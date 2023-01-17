ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

Don Bosco Prep defeats Suffern (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap

Matthew Shpungin tallied two goals and one assist to help lift Don Bosco Prep over Suffern (NY) 6-2 in New York. Kris Krumins scored a power-play goal for Don Bosco Prep (11-2-1) in the first period before Suffern (NY) tied things up in the second. However, the Ironmen came alive in the third scoring five straight goals.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Nottingham edges out Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys ice hockey recap

Colin Phillips led Nottingham with two goals as it defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 5-4 at the Bridgewater Sports Arena. Nottingham (5-4-2) trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period, but scored three goals to Bridgewater-Raritan’s two to tie the game at 3-3. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 2-1 in the third to get the win.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Leonia defeats New Milford - Boys basketball recap

Despite Martin Alpar scoring seven points for New Milford, Leonia came away with a 42-31 win in Leonia. Leonia (8-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter before New Milford (6-7) tied things up at 14 at halftime. However, Leonia took back control in the second half outscoring New Milford 30-17.
LEONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Complete previews for the Bergen, Passaic & Union County Tournaments

We’re in the middle of the county tournament stretch and three of the state’s best are beginning on Saturday. The Bergen County Tournament is taking place at a new venue and with a new format, the Passaic County Tournament features the county debut for one of the state’s best wrestlers and a Union County Tournament title would be the eighth in a row for Cranford, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Academy defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap

Katerina Dakos posted 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Newark Academy as it defeated Oak Knoll 64-47 in Newark. Dagny Slomack also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, including hitting her 100th career three in the game. Sienna Murphy also snagged down six rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap

Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown defeats Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Robert Eaves had a big day as he scored 28 points to lead Hightstown past Steinert 79-51 in Hightstown. Hightstown (9-6) jumped ahead early as it led 36-25 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Steinert 43-26. Keenan Reiss added 13 points while Yasin Elhossieni netted 12.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: No. 1 St. John Vianney tops Long Branch to stay unbeaten

Zoe Brooks tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Long Branch 75-31 in Long Branch. Ashley Sofilkanich finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Janie Bachmann had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for St. John Vianney (16-0). Bre Delaney put up nine points and Aleena Dinker had four assists and four steals.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap

JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Mahwah rallies from early deficit to defeat Tenafly-Cresskill

Mahwah’s top line powered it to a comeback victory over Tenafly-Cresskill by a score of 4-2 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Senior forward Jack Kunisch scored a pair of goals, including the game-winning tally with 3:58 remaining in the third period, as the Thunderbirds dug themselves out of a 2-0 hole to earn their fifth consecutive victory.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

HS Photos: No. 13 Hunterdon Central at Hillsborough wrestling, Jan. 23, 2023

Hunterdon Central is ranked No. 13 in the state, but Hillsborough is 11-1. The teams met up on Friday night. Below check out pictures from the match. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap

Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points as it defeated Bordentown 45-21 in Bordentown. Palmyra jumped out to an early 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-8 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 45-12 after a 14-4 run in the third.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro defeats LEAP Academy - Girls basketball recap

Sanaa Thomas recorded 25 points to lead Glassboro to a 41-24 victory over LEAP Academy in Glassboro. Glassboro (6-3) jumped out to a 15-5 lead by the start of the first quarter and led by 12 points at halftime. In the third quarter, a 12-3 run by Glassboro extended its lead to 21 points.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

