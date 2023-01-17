Read full article on original website
Simply Orange Juice Is Under Fire but You're Blaming the Wrong Juice
The Simply Orange Juice Company is being sued for chemicals in its juice, but not the orange juice as has been reported by another news outlet. The Guardian reported that the lawsuit alleges Simply Orange contains unnatural ingredients. However, the lawsuit filed against The Coca-Cola Company and its brand The Simply Orange Juice Company actually alleges that the Simply Tropical juice is the one containing chemicals.
5 Minute Bailey's Chocolate Mousse
In a hurry for a quick and delicious dessert? Got unexpected company drop by? This dessert is ready in less than 5 minutes. Ready to eat as soon as it is made or chill in the fridge for later.
