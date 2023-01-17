NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law faces an uncertain future following the NH ACLU’s lawsuit being allowed to move forward in court

Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Democratic New Hampshire lawmakers propose big hike in minimum wage
CONCORD, N.H. — A big boost in the minimum wage is being proposed by New Hampshire lawmakers. Democratic state representatives want to establish a state minimum wage of $13.25 cents an hour, but opponents say small businesses could struggle to make ends meet under that mandate. With the cost...
WMTW
2 men, alleged hate group accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
Two men and an organization described as a hate group are facing accusations they violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act in connection with an incident in Portsmouth last year, law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday. Attorney General John Formella said officials filed a complaint against Christopher Hood, the founder...
nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
A panel discussion focusing on “The NH Supreme Court: How Recent Trends Can Inform Future Litigation Strategies,” will be presented from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. At the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Intellectual Property Center. Presented by the NH Supreme Court Society and the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service, the discussion will focus on recent trends in NH Supreme Court civil and criminal jurisprudence and explore how they can be used to craft future litigation.
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
These Are 4 New Hampshire Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Laws are important, as we all know. They help maintain order and keep us safe. With the new year having officially kicked off, several new laws will be taking affect in New Hampshire in 2023. The New Hampshire Public Radio (nphr) highlighted four of these laws in a recent article, so let's take a look at what they entail below:
WMUR.com
Sununu tells New Hampshire mayors state taking unprecedented steps to address homelessness
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire is taking the issue of homelessness seriously, in a response to a letter sent by several mayors asking the state to do more. In a five-page response, Sununu said New Hampshire has taken what he called unprecedented steps to address...
NHPR
'The middle will hold': New NH Senate President Bradley banks on record of compromise
While the 2022 elections were full of surprises, one thing in New Hampshire felt inevitable: Jeb Bradley’s ascension to the presidency of the state Senate. It followed a 40-year transit through New Hampshire politics for Bradley that includes service at every level of government, including Congress. Over nearly 15...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire bill would let communities set rent limits
EXETER, N.H. — As New Hampshire faces an affordable housing shortage, one lawmaker is proposing a short-term solution: allowing communities to set rent limits. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to enable regulations on rent. State Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, is one of the bill's sponsors, and she said affordable housing on the Seacoast is an emergency.
spectrumnews1.com
Lawmakers and car dealers wait on RMV to implement temporary license plate law
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - An act relative to temporary registration plates was signed into law on January 5. It essentially makes the process of getting a new car off the lot faster instead of waiting on registration. Now it’s up to the RMV to implement the law, which was signed by...
Bill proposes moving up New Hampshire’s fall primary election date
(The Center Square) — New Hampshire voters could cast primary ballots for fall partisan races three months earlier if a recently introduced bill advances this legislative cycle. The House Election Law Committee on Tuesday held a hearing on House Bill 115, which proposes holding the fall primary election the...
Educators Lawsuit Against New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education
On January 12, Federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that the lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education law may proceed. The federal lawsuit was filed on December 20, 2021, by New Hampshire school administrators Andres Meijia and Christina Kim Philibotte, who specialize in diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the New Hampshire National Education Association.
WBUR
WMUR.com
Longtime Biden allies appeal to president to not move New Hampshire primary
CONCORD, N.H. — Some of President Joe Biden's oldest friends in New Hampshire are asking him to intervene with the party to save the first-in-the-nation primary on the Democratic calendar. Some of the longtime allies say a lot is at risk, and not just for the Granite State, if...
12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternatives
CONCORD, NH. - It is sad that homelessness continues to be a problem in New Hampshire and many other states. Recently, the city of Manchester was granted the ability to evict an encampment of homeless people from public grounds.
Massachusetts health officials announce first cases of ‘concerning’ new gonorrhea strain
BOSTON — Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced the state’s first two cases of a highly “concerning” new gonorrhea strain. A novel strain of gonorrhea was detected in a Bay State resident who showed reduced response to multiple antibiotics, in addition to another case with genetic markers that indicate a similar drug response, according to the Department of Public Health.
Mass. salary database: See the Trial Court workers who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts Trial Court was the third highest-paid state department in 2022, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts system and the MBTA. Total payroll for the Trial Court system last year was $569.35 million, according to state data. That breaks down into $554.12 million in base pay, $1.72 million in overtime pay, $7.1 million in buyouts and $6.41 million in other pay.
