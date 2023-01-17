ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Cyndi Lauper's Son Dex Reveals Collabs with Mom, Trippie Redd & G-Eazy

Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn, AKA Dex, is a full go on his rap career, already stacking up credits with some big-name rappers ... and, of course, he can't forget mom!. We caught Dex at LAX touting his own "F*** You Gumbo" cannabis brand, but what he's most excited about are the collabs he scored with Trippie Redd and G-Eazy for his upcoming album, especially after appearing on the latter's "Scary Nights" project.
TMZ.com

JID Says Funk Flex's Wack Reaction Made Him Quit Freestyles

JID says he's hung up his freestyle cleats for good ... on account of Funkmaster Flex's extremely lukewarm reaction nearly 6 years ago!!!. The Dreamville rapper was invited to Hot 97 back in April 2017 and was under the impression he went apes**t on Biggie's "Who Shot Ya?" beat ... that is, until he watched the playback and realized Flex was snoozing behind the wheel -- and his barrage of complex rhymes.
TMZ.com

Beyoncé's Dubai Performance Caught on Camera Despite Strict Guidelines

In the digital era, not even Beyoncé can beat cell phones -- her performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people ... despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer's down in the UAE, where she's been booked for a show at (or near)...
TMZ.com

Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death

Flesh-n-Bone is proudly sober these days, and wants his fellow rappers to follow suit, which is why he's sending Nelly a message ... just in case his recent show was fueled by illicit substances. We caught the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony staple at LAX, and he sounded genuinely worried about Nelly following...
TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner Posts First Photos of Son's Face, Reveals Name

Kylie Jenner is finally showing off her baby boy almost a year after he was born -- posting the first photos where his face is in clear view ... while also declaring his new name. The new mom did a photo dump Saturday, which contained 4 pictures of her son...
TMZ.com

Yung Miami Gets 'Pee Diddy' Trending After Admitting to Golden Showers

Yung Miami didn't hold back during a discussion about her bedroom fetishes on the latest episode of "Caresha Please," and now fans think her BF Diddy's running a streaming service!!!. Miami and her fellow 305 rap queen Trina were getting sauced while playing a drinking game called "Resha Roulette" ......
TMZ.com

'Selling the OC' Star Tyler Stanaland Doesn't Want Brittany Snow Split on Show

Tyler Stanaland is warning "Selling the OC" fans ... don't expect to see his divorce from actress Brittany Snow play out in the show's upcoming seasons. We got the reality TV star at LAX -- he's heading to Dubai -- and asked him if producers on the Netflix series are planning to make a big deal out of how things ended with his estranged wife.
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Quietly Selling Calabasas Home for $12 Million

Britney Spears is already scoping out applicants to buy the Calabasas home she only lived in briefly ... but we're told the potential sale is happening on the DL. Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... the singer started showing the pad off-market this past week, and she's asking for $12 mil -- not a huge jump from the $11.8 million price tag when she and Sam Asghari bought it last year.
CALABASAS, CA
TMZ.com

'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Says Reboot Damaging to Nickelodeon Survivors

Former "Zoey 101" star Alexa Nikolas says moving forward with a reboot of the show is a slap in the face, given the alleged abuse she and others endured at Nickelodeon. We got Alexa as she was protesting outside Tri Star in West Hollywood -- where she says she was traumatized while making the hit show -- and she got candid about her misgivings toward old costars participating in the new version.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TMZ.com

Bobby Shmurda Teases 'Rats' Video, Working on New 2023 Mixtape

Bobby Shmurda is officially in the pest control business ... at least in the rap game, where he's continuing the rollout of his anti-snitch song. The GS9 rapper previewed a new music video on Thursday dressed as an exterminator and surrounded by a swarm of scantily clad assistants!!!. Sources close...
TMZ.com

Cher Says Engagement to Alexander Edwards 'Going OK,' Flashes Diamond Ring

Cher and Alexander Edwards' engagement is looking as real as it can be -- they were smiling and playful while hittin' the town together, and showing off her new diamond ring. The couple was out in Bev Hills Thursday night, heading to Avra for dinner, and couldn't help but do a little smooching -- okay, the paps begged 'em -- during their slow stroll inside the restaurant.
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Gives Speech at Harvard Business School, Talks SKIMS to Class

First Responders Raced To Help Peyton Hillis After Ocean Accident, Police Video Shows. 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Says Reboot Damaging to Nickelodeon Survivors. Too Short Says White House Visit Spread Positivity, Doubts TB12 Is Retiring. 1:12. 'New Jack City' Cast Says Play Highlights Street Violence, but Responsibly. 2:40. 'Rust'...

Comments / 0

Community Policy