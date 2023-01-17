Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Cyndi Lauper's Son Dex Reveals Collabs with Mom, Trippie Redd & G-Eazy
Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn, AKA Dex, is a full go on his rap career, already stacking up credits with some big-name rappers ... and, of course, he can't forget mom!. We caught Dex at LAX touting his own "F*** You Gumbo" cannabis brand, but what he's most excited about are the collabs he scored with Trippie Redd and G-Eazy for his upcoming album, especially after appearing on the latter's "Scary Nights" project.
TMZ.com
JID Says Funk Flex's Wack Reaction Made Him Quit Freestyles
JID says he's hung up his freestyle cleats for good ... on account of Funkmaster Flex's extremely lukewarm reaction nearly 6 years ago!!!. The Dreamville rapper was invited to Hot 97 back in April 2017 and was under the impression he went apes**t on Biggie's "Who Shot Ya?" beat ... that is, until he watched the playback and realized Flex was snoozing behind the wheel -- and his barrage of complex rhymes.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
TMZ.com
Beyoncé's Dubai Performance Caught on Camera Despite Strict Guidelines
In the digital era, not even Beyoncé can beat cell phones -- her performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people ... despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer's down in the UAE, where she's been booked for a show at (or near)...
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
TMZ.com
Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death
Flesh-n-Bone is proudly sober these days, and wants his fellow rappers to follow suit, which is why he's sending Nelly a message ... just in case his recent show was fueled by illicit substances. We caught the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony staple at LAX, and he sounded genuinely worried about Nelly following...
TMZ.com
Kylie Jenner Posts First Photos of Son's Face, Reveals Name
Kylie Jenner is finally showing off her baby boy almost a year after he was born -- posting the first photos where his face is in clear view ... while also declaring his new name. The new mom did a photo dump Saturday, which contained 4 pictures of her son...
TMZ.com
Yung Miami Gets 'Pee Diddy' Trending After Admitting to Golden Showers
Yung Miami didn't hold back during a discussion about her bedroom fetishes on the latest episode of "Caresha Please," and now fans think her BF Diddy's running a streaming service!!!. Miami and her fellow 305 rap queen Trina were getting sauced while playing a drinking game called "Resha Roulette" ......
TMZ.com
'Selling the OC' Star Tyler Stanaland Doesn't Want Brittany Snow Split on Show
Tyler Stanaland is warning "Selling the OC" fans ... don't expect to see his divorce from actress Brittany Snow play out in the show's upcoming seasons. We got the reality TV star at LAX -- he's heading to Dubai -- and asked him if producers on the Netflix series are planning to make a big deal out of how things ended with his estranged wife.
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Quietly Selling Calabasas Home for $12 Million
Britney Spears is already scoping out applicants to buy the Calabasas home she only lived in briefly ... but we're told the potential sale is happening on the DL. Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... the singer started showing the pad off-market this past week, and she's asking for $12 mil -- not a huge jump from the $11.8 million price tag when she and Sam Asghari bought it last year.
TMZ.com
'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Says Reboot Damaging to Nickelodeon Survivors
Former "Zoey 101" star Alexa Nikolas says moving forward with a reboot of the show is a slap in the face, given the alleged abuse she and others endured at Nickelodeon. We got Alexa as she was protesting outside Tri Star in West Hollywood -- where she says she was traumatized while making the hit show -- and she got candid about her misgivings toward old costars participating in the new version.
TMZ.com
Brian and Bryan Names Drop in Popularity Amid Laundrie, Kohberger Crime Stories
The names Brian and Bryan are now the male version of Karen ... because those names are plummeting in popularity, and the switch appears to be tied to 3 notorious owners of the monikers. Admittedly, this would be rock bottom on the list of alleged crimes committed by Bryan Kohberger,...
TMZ.com
'New Jack City' Cast Says Play Highlights Street Violence, but Responsibly
Naughty By Nature's Treach and his "New Jack City" stage play costars are well aware of the real-life violence in hip hop today, and hope their production of the classic '90s film can scare the genre straight. We got Treach, Gary Dourdan, Flex Alexander and the one and only Big...
TMZ.com
Bobby Shmurda Teases 'Rats' Video, Working on New 2023 Mixtape
Bobby Shmurda is officially in the pest control business ... at least in the rap game, where he's continuing the rollout of his anti-snitch song. The GS9 rapper previewed a new music video on Thursday dressed as an exterminator and surrounded by a swarm of scantily clad assistants!!!. Sources close...
TMZ.com
'The Real Friends of WeHo' Star Joey Zauzig Defends Todrick Hall Casting Backlash
"The Real Friends of WeHo" star Joey Zauzig is clapping back on behalf of his co-star Todrick Hall ... urging folks not to judge a book by its cover, despite calls to boycott the new MTV show over Todrick's casting. We got Joey out in L.A. Friday and asked him...
TMZ.com
Cher Says Engagement to Alexander Edwards 'Going OK,' Flashes Diamond Ring
Cher and Alexander Edwards' engagement is looking as real as it can be -- they were smiling and playful while hittin' the town together, and showing off her new diamond ring. The couple was out in Bev Hills Thursday night, heading to Avra for dinner, and couldn't help but do a little smooching -- okay, the paps begged 'em -- during their slow stroll inside the restaurant.
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Gives Speech at Harvard Business School, Talks SKIMS to Class
