Michigan-Themed Baby Names to Consider for Your Little One
Even before I got pregnant, my husband and I talked about potential baby names. It was one of those fun conversations we had from time to time, talking about names we liked, names we definitely didn't, and all the funny ones in between. While we've landed on a name for...
WWMTCw
Michigan investigators use same DNA technology that identified alleged Idaho killer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Advancements in DNA testing is helping investigators nationwide crackdown on major murder cases. The impacts of these advancements, specifically DNA genealogy, have been seen right here in West Michigan. Chuck Christensen, Michigan State Police Detective 1st Lieutenant, is no stranger to some of the state’s most...
Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander
Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
WNEM
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Michigan
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Michigan from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
wrif.com
Michigan Man the Center of New Neflix Doc, Debuting This Week
It’s pretty cool to see a Michigan man the center of a new Netflix documentary. “The Pez Outlaw” tells the story of Steve Glew, a Michigan resident, who saw a lucrative market and exploited it. It’s a wild tale, and it debuts Wednesday (Jan. 19) on Netflix. The show is one of the many new documentaries and various series debuting in 2023.
These are Michigan’s busiest animal shelters – by intake, adoptions and euthanizations
Michigan animal shelters took in 131,000 cats and dogs, adopted out nearly 84,000 and euthanized more than 16,000 canines and felines in 2021. Animal shelters are required to report these statistics to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development each year.
4 Michigan cities make annual list for most bed bug infestations
While Michigan’s cold winters typically kill off most insect pests, bed bugs are a hearty breed.
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan caregivers are providing care for their loved ones. Who’s caring for them?
Caregiving: It’s a responsibility that those of us with aging loved ones may inevitably face. And for three Michigan caregivers, the life changes and challenges that come with it have become part of their everyday life. On some days, it can feel as if those responsibilities might push them...
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
tricitytimes-online.com
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Michigan State Police to stop using motorcycles
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here in Michigan, you will not be seeing state police troopers on motorcycles anymore. That unit is being scrapped for safety and “operational” reasons. The news was surprising to the Oakland county sheriff, who says this might mean local law enforcement agencies will have to make adjustments. “There are times when […]
Marine with Michigan ties facing charges in Jan 6. Capitol riot
A United States Marine with Michigan ties is now facing charges along with two others in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
977rocks.com
Michigan Men Charged With Stealing Vehicles
Two men from Michigan are being charged in connection with the thefts of vehicles from local dealerships. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a three-count superseding indictment named 40-year-old Dorale Doyle of Southfield and 39-year-old Ladon Rogers of Allen Park. Between November of 2021 and August of 2022 the...
