Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Rising Heating Costs in New York State: Residents Brace for Impact and Seek AssistanceJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
Look Inside Creepy 2nd Floor of the Old JCPenny in Sangertown Square Mall
You remember shopping here all the time growing up... but what does it look like now?. What was once "the spot" to go shopping in the Sangertown Square Mall, is now barren and abandoned in the mall. Well, at least the upstairs is. As part of their nationwide downsizing, JCPenny's...
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing Walk
Get ready for a wing-eating extravaganza at the 2023 Syracuse Winterfest: Wing Walk! This beloved Winterfest event is happening on Sunday, Feb. 26TH, 2023, from 12 PM to 5 PM at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
Your Stories Q&A: New life for a Village of Mexico landmark
MEXICO, NY (WSYR) – New life for a historic, vacant hotel in the Village of Mexico. Christal Watters and her daughter, Rebekah, have big plans for the former John Beck’s Hotel on Main Street. The Watters family recently purchased the building and want to open a café, restaurant/bar, and hotel. It will be called, “Beck’s.” […]
Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close
Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
Kidz Bop tour dates include 3 concerts in Upstate NY
Get ready to hear family-friendly versions of all your favorite hits in Upstate New York. Kidz Bop will perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, July 9; at Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo on Friday, July 14; and at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (St. Joe’s Amp) in Syracuse on Sunday, July 16.
Coming soon: Longshots Sports Bar & Grill will serve Ithaca’s northeast — Part I
Four and a half years after The Rose closed its doors in the Triphammer Marketplace, a new sports bar will take its place, offering family-friendly food and drink to Ithaca’s northeast. Longshots Sports Bar & Grill is slated to open this spring. The venture is a partnership between Seabring...
Full list: Ithaca Mall Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food Restaurant
Syracuse, NY - With Black History Month starting on Wednesday, February 1, A Touch of Soul is a great place to celebrate and support black-owned businesses. A Touch of Soul, a black-owned soul food restaurant in the Solvay area of Syracuse, NY, was established in 2021 and is already making waves with its delicious food and friendly service.
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died
Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
Home sales down nearly everywhere in Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. — Total home sales are down in 15 of Onondaga County’s 19 towns, plus the city of Syracuse, so far this year, according to new data. The only places to see an increase in home sales when compared with this point in 2022 are Skaneateles, Pompey and Onondaga. Sales are flat in Marcellus, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
