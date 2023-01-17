ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jets offensive coordinator search could lead to ex-Eagles assistant

The New York Jets need an offensive coordinator after firing Mike LaFleur. Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich needs a job. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That led ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler to put one and one together. And yes, he came up with two. Was...
Here’s why the Eagles could beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game (and why they could struggle)

For two straight Sundays, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has not had to get up at the crack of dawn, unusual for a team in the playoffs. The first Sunday off came because of the bye week, a perk of finishing with a 14-3 record and claiming the top seed in the NFC. The second sleep-in Sunday came after defeating the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
What channel is Buffalo Bills game today vs. Cincinnati Bengals? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, AFC Divisional Round

Who will advance to the AFC Championship Game to face the Kansas City Chiefs?. The Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones addresses Mike McCarthy’s future after loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, on Sunday in their NFC Divisional Playoff game. And it didn’t take long for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to face questions about head coach Mike McCarthy’s future, especially with Sean Payton on the open market. According to Pro Football Talk, Jones remains committed to McCarthy.
NJ
