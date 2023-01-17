Read full article on original website
Related
The RedMagic 8 Pro brings flagship specs, 6,000mAh battery for just $649
What just happened? The RedMagic 8 Pro launched in China last month, and now Nubia has finally announced plans to bring its latest gaming phone to other regions as well. It's one of the cheapest phones equipped with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the boxy shape combined with the under-display camera and thin bezels give it a unique look.
Returnal comes to PC on February 15, Sony reveals PC features and final system requirements
Something to look forward to: Returnal already shocked users when its basic system specs recommended they have 32GB of RAM in December. Sony has further expanded and slightly revised its system requirements while confirming a few PC-exclusive features in its recent release date announcement. You can get by with just 16GB of RAM unless you want to play Returnal in 4K.
TechSpot
Nvidia RTX 4090 and 4080 gaming laptops will be available for pre-order starting February 1st
Forward-looking: Pre-orders for Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 laptops have been confirmed to open February 1st, which is 8 days before both GPUs are launched officially. This will give people an additional week to shop and secure a high-end RTX 40 series gaming laptop before day-one availability inevitably dries up.
TechSpot
Android 13 reaches five percent of Android devices in five months
The big picture: Android 13 made its debut on the distribution charts this month. While Google has made it somewhat more difficult to track changes in version market share in recent years, its latest OS seems to be enjoying a healthy start thanks to platform partners. Google's latest chart showing...
Marlo Walker
Marlo Walker replied to the thread Nvidia GPU (GTX 1060 6gb) not detected by system. I resolved the issue at this link: Surface Book not detecting NVIDIA Graphics Card (thewindowsclub.com) The issue was fixed by... Marlo Walker posted the thread Nvidia GPU (GTX 1060 6gb) not detected by system in...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Gigabyte reveals entry-level AMD A620 chipset for AM5 motherboards is coming
Highly anticipated: Gigabyte has revealed five new Gigabyte motherboard models featuring a new mysterious A620 chipset. Based on the name, it's safe to assume this is an upcoming entry-level AMD chipset for AM5 socket motherboards that is set to replace A520. It will also be the first A-series chipset to be compatible with DDR5 memory and Ryzen 7000 CPUs.
nexis1984
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. nexis1984 replied to the thread Monitor/gpu. Insignia 6foot 2560 x 1440 native for both and I run dp to both monitors I have not tried using hdmi with this pc. N. nexis1984 replied to the...
Apple will offer you $970 for a $52,000 Mac Pro
WTF?! If you've ever taken something to a trade-in/pawn store, you'll probably know the pain of being offered a fraction of what you paid. But imagine handing over $52,000 for a Mac Pro and finding out the trade-in value is $970 just four years later. Who would perpetrate such a blatant rip-off? Step forward, Apple.
leledumbo
Leledumbo reacted to yRaz's post in "Laptop Core i9-13980HX smashes 30K barrier in Cinebench, outperforming AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X" with. Yes, that is an impressive score but can we really call a CPU with a TDP of 235watts in a laptop "mobile". This isn't so much a laptop...
Apple's full-size HomePod smart speaker returns with updated internals
In a nutshell: Apple has announced an updated version of its HomePod smart speaker set to launch early next month. The second-generation HomePod features a high-excursion, 4-inch woofer with 20mm of travel alongside an array of five horn-loaded tweeters (each with its own neodymium magnet) and an internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction.
Laptop Core i9-13980HX smashes 30K barrier in Cinebench, outperforming AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X
Forward-looking: Intel's brand new Core i9-13980HX mobile chip just broke the 30,000 barrier in Cinebench R23, making it one of the fastest CPUs to date -- excluding any distinctions between desktop and mobile SKUs. With this result the 13980HX was able to outperform several high performance desktop CPUs from both Intel and AMD, including the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X and 16-core Core i7-13700K.
Uber is working with automakers to develop custom ride sharing and delivery vehicles
What just happened? Uber is reigniting its love affair with the auto industry. During a recent event hosted by The Wall Street Journal, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said his company is working with automakers to develop electric vehicles optimized for city use and thus, ride sharing and deliveries. Uber-inspired vehicles...
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses this month
What just happened? Windows 10 is still found a lot more devices than Windows 11, despite Microsoft's efforts to get people onto its latest operating system. Redmond's next push is a significant one: later this month, the company will stop issuing Windows 10 licenses via its website. Microsoft has revealed...
A1200
A1200 replied to the thread Intel Core i9-13900KS Review: Hitting 6 GHz. This is my problem (taken from my manual): Power Limit TDP (Watts) / Power Limit Time Allows you to set the power limit for... Oh boy! Are we back to the Gigahurtz wars again? I miss the excitement....
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver the best noise cancelling around and great sound too but aren’t without...
CyCl0n3
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. CyCl0n3 replied to the thread Alienware AW3423DWF 34" QD-OLED Review: Almost the Same Great Monitor, Lower Price. Yes G-Sync is VRR. VRR= variable refresh rate, mostly stands for G-Sync+Freesync compatibility Freesync = AMD cards compatible...
Cost Per Frame: Best Value Graphics Cards in Early 2023
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. With the recent launch of new GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia, it's time to take a look into what graphics cards are the best value right now, using the most up to date pricing in several regions. Since our last update, graphics card pricing has changed a lot for many older GPUs, some products are no longer in stock, and of course, we hadn't yet had a chance to see how GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4090 and Radeon 7900 XTX stacked up compared to the entire array of available GPUs including more mainstream models.
Explainer: What is SSD Trimming?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Have you ever noticed when you go into Windows to optimize your storage drives, it says retrim for SSDs? Just what exactly is getting trimmed and why is it needed? Is it the same as defragmenting or something entirely different? (it is different).
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0