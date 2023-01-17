ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: New life for a Village of Mexico landmark

MEXICO, NY (WSYR) – New life for a historic, vacant hotel in the Village of Mexico. Christal Watters and her daughter, Rebekah, have big plans for the former John Beck’s Hotel on Main Street. The Watters family recently purchased the building and want to open a café, restaurant/bar, and hotel. It will be called, “Beck’s.” […]
MEXICO, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close

Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
CORTLAND, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Kidz Bop tour dates include 3 concerts in Upstate NY

Get ready to hear family-friendly versions of all your favorite hits in Upstate New York. Kidz Bop will perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, July 9; at Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo on Friday, July 14; and at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (St. Joe’s Amp) in Syracuse on Sunday, July 16.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
ITHACA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died

Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Home sales down nearly everywhere in Onondaga County

Syracuse, N.Y. — Total home sales are down in 15 of Onondaga County’s 19 towns, plus the city of Syracuse, so far this year, according to new data. The only places to see an increase in home sales when compared with this point in 2022 are Skaneateles, Pompey and Onondaga. Sales are flat in Marcellus, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

