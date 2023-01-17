Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Schenectady man following a forged check investigation
On January 17, 2023, State Police Investigators of Latham arrested Traymer Faircloth-Jeter, 19, of Schenectady, NY, on a warrant for Identity Theft in the First Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree. On May 22, 2022, Troopers received the...
nyspnews.com
State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests 1/12-1/19
On January 12, 2023, at about 4:38 p.m. State Police of Princetown responded to the Stewarts Shop in Esperance, NY, for the report of an unwanted person at the location. The suspect was identified as Robert J. Alexander, 34, of Esperance, NY, who was no longer permitted at the store due to suspected past thefts. Alexander had left the location, but patrols stopped him on Charleston Street in Esperance, NY. Alexander’s vehicle was uninspected, uninsured, and he did not have a valid driver’s license. Alexander was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, and other violations of the Vehicle and Traffic laws. He was transported to SP Princetown for processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Alexander has previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was arraigned at the Esperance Town Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, $25,000 bond, or $35,000 partially secured bond.
nyspnews.com
New York State Police arrested a Bloomingburg man for Rape
On January 15, 2023, at approximately 11:38 p.m., New York State Troopers from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a residence in Bloomingburg for a report of a sexual assault against a minor. Upon arrival troopers spoke with Christopher M. Call-Ross, age 29 from Bloomingburg, NY. While speaking with Call-Ross, troopers learned that the victim was still at the residence and locked themselves in a bedroom. Preliminary investigation revealed that Call-Ross sexually assaulted the 13-year-old victim. He was arrested and charged with Rape 2nd degree, a felony, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Sexual Abuse 2nd degree, both misdemeanors.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned
POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
nyspnews.com
State Police conduct an Underage Drinking Enforcement Detail in Rensselaer County
During the initiative 26 businesses were checked for compliance. Six people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First degree, a class “A” misdemeanor, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21. The following businesses were NOT in compliance under the New York...
Saugerties couple allegedly fight in front of kid
A Kingston man is doing time in county lockup after police say he threw a cell phone at a woman, while their four-month-old child looked on.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneonta Police update information about body found in Neahwa Park
ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneonta Police have released information regarding a body that was found in Neahwa Park this past Saturday. Police say that they were called to Neahwa Park shortly before 9:00PM Saturday, January 14th. Police, along with the Oneonta Fire Department, found a 35 year old man who was unresponsive. Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp pronounced the man deceased.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M
Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
WKTV
TSA officers stop handguns at airport security checkpoints in Upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a total of 23 handguns at security checkpoints at airports in Upstate New York, in 2022. TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide, in 2022 which is a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019. In 2022, 88% of those guns were loaded.
Hiker airlifted in Ulster County with head injury after fall
Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest rangers rescued two different hikers within the same party on Sunday, with one needing to be airlifted to a nearby hospital with a head injury after falling. The rescue happened in the town of Shandaken.
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
What to know about New York state property tax break for first responders
ALBANY N.Y. (WETM) – On January 18th, a school district near Albany held a public hearing as it considers providing a tax exemption to qualified first responders who live and serve within the district. The exemption comes after Governor Kathy Hochul recently approved a property tax exemption of up to 10% on the primary home […]
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
Is This Yours? New York Forest Rangers Find Ditched Jeep on State Land
Who hasn't had the urge to take your car or truck off-road and rip it through the mud. Heck, some of us don't even call it an urge. It's just another day in Upstate New York. It's all fun and games until two things happen. You get stuck or you break the law.
Mexican Restaurant in Poughkeepsie Suddenly Closes Doors Temporarily
If you're on your way to one of your favorite Mexican spots in Poughkeepsie then don't be surprised when the doors are closed. The Hudson Valley area is filled with Mexican restaurants and for good reason, because local residents love them. According to Brizodata, Mexican food is the most popular ethnic food in America as they make up almost 11% of all restaurants in the country. Who doesn't love nachos, enchiladas, burritos or tacos?
Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?
A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley
I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
