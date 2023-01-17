ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

wgnsradio.com

MED Community Investment Trust Meets 4PM Tuesday

(MURFREESBORO) If a municipal body sells an extremely valuable piece of property, there are many options on investing a large amount of cash and help assure the funds will continue to grow and improve the community. Such is the case with the $302.4-million that Middle Tennessee Electric is paying the City of Murfreesboro for the electric department.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy

NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

Two Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit. Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New coronavirus variant 'spreading quickly,' Nashville officials confirm case

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Public Health Department (MPHD) reports the new variant of coronavirus which has caused concern in other countries has been detected in the city. MPHD reports the XBB.1.5 coronavirus variant was confirmed in a patient in Nashville this month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Burger chain In-N-Out coming to Tennessee

In-N-Out Burger, a West Coast burger chain restaurant, will be coming to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced in a Twitter video last Tuesday. The company’s first East Coast corporate hub will be located in Franklin, with restaurants opening in the state by 2026. These will be the first offices and locations east of Texas.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Three killed in Spring Hill crash

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
SPRING HILL, TN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Lebanon, Tennessee

Places to visit in Lebanon, TN. Lebanon, Tennessee, is located in the Middle Tennessee region of the state. It is 30 miles east of downtown Nashville and is part of the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area. Lebanon is known for its small-town atmosphere and friendly people, making it a great place to vacation.
LEBANON, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
NASHVILLE, TN

