ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman

CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
CARLSTADT, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Man charged with aggravated murder for shooting in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Jan. 19 that the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force has charged Jonathan Quallis, 32, with aggravated murder relating to the fatal shooting of Ibn Vincent, 37, of Irvington. On Jan. 18...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police

LINCOLN PARK, NJ – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has reported that a body found in the area of Lyn Park at around 3 pm was related to an earlier car fire nearby. At around 8 am, police and firefighters responded to a car fire in the parking lot of a business on Ungerer Way. Lyn Park is just a few blocks south of the location of the earlier car fire. Police did not say how but did say the two incidents were connected. “This is an active and ongoing investigation and is related to the investigation near Lynn Park. The post Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports

Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Hackensack Residents Arrested For Manslaughter

Hackensack, NJ - The arrests of Tyrone Closs and Aniesa Samad of 2 Kinderkamack Road, Unit 602, in Hackensack, NJ were made public by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter, desecrating human remains, criminal restraint, elder abuse, and obstruction. The charges are the outcome of an investigation carried out by the River Edge Police Department under the leadership of Chief Michael Walker and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit under the command of Chief Jason Love.   According to a press release distributed by Bergen County Police Department, the River Edge Police Department responded to a...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say

A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
WALLINGTON, NJ
omahanews.net

New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Woman throws iPhone at wife, busting her lip

On Jan. 11 at 9:01 a.m., police dispatch received several calls of a fight at a residence. Officer Travis Witt and several backup officers were dispatched. A 48-year-old woman reported she had an argument with her 54-year-old wife and the wife threw an iPhone at her, striking her in the face and lacerating her lip.
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say

A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Driver dies after car veers off highway, strikes utility pole, police say

A driver died Friday morning after his car left a Mountainside highway and struck a utility pole, police said. Police were called to Route 22 west, just over the borough’s border with Springfield, and found a 1996 Mercedes Benz resting against the pole and a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive inside, according to a statement from the Mountainside Police Department.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy