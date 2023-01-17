Read full article on original website
Related
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | LG Gram 16T90Q: 2022 model discounted by over 30%
Amazon US has heavily discounted the LG Gram 16T90Q, one of LG's 2022 product range. While LG offers the Gram 16T90Q in several configurations, Amazon US is running its greatest discount on a particular high-end SKU. For reference, the Gram 16T90Q comes in Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1260P flavours, both with fast LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 flash storage.
notebookcheck.net
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro: Boasting unusual strengths
The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is not for weak arms. After all, the tablet weighs at least 674 grams and even more with the protective case and pen. But it also offers many unusual advantages. A tablet with a replaceable battery that is waterproof and dustproof at the same time....
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic previews its new 5K 105-inch touch-enabled ViewBoard ahead of its ISE 2023 debut
Audio Business Foldable Monitor Software Touchscreen. ViewSonic will "demonstrate the possibilities for productive modern workspaces" at this year's ISE event by exhibiting its new ViewBoard. The California-based OEM asserts that it should enhance communication in a range of professional environments and settings - presuming they can accommodate so much display at once.
notebookcheck.net
Absence of laptops with GeForce MX GPUs at CES 2023 indicates Nvidia may have abandoned its entry-level discrete GPU
It is possible that Nvidia may have discontinued making GeForce MX discrete GPUs for laptops. With integrated GPUs such as the AMD Radeon 680M and entry-level Arc discrete GPUs like the A350M and A370M now capable of media acceleration and 1080p gaming at low to medium settings, the GeForce MX lineup seems no longer relevant.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OnePlus 11 to ship in North America with last-gen charging tech
SnoopyTech's latest leak on the OnePlus 11 purports to contain renders for the upcoming international version of this premium Android device. The images seem identical to pre-existing Chinese-market SKUs of the smartphone, down to the color choices; then again, the leaker maintains that they have been renamed from the original Obsidian Black and Arbor Green to Titan Black and Eternal Green respectively.
notebookcheck.net
Velimotor VMX08: Electric dirt bike with 6,000 watts of power weighs just 105 lbs
Thanks to various superlight components made from carbon fiber, the electric dirt bike and Surron competitor from the not particularly well-known Chinese manufacturer puts just a tad above 100 lbs on the scale. In conjunction with the 6.000-watt electric drivetrain, riding the Velimotor VMX08 on off-road tracks sounds like an absolute blast.
notebookcheck.net
TicWatch Pro 5: Render of next-generation smartwatch surfaces in Mobvoi app code
Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed new information about Mobvoi's next flagship smartwatch. Mobvoi had hoped to launch a next-generation TicWatch last year. However, Wojciechowski claims that Mobvoi has only recently added basic support for a next-generation TicWatch Pro within the TicWatch app. The developer adds that Mobvoi has included product renders 'in a few places', although it appears that these have not made their way to the app's front end yet.
notebookcheck.net
Google Stadia Controller: Bluetooth software utility arrives for limited time
Google has delivered on its promise to enable Bluetooth connectivity for Stadia Controllers, having shut down the game streaming service on January 18. As expected, Wi-Fi connectivity for Stadia Controllers ended with Google Stadia; Bluetooth is now the sole option for a non-wired gaming experience if you plan to continue using a Stadia Controller. While Google appears to have simplified the process of enabling Bluetooth mode, there are several factors to consider before doing so.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition tipped to debut with series-first display feature
Redmi has already introduced the Note 12 Pro Speed Edition; now, the Xiaomi subsidiary is rumored to follow it up with a Turbo variant. This alleged upcoming addition to the mid-range smartphone line-up is already thought to come with specific advantages the vanilla 12, an upgrade to MIUI 14 out of the box and a chance to debut the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC included.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s G3 AMD: Currently probably the best ThinkPad laptop
Business Laptop Review Snippet Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad AMD Zen. Convertibles, large 16-inch laptops, workstations, and small subnotebooks - Lenovo's ThinkPad portfolio offers a lot of variety. To decide among them for a single model that would receive the title "best ThinkPad of its generation" is not an easy task. But it also isn't impossible, if you choose the criterium "the best model for the largest number of users."
notebookcheck.net
Redditor snags AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with bent pins for ridiculous low price of US$3, resurrects it back to life sans integrated audio
In what might possibly be the deal of the century, a Redditor found a returned 12C/24T AMD Ryzen 9 5900X selling for just US$3 in a local store. The CPU had bent pins and a couple of missing ones, but the OP managed to straighten the bent ones, successfully POST the CPU, and even stress test it. The missing pins apparently correspond to integrated audio, but they didn't seem to affect the processor's functionality.
notebookcheck.net
TimeCheck | Intel's legendary Core i7-4770K is a decade old this year and mobile CPUs now run circles around it
The Intel Core i7-4770K launched close to 10 years ago, back in June 2013. It delivered a solid update to Intel's third-generation processors, but it was also partially responsible for launching Intel into its dark ages. Is it still a capable budget CPU in 2023, and should you upgrade if you have one?
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's Adreno 740 GPU thrashes S22 Ultra's Adreno 730 in Vulkan by over 56%
The integrated graphics component for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset), the Qualcomm Adreno 740, looks set to be one of the smartphone’s potentially surprise packages in terms of performance levels. Reports about the iGPU have already revealed that the Adreno 740 can even outmuscle the Apple A16 Bionic’s GPU, which is no mean feat as Apple’s SoCs are usually perceived to be superior in this department. The Adreno 740 recently clocked a score of 10,744 on Vulkan over at Geekbench, with five records providing enough information to form an average score of 9,844 (9,802 when removing highest and lowest outliers).
notebookcheck.net
Uninspiring GeForce RTX 4060 Ti performance and sub-US$500 price targets leak
We reported a couple of days ago that the RTX 4060 Ti may have a significantly reduced TDP than earlier rumors suggested. The report was from serial leaker kopite7kimi who has since shared new information regarding the performance of the RTX 4060 Ti. According to kopite, the RTX 4060 Ti...
notebookcheck.net
First Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on leak showcases the flagship in the flesh as Galaxy S23+ packaging gets outed by retail store
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has now made its first live appearance ahead of its February 1 launch. The flagship phone was outed by a retail store, allegedly in Nicaragua, with the store showcasing the phone's design in a hands-on video as well as sharing an early zoom camera test. Android...
notebookcheck.net
Powerstation Anker 757 and solar panel Anker 625 in hands-on: Stand-alone system for on the road
I have already tested two powerstations, the small, handy, Anker 521 (256 Wh) and the large, heavy, Bluetti AC200 Max (2,048 Wh). The Anker 757 now ranks in the middle with its 1,229 Wh. Is it the best compromise between performance and mobility? What makes it better and what makes it worse than the other two models?
notebookcheck.net
AMD EPYC 9654 shows what 96 Zen 4 cores can do by outbenching a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX by almost 30% on PassMark
A single sample of the AMD EPYC 9654 processor has appeared on PassMark and has immediately blown all its competitors out of the water. The “Genoa” Zen 4 part has occupied first place in the High End CPU Mark table, which is dominated by core-bristling chips from AMD. The previous table topper, the 64-core Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX, has finally relinquished its lofty position that it had occupied since the first quarter of 2022. Unsurprisingly, the EPYC 9654 hasn’t just pipped its rivals to the post though – it has appropriately set a whole new benchmark with the multiple test suite result.
Comments / 0