Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography to Be Written by Same Author Who Co-Written The A-Team.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Dolphins Returning to NYCBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Man, 33, found dead a half-mile from his burning Mercedes, authorities say
A 33-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lincoln Park, eight hours after a burning vehicle he had been driving was located about a half-mile away, authorities said Sunday. The death of the man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, is not believed to be suspicious, according to the...
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
essexnewsdaily.com
Man charged with aggravated murder for shooting in Irvington
IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Jan. 19 that the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force has charged Jonathan Quallis, 32, with aggravated murder relating to the fatal shooting of Ibn Vincent, 37, of Irvington. On Jan. 18...
Newark woman who helped wounded police officers honored at ceremony
Angela Walker’s bravery was recognized Sunday evening at the ceremony, where she received the Heroes of the Dream award.
Driver's Body Found In Wooded Area Hours After Car Fire In Morris County
Nearly eight hours after a car fire, the driver's body was found in a wooded area of Morris County, authorities said.Crews responded to the commercial area of Ungerer Road in Lincoln Park around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 for reports of a car fire, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll s…
Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police
LINCOLN PARK, NJ – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has reported that a body found in the area of Lyn Park at around 3 pm was related to an earlier car fire nearby. At around 8 am, police and firefighters responded to a car fire in the parking lot of a business on Ungerer Way. Lyn Park is just a few blocks south of the location of the earlier car fire. Police did not say how but did say the two incidents were connected. “This is an active and ongoing investigation and is related to the investigation near Lynn Park. The post Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports
Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
Pair charged with manslaughter after N.J. man found dead on side of road
Two Bergen County residents face manslaughter and other charges after police said they tied up a man they were living with, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body in another town after he died. Police discovered the body of Michael Kestenbaum, 62, about 7:20 p.m. on Dec....
Two Hackensack Residents Arrested For Manslaughter
Hackensack, NJ - The arrests of Tyrone Closs and Aniesa Samad of 2 Kinderkamack Road, Unit 602, in Hackensack, NJ were made public by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter, desecrating human remains, criminal restraint, elder abuse, and obstruction. The charges are the outcome of an investigation carried out by the River Edge Police Department under the leadership of Chief Michael Walker and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit under the command of Chief Jason Love. According to a press release distributed by Bergen County Police Department, the River Edge Police Department responded to a...
6 years after fatal crash on Greenwood Lake, trial nears for N.J. boater
More than six years after two boats collided on Greenwood Lake, the Bergen County man accused of causing the crash and the death of a man in the other appeared in court on Friday for a round of pre-trial motions designed to gut the state’s case against him. Shawn...
N.J. police officer charged after helping driver leave scene of crash, prosecutor says
A police officer in Bergen County was charged with hindering apprehension Thursday after investigators said he gave his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident and then told another officer he was the driver. Allendale Police Officer Victor Bartoloma, 35, of Mahwah, on Sunday “provided his personal...
Barber Busted With Cocaine, $20K In Bergen Traffic Stop: Prosecutor
A 29-year-old driver from Rhode Island was found during a Bergen County traffic stop with $20,000 and two kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.Izander Lopez-Cruz, a barber, was stopped on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and later charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and money launder…
Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
omahanews.net
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
theobserver.com
KPD: Woman throws iPhone at wife, busting her lip
On Jan. 11 at 9:01 a.m., police dispatch received several calls of a fight at a residence. Officer Travis Witt and several backup officers were dispatched. A 48-year-old woman reported she had an argument with her 54-year-old wife and the wife threw an iPhone at her, striking her in the face and lacerating her lip.
Three members of Jersey City street gang charged by feds with cocaine ring
Three members of a Jersey City street gang are facing federal charges for their roles in a cocaine ring, as well as for weapons offenses U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, all of Jersey...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Three Jersey City juveniles arrested in Bayonne for crashing stolen vehicle
Three Jersey City juveniles were arrested in Bayonne for crashing a vehicle yesterday morning that was stolen out of Piscataway, police said. The three teenagers, two 15 years old and one 16 years old, were all charged with receiving stolen property, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. The trio taken...
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
Driver dies after car veers off highway, strikes utility pole, police say
A driver died Friday morning after his car left a Mountainside highway and struck a utility pole, police said. Police were called to Route 22 west, just over the borough’s border with Springfield, and found a 1996 Mercedes Benz resting against the pole and a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive inside, according to a statement from the Mountainside Police Department.
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 5