Alexis Yetna’s Seton Hall career is over: ‘He ain’t playing this year’
Whatever slim chances Seton Hall had of adding a frontcourt piece in the middle of the season are officially over. When asked by NJ Advance Media after Saturday’s blowout loss to Marquette if graduate student forward Alexis Yetna would play again, head coach Shaheen Holloway answered in emphatic form.
No. 20 Marquette blows out Seton Hall to snap 4-game winning streak: 5 observations
If Seton Hall had been able to summon a win over No. 20 Marquette on Saturday at Prudential Center, they could have really begun to imagine themselves in the NCAA Tournament picture. It would have meant five straight victories overall and two against ranked opponents.
Boys basketball: Blair hands No. 8 Ramapo its 2nd loss of the season - NJ Challenge
Ian Imegwu finished with 19 points to help lift Blair to a 51-50 win over Ramapo, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20 at the NJ Challenge at Ramapo College in Mahwah. Blair (10-3) shook off its loss to St. Benedict’s Prep on Wednesday and now has won five of its last six games.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
Boys Basketball: West Morris earns top spot for upcoming Morris County Tournament
West Morris had a 10-game winning streak snapped by Delaware Valley on Saturday, though remains undefeated this season against Morris County competition. The seeding committee for the Morris County Tournament obviously suspects the Wolfpack can stay that way behind the steady play of Jack Leonard, Michael Amador, Eli Stoute, Nick Rotundo and Matt Mancini.
Speights scores 25 to lead Roselle Park past Gov. Livingston - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights scored 25 points, lifting Roselle Park to a 44-41 victory over Gov. Livingston in Roselle Park. Djibril Ndiaye added seven points for Roselle Park (5-10), which rallied back from five down to close the game on an 18-10 fourth quarter run. Alex Micca scored 18 points for Gov....
Ditrolio’s career day powers Roxbury past Montville - Boys basketball recap
Chris Ditrolio scored a career-high 28 points as he made four 3-pointers and recorded five assists to lead Roxbury to a 64-58 victory over Montville in Succasunna. Matt Collins had 11 points and Ryan Johannessen added nine with five rebounds for Roxbury (4-8), which closed the game out with a 23-15 fourth quarter rally.
Rutgers wrestling shows fight but upset bid denied by No. 3 Michigan
Michigan arrived in Piscataway to prove its worth as a top-five team in the country. Rutgers put up a fight, but Michigan’s balance proved to be too much Sunday as the third-ranked Wolverines won two early swing bouts and relied on its strength in the middle and upperweights pull out a 24-9 win in front of 4,560 fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Boys basketball: Teaneck tops No. 16 Paterson Eastside - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
Wrestling: Kiley earns 100th coaching win as Brick Memorial takes down Johnson
Mike Kiley earned his 100th career coaching victory as Brick Memorial rolled to a 42-23 win over Johnson, in Clark. Kiley, who placed twice in the Region 6 tournament at 171 pounds and three times at the District 26 tournament competing for the Mustangs between 2006 and 2009, earned the coaching milestone in just his seventh year at the helm of the program. Kiley became the fifth coach in Brick Memorial history when he took the reigns over from Mike Denver in 2016.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep over Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena led the way for St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Trenton Catholic 76-34 in Hamilton. St. Peter’s Prep (12-2) held a 47-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and outscored Trenton Catholic 29-18 in the second half.
No. 1 Roselle Cath. rides ‘D’ and spark of Mgbako, Wilcher to overpower St. Rose
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff has seen a few games this season where his star-studded lineup has placed so much faith in its ability to score that commitment at the defensive end was regarded as more of a secondary concern. Saturday was not one of those games.
Voorhees over Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap
Sarah Pettegrove’s 14 points led the way for Voorhees in a 49-29 victory over Kittatinny in Glen Gardner. Christina Sullivan had eight points with seven rebounds while Madie Petak added seven points for Voorhees (9-5). For Kittatinny (0-12), Riley Hough scored 13 points and Gianna Caruso added eight. The...
Hoboken over Clifton - Girls basketball recap
Eandra Gutierrez made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Hoboken in a 43-30 victory over Clifton in Hoboken. Emma Conway added nine points for Hoboken (8-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls basketball: Motusesky leads East Brunswick to victory over Piscataway
Brooke Motusesky led all scorers with 24 points to lead East Brunswick to a 62-52 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Tamea El added 17 points, while Anna Nezaria scored 13 for East Brunswick (6-8). Courtney Edmundo led Piscataway (3-11) with 18 points, and 10 rebounds, while Autumn John totaled 13...
Boys basketball: Westwood edges Emerson Boro - Bergen County Classic
Jaeden James finished with 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter, to help lead Westwood to a 38-37 win over Emerson Boro at the Bergen County Classic in Fort Lee. Joe Ceritelli tallied nine points while Robbie Carcich chipped in with seven for Westwood (6-7), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win.
Mountain Lakes over Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap
Nick Shuhet scored 14 points as Mountain Lakes defeated Kinnelon, 58-44, in Kinnelon. Nico Dunn had 12 points and Joe Sluck added 10 for Mountain Lakes (3-11), which has won two of its last three games. Nick Canariato paced Kinnelon with a game-high 18 points and Dylan Charles added 10.
Girls swimming: Westfield breaks three records en route to Union County title
The Blue Devils did it again. Westfield, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, notched seven first-place finishes and 411.5 total points to reel in another Union County Championship on Sunday at Rutgers University.
