ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

PHOTOS: Gateway at Audubon wrestling, Jan. 20, 2023

Audubon is making a hard charge up the Group 1 standings and is looking like a legitimate contender, while Gateway is having another solid year. On Friday, the teams met with first place in the Colonial Conference Patriot Division on the line. Below see pictures from the important match. Our...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap

JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: No. 1 St. John Vianney tops Long Branch to stay unbeaten

Zoe Brooks tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Long Branch 75-31 in Long Branch. Ashley Sofilkanich finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Janie Bachmann had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for St. John Vianney (16-0). Bre Delaney put up nine points and Aleena Dinker had four assists and four steals.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Don Bosco Prep defeats Suffern (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap

Matthew Shpungin tallied two goals and one assist to help lift Don Bosco Prep over Suffern (NY) 6-2 in New York. Kris Krumins scored a power-play goal for Don Bosco Prep (11-2-1) in the first period before Suffern (NY) tied things up in the second. However, the Ironmen came alive in the third scoring five straight goals.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

HS Photos: No. 13 Hunterdon Central at Hillsborough wrestling, Jan. 23, 2023

Hunterdon Central is ranked No. 13 in the state, but Hillsborough is 11-1. The teams met up on Friday night. Below check out pictures from the match. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Super Essex Conference, Jan. 13-19

We’re exactly one month away from the start of the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament. We’ve seen some standout performances across the state, including in the Super Essex Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in...
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Gloucester over West Deptford - Wrestling recap

John Daily, Jake Zearfoss, Kaleb Wright and Jeremy Smith notched pins to lead Gloucester to a 36-28 win over West Deptford in West Deptford. Mason Johnson, Gino Gambone, Jason Chiodi and Chinggis McKnight prevailed by decision for Gloucester, which won its third straight and improved to 9-4. Talen Terinoni, Anthony...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap

Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points as it defeated Bordentown 45-21 in Bordentown. Palmyra jumped out to an early 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-8 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 45-12 after a 14-4 run in the third.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy