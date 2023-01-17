ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander

Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Michigan

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Michigan from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Man the Center of New Neflix Doc, Debuting This Week

It’s pretty cool to see a Michigan man the center of a new Netflix documentary. “The Pez Outlaw” tells the story of Steve Glew, a Michigan resident, who saw a lucrative market and exploited it. It’s a wild tale, and it debuts Wednesday (Jan. 19) on Netflix. The show is one of the many new documentaries and various series debuting in 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream

Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
MANCELONA, MI
WLNS

Michigan State Police to stop using motorcycles

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here in Michigan, you will not be seeing state police troopers on motorcycles anymore. That unit is being scrapped for safety and “operational” reasons. The news was surprising to the Oakland county sheriff, who says this might mean local law enforcement agencies will have to make adjustments. “There are times when […]
MICHIGAN STATE
977rocks.com

Michigan Men Charged With Stealing Vehicles

Two men from Michigan are being charged in connection with the thefts of vehicles from local dealerships. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a three-count superseding indictment named 40-year-old Dorale Doyle of Southfield and 39-year-old Ladon Rogers of Allen Park. Between November of 2021 and August of 2022 the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy