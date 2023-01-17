Former "Zoey 101" star Alexa Nikolas says moving forward with a reboot of the show is a slap in the face, given the alleged abuse she and others endured at Nickelodeon. We got Alexa as she was protesting outside Tri Star in West Hollywood -- where she says she was traumatized while making the hit show -- and she got candid about her misgivings toward old costars participating in the new version.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO