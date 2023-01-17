The integrated graphics component for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset), the Qualcomm Adreno 740, looks set to be one of the smartphone’s potentially surprise packages in terms of performance levels. Reports about the iGPU have already revealed that the Adreno 740 can even outmuscle the Apple A16 Bionic’s GPU, which is no mean feat as Apple’s SoCs are usually perceived to be superior in this department. The Adreno 740 recently clocked a score of 10,744 on Vulkan over at Geekbench, with five records providing enough information to form an average score of 9,844 (9,802 when removing highest and lowest outliers).

23 HOURS AGO