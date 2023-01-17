Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning says Eagles’ message is ‘the nicest thing’ they ever said to him (it includes a double bird)
When he retired, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning pledged he “never go back to a football game” in Philadelphia, but this past week, when the Giants earned a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Eagles, Manning changed his mind. “I think...
Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles NFC Championship game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, defeated the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They’ll face the 49ers or Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 (1/29/23) in the...
Odell Beckham Jr. incurs wrath of Eagles fans during blowout win over Giants
Once a Giant, always a Giant. Former New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn't make himself any friends Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. Before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Giants and Eagles, Beckham shared his thoughts...
Mike Francesa slams ‘embarrassing’ Giants performance vs. Eagles: Do they ‘have any pride?’
The first half isn't even over and Mike Francesa has seen enough. With the New York Giants trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-0, in the second quarter of their NFC Divisional Playoff Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, the former WFAN host turned to Twitter to air his grievances.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni snaps at sideline official during blowout of Giants: ‘I know what the [bleep] I’m doing!’
With a 27-0 lead against the Giants near the end of the first half of an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni signaled that his offense would attempt a two-point conversion. But it was a ruse. The Eagles lined up...
Jets offensive coordinator search could lead to ex-Eagles assistant
The New York Jets need an offensive coordinator after firing Mike LaFleur. Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich needs a job. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That led ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler to put one and one together. And yes, he came up with two. Was...
Unabashed Cowboys fan Skip Bayless trashes Dak Prescott jersey, gives up on QB
Even Skip Bayless is throwing in the towel. The FOX Sports talking head, a shameless Cowboys fan, has seen more than enough of quarterback Dak Prescott, who torpedoed Dallas’ playoff run with a pair of interceptions in Sunday’s 19-12 divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. BUY...
Hall of Famer offers to help struggling Giants defense amid Eagles blowout
Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor didn't like what he was seeing from the New York Giants defense, which gave up 28 first-half points to the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. That...
Here’s why the Eagles could beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game (and why they could struggle)
For two straight Sundays, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has not had to get up at the crack of dawn, unusual for a team in the playoffs. The first Sunday off came because of the bye week, a perk of finishing with a 14-3 record and claiming the top seed in the NFC. The second sleep-in Sunday came after defeating the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
What channel is Buffalo Bills game today vs. Cincinnati Bengals? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, AFC Divisional Round
Who will advance to the AFC Championship Game to face the Kansas City Chiefs?. The Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Eagles fans salute Giants legend Eli Manning with double birds | Flipped off by thousands
It was just a matter of time. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday for the NFC Divisional Playoff Game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. During the second quarter, Manning was shown on the jumbotron screen inside...
After Giants’ season ends with dud, here’s Joe Schoen’s offseason checklist, as he tries to help them take next step
The Giants inarguably had a successful 2022 season. They went 9-7-1 and won wild-card playoff game in Minnesota — with a brand-new head coach and general manager — after going 4-13 last season and tying for the NFL’s worst record from 2017-21.
Giants-Daniel Jones talks should mirror Vikings-Kirk Cousins | Saquon Barkley more complicated
Daniel Jones might have been more comfortable Saturday night with the pressure coming at him from the Philadelphia Eagles than he was early Sunday afternoon with the questions coming at him from the reporters surrounding his locker at the Giants’ East Rutherford practice facility. Really, there’s only one question...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones addresses Mike McCarthy’s future after loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, on Sunday in their NFC Divisional Playoff game. And it didn’t take long for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to face questions about head coach Mike McCarthy’s future, especially with Sean Payton on the open market. According to Pro Football Talk, Jones remains committed to McCarthy.
49ers star ready for ‘cold and violent’ NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles
That's how much time we have to hype up the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers punched their ticket on Sunday with a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Divisional Playoff game.
Brian Daboll showed he can coach. Now, after Eagles expose Giants, Joe Schoen must do his part
PHILADELPHIA — Joe Schoen stood in the middle of the wide doorway to the Giants’ locker room. While dejected players walked in, he shook hands, patted backs, and offer consolation. Schoen, the Giants’ rookie general manager, was front and center as this team entered the offseason, stinging from...
