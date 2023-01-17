Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Tennessee mansion that caught fire last year goes on market with hilarious Zillow listing
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee mansion that went up in flames back in September is for sale. And the owners aren't holding anything back. Listed for nearing $1.5 million, the home on Winslow Road in Franklin was a total loss. It's being sold "as is," according to Zillow.
wgnsradio.com
MED Community Investment Trust Meets 4PM Tuesday
(MURFREESBORO) If a municipal body sells an extremely valuable piece of property, there are many options on investing a large amount of cash and help assure the funds will continue to grow and improve the community. Such is the case with the $302.4-million that Middle Tennessee Electric is paying the City of Murfreesboro for the electric department.
Tennessee Tribune
Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy
NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
tbinewsroom.com
Two Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit. Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.
wgnsradio.com
Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust to Meet Tuesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust will meet Tuesday at the Municipal Airport Business Center. This will be the first meeting conducted on the management of proceeds derived by the sale of the Murfreesboro Electric Department. Middle Tennessee Electric purchased Murfreesboro Electric...
QR Code Scams: Police share warning about dangerous fraud trend
Metro police are urging residents to be careful when using QR codes.
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
fox17.com
New coronavirus variant 'spreading quickly,' Nashville officials confirm case
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Public Health Department (MPHD) reports the new variant of coronavirus which has caused concern in other countries has been detected in the city. MPHD reports the XBB.1.5 coronavirus variant was confirmed in a patient in Nashville this month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
fox17.com
'It's a power struggle out here': Woman living at Hermitage homeless camp opens up
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman living in a Hermitage homeless camp talks openly about the struggles from within while people living and working near the camp complain about the problems camp residents are causing. Area residents and businesses are sympathetic, but they're tired of being afraid of the...
mainstreetmaury.com
Burger chain In-N-Out coming to Tennessee
In-N-Out Burger, a West Coast burger chain restaurant, will be coming to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced in a Twitter video last Tuesday. The company’s first East Coast corporate hub will be located in Franklin, with restaurants opening in the state by 2026. These will be the first offices and locations east of Texas.
Salemtown church to close as affordable housing efforts move forward
A plan to bring affordable housing to the Salemtown community took a step forward during Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting.
WSMV
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Lebanon, Tennessee
Places to visit in Lebanon, TN. Lebanon, Tennessee, is located in the Middle Tennessee region of the state. It is 30 miles east of downtown Nashville and is part of the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area. Lebanon is known for its small-town atmosphere and friendly people, making it a great place to vacation.
‘It’s going to be devastating’: Advocates warn of potential dangers after more than a dozen guns found on MNPS campuses
The increasing number of guns being found on Metro Nashville Public School property, has left some concerned.
Tennessee Tribune
Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
wpln.org
A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home
This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
I-65 partially reopens in Robertson County
The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 3 a.m. near mile marker 117.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Comments / 0