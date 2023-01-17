ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling shows fight but upset bid denied by No. 3 Michigan

Michigan arrived in Piscataway to prove its worth as a top-five team in the country. Rutgers put up a fight, but Michigan’s balance proved to be too much Sunday as the third-ranked Wolverines won two early swing bouts and relied on its strength in the middle and upperweights pull out a 24-9 win in front of 4,560 fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Kiley earns 100th coaching win as Brick Memorial takes down Johnson

Mike Kiley earned his 100th career coaching victory as Brick Memorial rolled to a 42-23 win over Johnson, in Clark. Kiley, who placed twice in the Region 6 tournament at 171 pounds and three times at the District 26 tournament competing for the Mustangs between 2006 and 2009, earned the coaching milestone in just his seventh year at the helm of the program. Kiley became the fifth coach in Brick Memorial history when he took the reigns over from Mike Denver in 2016.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees over Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap

Sarah Pettegrove’s 14 points led the way for Voorhees in a 49-29 victory over Kittatinny in Glen Gardner. Christina Sullivan had eight points with seven rebounds while Madie Petak added seven points for Voorhees (9-5). For Kittatinny (0-12), Riley Hough scored 13 points and Gianna Caruso added eight. The...
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken over Clifton - Girls basketball recap

Eandra Gutierrez made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Hoboken in a 43-30 victory over Clifton in Hoboken. Emma Conway added nine points for Hoboken (8-4).
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Westwood edges Emerson Boro - Bergen County Classic

Jaeden James finished with 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter, to help lead Westwood to a 38-37 win over Emerson Boro at the Bergen County Classic in Fort Lee. Joe Ceritelli tallied nine points while Robbie Carcich chipped in with seven for Westwood (6-7), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win.
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap

Nick Shuhet scored 14 points as Mountain Lakes defeated Kinnelon, 58-44, in Kinnelon. Nico Dunn had 12 points and Joe Sluck added 10 for Mountain Lakes (3-11), which has won two of its last three games. Nick Canariato paced Kinnelon with a game-high 18 points and Dylan Charles added 10.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

