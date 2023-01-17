NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law faces an uncertain future following the NH ACLU’s lawsuit being allowed to move forward in court

A pair of Nationalist Social Club 131 members were arrested in New Hampshire on Tuesday, one of whom was allegedly the founder of the white supremacist group, according to the New Hampshire state Department of Justice. Authorities say Christopher Hood and Leo Anthony Cullinan trespassed and violated New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Act when they hung banners off a Route 1 overpass in Portsmouth that read “Keep New England White.” Their sentiments were “clearly motivated by race,” a criminal complaint says, noting that NSC-131, as an unincorporated association, can be held liable for the violations since a dozen members were involved...

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO