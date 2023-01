Mill City is spinning another edition of The Town and The City Festival this spring, and the lineup is looking as vibrant and stacked as a Kerouac poem. The annual two-day event will take over downtown Lowell on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, bringing more than 50 artists to performance spaces like the Worthen House Cafe, Gallery Z, the Old Court, Taffeta, and perhaps Mill No. 5’s newest addition, The Overlook.

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO