednesday removing items left behind following the evacuation of the encampment outside the Families in Transition shelter, which was conducted under police supervision.
laconiadailysun.com
Joseph Azzara, 19
LACONIA — Joseph “Joey” Azzara, 19, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, at his home. Joey was born in Laconia on Sept. 19, 2003, to James Azzara and Sara (Carter) Hoey.
laconiadailysun.com
'Zhush and polish': 70 North opening its doors later this year in the Weirs
LACONIA — Like the building it advertises, the large sign in front of 70 Endicott St. N. is hard to miss. Especially when, nearly two years after Faro Italian Grille’s name was taped out, a new one appeared there this month. Scott Hoffner, the chef behind 70 North...
Funny Video Shows Manchester, New Hampshire, Dog Sing Along Only to Luke Combs Songs
Our listener Jeanelle sent us a message on the WOKQ app, and it said:. "Kira and Logan: I listen to you guys every morning and all day long while working. I rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs and I thought you guys would get a kick out of my newest rescue! Ruger is a Luke Combs fan. Whenever you play a Luke Combs song he sings his little heart out. He will only sing along to Luke Combs which makes it that much funnier because I've always been a huge Luke Combs fan"
whdh.com
New Hampshire community rallies to rebuild small business destroyed by fire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire community is rallying to rebuild a small business that was destroyed by a fire earlier this week. Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street in Wolfeboro caught fire late Monday night. Firefighters from several communities responded to extinguish the blaze.
