Much hadn’t been going in favor of the Gateway/Woodbury High wrestling team Friday night in Audubon. However, there was a glimmer of hope that the Gators could pull out the victory against Audubon when Ike Sholders won by fall at heavyweight to get the team within five points with one bout to go.
Audubon is making a hard charge up the Group 1 standings and is looking like a legitimate contender, while Gateway is having another solid year. On Friday, the teams met with first place in the Colonial Conference Patriot Division on the line. Below see pictures from the important match. Our...
Boys Basketball: Spotswood vs South River — FRIDAY, JAN. 20. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Josie Munson scored 28 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Caroline Polloway scored 23 points and recorded 15 rebounds to lead Red Bank Regional to a 64-41 victory over Colts Neck.
JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
WWP-South (3-12) led by seven at halftime before having to fend off a second half rally from Trenton (6-8). The Tornadoes outscored the Pirates 23-18 in the second half and by the end of the third quarter had cut the deficit to three points. The Pirates though rebounded from a...
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Zoe Brooks tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Long Branch 75-31 in Long Branch. Ashley Sofilkanich finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Janie Bachmann had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for St. John Vianney (16-0). Bre Delaney put up nine points and Aleena Dinker had four assists and four steals.
Matthew Shpungin tallied two goals and one assist to help lift Don Bosco Prep over Suffern (NY) 6-2 in New York. Kris Krumins scored a power-play goal for Don Bosco Prep (11-2-1) in the first period before Suffern (NY) tied things up in the second. However, the Ironmen came alive in the third scoring five straight goals.
Hunterdon Central is ranked No. 13 in the state, but Hillsborough is 11-1. The teams met up on Friday night. Below check out pictures from the match. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
We’re exactly one month away from the start of the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament. We’ve seen some standout performances across the state, including in the Super Essex Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in...
D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
On Friday, Rhian Stokes further solidified herself as one of the best players in Ewing girls basketball history. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
John Daily, Jake Zearfoss, Kaleb Wright and Jeremy Smith notched pins to lead Gloucester to a 36-28 win over West Deptford in West Deptford. Mason Johnson, Gino Gambone, Jason Chiodi and Chinggis McKnight prevailed by decision for Gloucester, which won its third straight and improved to 9-4. Talen Terinoni, Anthony...
We’re nearing crunch time. The team tournament cutoff is on Jan. 28 and the premiere programs which haven’t gotten to wrestle each other yet are beginning to now. The next seven days will feature four Top-10 matchups across the state and six among those in the Top 12. That’s an action-packed slate.
Tiyanna Hillman had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals and Zamalotshwa Mafu grabbed 13 rebounds as 32nd-seeded American History stopped 33rd-seeded Golda Och 44-23 in the preliminary round 1 of the Essex County Tournament in Newark. American History will next visit 17th-seeded Livingston in the preliminary round 2 on...
Julien Rizzo dropped a game high 25 points to lead Veritas Christian to a close 52-49 win over Parsippany, in Parsippany. Trailing by seven points at halftime, Veritas Christian (11-4) outscored Parsippany (4-8) 27-17 in the second half to take over and win in the end by three. The Warriors...
It wound up being a fantastic week for New Jersey girls basketball on the national stage last week. Teams went across the Northeast, testing their teams against nationally-ranked opponents. But the biggest win happened at St. John Vianney when the Lancers dethroned Long Island Lutheran (NY), the No. 1 team in the country at the time.
Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points as it defeated Bordentown 45-21 in Bordentown. Palmyra jumped out to an early 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-8 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 45-12 after a 14-4 run in the third.
