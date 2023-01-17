Read full article on original website
Don Bosco Prep defeats Suffern (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Shpungin tallied two goals and one assist to help lift Don Bosco Prep over Suffern (NY) 6-2 in New York. Kris Krumins scored a power-play goal for Don Bosco Prep (11-2-1) in the first period before Suffern (NY) tied things up in the second. However, the Ironmen came alive in the third scoring five straight goals.
West Morris over Gill St. Bernard’s - Boys ice hockey recap
Benjamin Barnhill scored a pair of goals and Phil Togno made 15 saves to record the shutout as West Morris blanked Gill St. Bernard’s 5-0 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Zach Knopf and Matt Healy each had a goal and an assist for West Morris, which improved to...
Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley over Newton-Lenape Valley - Boys ice hockey recap
Jonathan Montana recorded a hat trick to go with an assist and Ryan Kratz scored two goals and set up three others as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley defeated Newton-Lenape Valley 12-3 at Floyd Hall Arena in Little Falls. Ryan Montana collected two goals and two assists and Zack Guiffrida had a...
Nottingham edges out Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys ice hockey recap
Colin Phillips led Nottingham with two goals as it defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 5-4 at the Bridgewater Sports Arena. Nottingham (5-4-2) trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period, but scored three goals to Bridgewater-Raritan’s two to tie the game at 3-3. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 2-1 in the third to get the win.
Marlboro-Holmdel defeats East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River - Boys ice hockey recap
Alen Grigorian tallied three goals and two assists to lead Marlboro-Holmdel past East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River 9-6 at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Marlboro-Holmdel (3-12) jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first period before each side notched three goals in the second. However, the Mustangs pulled away in the third outscoring the Bears 3-1.
Leonia defeats New Milford - Boys basketball recap
Despite Martin Alpar scoring seven points for New Milford, Leonia came away with a 42-31 win in Leonia. Leonia (8-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter before New Milford (6-7) tied things up at 14 at halftime. However, Leonia took back control in the second half outscoring New Milford 30-17.
Wrestling: Complete previews for the Bergen, Passaic & Union County Tournaments
We’re in the middle of the county tournament stretch and three of the state’s best are beginning on Saturday. The Bergen County Tournament is taking place at a new venue and with a new format, the Passaic County Tournament features the county debut for one of the state’s best wrestlers and a Union County Tournament title would be the eighth in a row for Cranford, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20.
No. 17 Trenton over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss poured in a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists as Trenton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77-52 in Trenton. Chris Wilson added 21 points, seven boards and three blocks, while Davontay Hutson recorded a double-double...
Newark Academy defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Katerina Dakos posted 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Newark Academy as it defeated Oak Knoll 64-47 in Newark. Dagny Slomack also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, including hitting her 100th career three in the game. Sienna Murphy also snagged down six rebounds.
Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap
Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
Hightstown defeats Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Robert Eaves had a big day as he scored 28 points to lead Hightstown past Steinert 79-51 in Hightstown. Hightstown (9-6) jumped ahead early as it led 36-25 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Steinert 43-26. Keenan Reiss added 13 points while Yasin Elhossieni netted 12.
Girls basketball: No. 1 St. John Vianney tops Long Branch to stay unbeaten
Zoe Brooks tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Long Branch 75-31 in Long Branch. Ashley Sofilkanich finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Janie Bachmann had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for St. John Vianney (16-0). Bre Delaney put up nine points and Aleena Dinker had four assists and four steals.
Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap
JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
Ice Hockey: Mahwah rallies from early deficit to defeat Tenafly-Cresskill
Mahwah’s top line powered it to a comeback victory over Tenafly-Cresskill by a score of 4-2 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Senior forward Jack Kunisch scored a pair of goals, including the game-winning tally with 3:58 remaining in the third period, as the Thunderbirds dug themselves out of a 2-0 hole to earn their fifth consecutive victory.
No. 9 Bergen Catholic over Millard North (NE) - Boys basketball recap
Terry Hopeland scored 18 points to push Bergen Catholic, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20 to an 87-83 2in over Millard North (NE) at the Quincy Shootout in Quincy, Illinois. Bergen Catholic led 55-31 at the half. The Crusaders improved to 10-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
HS Photos: No. 13 Hunterdon Central at Hillsborough wrestling, Jan. 23, 2023
Hunterdon Central is ranked No. 13 in the state, but Hillsborough is 11-1. The teams met up on Friday night. Below check out pictures from the match. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap
Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points as it defeated Bordentown 45-21 in Bordentown. Palmyra jumped out to an early 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-8 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 45-12 after a 14-4 run in the third.
Ice Hockey: Passaic Tech gets payback, edges Wayne for first Passaic title
Passaic Tech didn’t forget the foul taste of a loss to Wayne in the Passaic County final last season. That 7-2 defeat was a tough pill to swallow but the silver lining was the team’s youth.
Girls Basketball: West Windsor-Plainsboro South squeezes past Trenton
WWP-South (3-12) led by seven at halftime before having to fend off a second half rally from Trenton (6-8). The Tornadoes outscored the Pirates 23-18 in the second half and by the end of the third quarter had cut the deficit to three points. The Pirates though rebounded from a...
Glassboro defeats LEAP Academy - Girls basketball recap
Sanaa Thomas recorded 25 points to lead Glassboro to a 41-24 victory over LEAP Academy in Glassboro. Glassboro (6-3) jumped out to a 15-5 lead by the start of the first quarter and led by 12 points at halftime. In the third quarter, a 12-3 run by Glassboro extended its lead to 21 points.
