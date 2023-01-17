ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox56news.com

2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC

The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

15th annual 'Big Blue Slam' blood drive kicks off next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost time for the "Big Blue Slam." It's an annual blood drive competition between Kentucky and Florida, the week of the two schools' basketball game. Starting next week, UK fans can show their support by going to a Kentucky Blood Center to donate. There are...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

La Grange restaurant OliPollo temporarily closed after vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular La Grange restaurant is temporarily closed after it was vandalized. OliPollo shared photos on Facebook Saturday saying it will not be operating until further notice due to an act of vandalism. The owners asked for prayers. The Peruvian Rotisserie-charcoal chicken restaurant is located on...
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Dead woman found in back of car after police chase on I-75 in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A dead body was found in the back of a car involved in a police chase on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County. A trooper was doing routine traffic patrols there when they spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The vehicle initially pulled over, but then took off again.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Reality star serving time in Lexington jail

Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote …. Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man pleads guilty to fatal distribution of fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing fentanyl resulting in an overdose death. Keon Lamont Lee, 31, obtained two bags of controlled substances from his dealer, one containing cocaine and the other fentanyl, according to his plea agreement. Lee distributed fentanyl to...
LEXINGTON, KY
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

KSP: Deceased woman found in suspect vehicle involved in multi-county pursuit

What Kentucky State Police officials are calling a routine traffic stop turned multi-county pursuit is now a death investigation. The high speed pursuit began around 10:15 Wednesday morning in Madison County, when police observed a motorist committing a traffic violation. The suspect then failed to pull over for a traffic stop initiating a pursuit.
MADISON COUNTY, KY

