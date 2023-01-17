ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law faces an uncertain future following the NH ACLU’s lawsuit being allowed to move forward in court

lancerspiritonline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
WMUR.com

Democratic New Hampshire lawmakers propose big hike in minimum wage

CONCORD, N.H. — A big boost in the minimum wage is being proposed by New Hampshire lawmakers. Democratic state representatives want to establish a state minimum wage of $13.25 cents an hour, but opponents say small businesses could struggle to make ends meet under that mandate. With the cost...
CONCORD, NH
nhbr.com

Legal Briefs: News From Around NH

A panel discussion focusing on “The NH Supreme Court: How Recent Trends Can Inform Future Litigation Strategies,” will be presented from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. At the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Intellectual Property Center. Presented by the NH Supreme Court Society and the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service, the discussion will focus on recent trends in NH Supreme Court civil and criminal jurisprudence and explore how they can be used to craft future litigation.
DURHAM, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are 4 New Hampshire Laws Taking Effect in 2023

Laws are important, as we all know. They help maintain order and keep us safe. With the new year having officially kicked off, several new laws will be taking affect in New Hampshire in 2023. The New Hampshire Public Radio (nphr) highlighted four of these laws in a recent article, so let's take a look at what they entail below:
MAINE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Accused White Supremacists Charged Over New Hampshire Stunt

A pair of Nationalist Social Club 131 members were arrested in New Hampshire on Tuesday, one of whom was allegedly the founder of the white supremacist group, according to the New Hampshire state Department of Justice. Authorities say Christopher Hood and Leo Anthony Cullinan trespassed and violated New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Act when they hung banners off a Route 1 overpass in Portsmouth that read “Keep New England White.” Their sentiments were “clearly motivated by race,” a criminal complaint says, noting that NSC-131, as an unincorporated association, can be held liable for the violations since a dozen members were involved...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire bill would let communities set rent limits

EXETER, N.H. — As New Hampshire faces an affordable housing shortage, one lawmaker is proposing a short-term solution: allowing communities to set rent limits. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to enable regulations on rent. State Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, is one of the bill's sponsors, and she said affordable housing on the Seacoast is an emergency.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Maine Writer

Educators Lawsuit Against New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education

On January 12, Federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that the lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education law may proceed. The federal lawsuit was filed on December 20, 2021, by New Hampshire school administrators Andres Meijia and Christina Kim Philibotte, who specialize in diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the New Hampshire National Education Association.
Q97.9

12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts health officials announce first cases of ‘concerning’ new gonorrhea strain

BOSTON — Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced the state’s first two cases of a highly “concerning” new gonorrhea strain. A novel strain of gonorrhea was detected in a Bay State resident who showed reduced response to multiple antibiotics, in addition to another case with genetic markers that indicate a similar drug response, according to the Department of Public Health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. salary database: See the Trial Court workers who earned the most in 2022

The Massachusetts Trial Court was the third highest-paid state department in 2022, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts system and the MBTA. Total payroll for the Trial Court system last year was $569.35 million, according to state data. That breaks down into $554.12 million in base pay, $1.72 million in overtime pay, $7.1 million in buyouts and $6.41 million in other pay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy