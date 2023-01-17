Read full article on original website
Related
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
digitalspy.com
Avatar 2 originally featured a Na'vi space battle
Avatar: The Way of Water almost included a Na'vi space battle. It was such a popular idea in the writers' room but, despite the great idea, the team were "struggling" with it. To overcome this, James Cameron went as far as rewriting the whole script to fit it in, but ultimately, it got cut.
digitalspy.com
Captain America 4 casts Space Jam: A New Legacy star Xosha Roquemore in major role
Captain America: New World Order has added Space Jam: A New Legacy star Xosha Roquemore to its cast. Deadline reports that Xosha is going to have a significant role in the film — described as one of the biggest of her career — though the exact character remains under wraps. Marvel Studios isn't commenting on her casting.
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story star lands next lead movie role
Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct. Taissa Farmiga has secured a huge lead role in an upcoming drama film. The American-Ukrainian actress is set to star in a Uri Singer movie called Anna, telling the story of a Ukrainian immigrant in the US. It's directed by Dekel...
digitalspy.com
George RR Martin's Hunter's Run to get film adaptation
George RR Martin is working on a new film, and it sounds like it's going to be equally vast, imaginative, and high-stakes as Game of Thrones. The film, based on the novel of the same name (written by Martin, Gardner Dozois and Daniel Abraham), has been snapped up by Exile Content Studio, so it seems like the wheels are really turning for the project.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's classic season 24 Blu-ray with Sylvester McCoy on sale ahead of release
Sylvester McCoy's debut season of Doctor Who has never looked as good as it does in a new Blu-ray boxset. The latest in a series of classic remasters from the BBC, Doctor Who's season 24 will be getting a Blu-ray release on February 12, 2023 — and it's had its price slashed from £49.99 to £39.99 for pre-orders.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race star The Vivienne reveals Dancing on Ice injury hack that makes co-stars "jealous"
RuPaul's Drag Race UK star The Vivienne has swapped her heels and the runway for ice skates and the rink, as she makes her Dancing on Ice debut this weekend. Whether she can transfer her performance skills to the competition remains to be seen, but she's teased that she's got a 'hack' to help her deal with injuries that her co-stars are jealous of.
digitalspy.com
Murder Mystery 2 confirms Netflix release date with first look
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to 2019's Agatha Christie adaptation starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, as well as a first look. The duo return as Nick and Audrey Spitz, now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye business off the ground....
digitalspy.com
Future of Vampire Academy confirmed after one season
Vampire Academy's future has been confirmed by Paacock after its first season, and it's not good news. After just one season, the fantasy horror series from The Vampire Diaries' co-creator Julie Plec has been cancelled. According to Deadline, the series isn't the only show to face the axe as the...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer UK unveils another famous face
The Masked Singer UK spoilers follow. Joel Dommett and his band of mystery masked singers returned to ITV tonight (January 21) for another round of the musical guessing game. Now in Week 4 of the competition, as ever it was on Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Davina McCall to try to identify each of the performers, with one of them being sent home at the end of the episode.
digitalspy.com
BTS star J-Hope's biopic lands release date
Disney+ has confirmed the release date for j-hope IN THE BOX, a new documentary about the creation of BTS star j-hope's first solo album. Fans will be given a behind-the-scenes look at j-hope's creative process and the challenges he runs into while preparing to release his debut solo album, Jack In The Box.
digitalspy.com
South Park season 26 unveils premiere date in teaser
South Park has unveiled the premiere date for its upcoming 26th season in a brand new teaser trailer. As the short trailer reveals, the new series will premiere on Comedy Central in the US on Wednesday, February 8. An official press release confirms that "the new season will also roll...
digitalspy.com
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's Netflix movie gets first reviews
Comedy legend Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new Netflix R-rated comedy film You People's first reviews are in – and it is not looking good. The film currently has a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics thrashing the film in their reviews. For example, The Wrap's film...
digitalspy.com
Prey star Amber Midthunder gives update on possible sequel
Prey star Amber Midthunder has discussed the possibility of a sequel to the hit Predator spin-off movie. Midthunder starred as the lead in Prey, which followed a Comanche Nation warrior fighting to protect her tribe against Predators in 1719. The movie was well received by fans and critics alike, spawning...
digitalspy.com
Happy Death Day 3 gets a disappointing update
Bad news for horror fans... the odds of getting a third Happy Death Day are looking very, very low. Writer and director Christopher Landon has shared his honest insight into its development, and admitted that despite fan interest it's very much on the back bench at Universal. Despite the popularity...
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Rian Johnson reveals Yo-Yo Ma rewrote his scene
Glass Onion director Rian Johnson has revealed that Yo-Yo Ma rewrote his own cameo scene in the film. Appearing on the podcast The Filmcast, Johnson discussed the legendary cellist's brief appearance and added that he made the re-write request while on set. "He rewrote me. He was so sweet. He...
digitalspy.com
Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews
Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
digitalspy.com
The Apprentice star discusses importance of representation on the show
The Apprentice star Khadeejah Khan has opened up about the importance of representation after being the first receptionist to wear a hijab on the show. The receptionist for the 17th series of the hit reality show took to Instagram to share a reel as well as a caption about representation in which she shared her gratitude for the amount of love and support she has received so far.
digitalspy.com
Magpie Murders with The Crown star confirms new broadcaster as second season is announced
Magpie Murders has officially found a new home — while a second series has also been confirmed for the Lesley Manville mystery series. The first season was adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his book of the same name and aired on BritBox last year. Now, the BBC has announced it has acquired the series.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Nikau Parata faces a new romantic dilemma
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Nikau Parata faces an intriguing decision over his love life on UK screens next week. Nikau is surprised when Summer Bay newcomer Stacey Collingwood flirts with him and asks him out. Viewers have recently seen Stacey start dating Xander...
Comments / 0