TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. With the recent launch of new GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia, it's time to take a look into what graphics cards are the best value right now, using the most up to date pricing in several regions. Since our last update, graphics card pricing has changed a lot for many older GPUs, some products are no longer in stock, and of course, we hadn't yet had a chance to see how GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4090 and Radeon 7900 XTX stacked up compared to the entire array of available GPUs including more mainstream models.

4 DAYS AGO